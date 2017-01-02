"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым
Вчера, 15:56
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы послушаем Олд-скул Брейкбит микс - 2017
1.Pop Will Eat Itself - The Demon (A Lick of the Old Cassette Box’1996)
2.Isar 12 – Autobahn (Virenque 7'' ‘1998)
3.Think Tank - Kobiyashi Moru (Mandroid’1996)
4.Monkey Mafia - Work Mi Body (Chicken Scratch mix)’1998
5.Moby - Come On Baby (Eskimos & Egypt 12" mix ‘1996)
6.Humaniser - Whats My Name’1997
7.Overcast - Channel X (3 P.M. Eternal’2004)
8.Cultivated Bimbo - 98.6 and rising (mind at countdown part 2) (Your Useful Guide To Life’1993)
9.X-Static - Restless Maniacs (Remix By Dreizack) (Alphawolf’2000)
10.Killa Instinct - The Noose Around Your Neck (Escapism’1994)
11.Robin Samples - Big Beat's Back (va - Essential Big Beat’1999)
12.Le Rosbifs - Le Temps Du Fete ‘1999
13.Les Rythmes Digitales - (Hey You) What's That Sound (Darkdancer’1999)
14.Los Huliganos - Love Z ‘2004
15.Slab - Funked Up Kid ‘1999
16.Soma Rasa - Crime by Computer (SOMA RASA - I Mix Therefore I Am’2000)
17.Hardnoise - Untitled (2002 Titanium Remix)
18.Manbreak - Round & Round (Manchild Epic Beat Mix) ‘1998
19.Ku-Ling Bros - Space Junk (Creach’1999)
20.Supercharger - Widemouth (Dub Pistols Mix) ‘1998
21.Cut and Paste - Watch Me Rollin' (Come Unstuck’1999)
22.Fluke - Absurd (Headrillaz Vox) ‘1997
23.Groove F.K. - Mad Pioneer (Книга Джунглей Том II’2000)
24.Bloke 'n Dagger meets Cry Sisco - Affrodiziact (Dylan Rhymes Mix) (va - Avenue A Presents: Something Else (Volume Two)’1999)
25.Bill, Ben And Baggio - Pusherman (Soul Hooligan Remix) ‘1998
26.Wink - Higher State Of Consiousness (Tweekin Acid Funk Mix) ‘1996
27.Geneside II - Narra Mine (Armand Van Helden's West Coast Mix) ‘1997
28.T99 - Revenge Of The Gardian ‘1992
29.Lunatic Calm - Lunatics Rollercoaster Mix ‘1997
30.Metro LA - Go With The Flow (Space Park Drive’1998)
31.Jo Bogaert – Water ‘1994
32.Blapps Posse - Don't Hold Back '91 (Blappstramental Mix)
33.Head First - Slowly Movin' In (Brightshinybeats’2000)
34.Mr. Natural – Gameplan (Gran Turismo 4 OST’2005)
35.Layo & Bushwacka! - Let The Good Times Roll (Breakbeat Mix) ‘2003
36.Treble Spankers - Samira (The Eboman's Bakkuf Beats - Mix) ‘1997
37.Forme - Percussive Thinking (Do Androids Dream Of Electric Beats?’2002)
38.Sons Of Mecha – Rocweiller ‘2005
39.Digital Assassins - Return Of The Living Bassheads (Somethin' Really Bad) ‘1999
40.Sniper - I Wanna Be Your Dog (Hyper & Dylan Rhymes Remix) ‘2000
41.Goon - Panic (Apollo Four Forty Mix) ‘1998
42.Overseer – Doomsday (Wreckage’2003)
