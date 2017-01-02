"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы послушаем Олд-скул Брейкбит микс - 2017

1. Pop Will Eat Itself - The Demon (A Lick of the Old Cassette Box’1996)

2. Isar 12 – Autobahn (Virenque 7'' ‘1998)

3. Think Tank - Kobiyashi Moru (Mandroid’1996)

4. Monkey Mafia - Work Mi Body (Chicken Scratch mix)’1998

5. Moby - Come On Baby (Eskimos & Egypt 12" mix ‘1996)

6. Humaniser - Whats My Name’1997

7. Overcast - Channel X (3 P.M. Eternal’2004)

8. Cultivated Bimbo - 98.6 and rising (mind at countdown part 2) (Your Useful Guide To Life’1993)

9. X-Static - Restless Maniacs (Remix By Dreizack) (Alphawolf’2000)

10. Killa Instinct - The Noose Around Your Neck (Escapism’1994)

11. Robin Samples - Big Beat's Back (va - Essential Big Beat’1999)

12. Le Rosbifs - Le Temps Du Fete ‘1999

13. Les Rythmes Digitales - (Hey You) What's That Sound (Darkdancer’1999)

14. Los Huliganos - Love Z ‘2004

15. Slab - Funked Up Kid ‘1999

16. Soma Rasa - Crime by Computer (SOMA RASA - I Mix Therefore I Am’2000)

17. Hardnoise - Untitled (2002 Titanium Remix)

18. Manbreak - Round & Round (Manchild Epic Beat Mix) ‘1998

19. Ku-Ling Bros - Space Junk (Creach’1999)

20. Supercharger - Widemouth (Dub Pistols Mix) ‘1998

21. Cut and Paste - Watch Me Rollin' (Come Unstuck’1999)

22. Fluke - Absurd (Headrillaz Vox) ‘1997

23. Groove F.K. - Mad Pioneer (Книга Джунглей Том II’2000)

24. Bloke 'n Dagger meets Cry Sisco - Affrodiziact (Dylan Rhymes Mix) (va - Avenue A Presents: Something Else (Volume Two)’1999)

25. Bill, Ben And Baggio - Pusherman (Soul Hooligan Remix) ‘1998

26. Wink - Higher State Of Consiousness (Tweekin Acid Funk Mix) ‘1996

27. Geneside II - Narra Mine (Armand Van Helden's West Coast Mix) ‘1997

28. T99 - Revenge Of The Gardian ‘1992

29. Lunatic Calm - Lunatics Rollercoaster Mix ‘1997

30. Metro LA - Go With The Flow (Space Park Drive’1998)

31. Jo Bogaert – Water ‘1994

32. Blapps Posse - Don't Hold Back '91 (Blappstramental Mix)

33. Head First - Slowly Movin' In (Brightshinybeats’2000)

34. Mr. Natural – Gameplan (Gran Turismo 4 OST’2005)

35. Layo & Bushwacka! - Let The Good Times Roll (Breakbeat Mix) ‘2003

36. Treble Spankers - Samira (The Eboman's Bakkuf Beats - Mix) ‘1997

37. Forme - Percussive Thinking (Do Androids Dream Of Electric Beats?’2002)

38. Sons Of Mecha – Rocweiller ‘2005

39. Digital Assassins - Return Of The Living Bassheads (Somethin' Really Bad) ‘1999

40. Sniper - I Wanna Be Your Dog (Hyper & Dylan Rhymes Remix) ‘2000

41. Goon - Panic (Apollo Four Forty Mix) ‘1998

42. Overseer – Doomsday (Wreckage’2003)

Вчера, 15:56