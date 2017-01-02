"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем новый альбом лондонской группы My Vitriol под названием «The Secret Sessions» и старые хиты.

Плей – лист

1. ElectroWar (The Son Of Robot Remix) (A Pyrrhic Victory (EP)’2007)

2. We've Lost Our Way (The Secret Sessions'2016)

3. Infantile (Finelines'2001)

4. The Agonies & The Ecstasies (The Secret Sessions'2016)

5. Alpha Waves (Finelines'2001)

6. Always- Your Way (Finelines'2001)

7. It’s So Damn Easy (The Secret Sessions'2016)

8. Pieces (Finelines'2001)

9. Lord Knows How I’ve Tried (The Secret Sessions'2016)

10. Kohlstream (Finelines'2001)

11. Cemented Shoes (Finelines'2001)

12. War Of The Worlds (A Pyrrhic Victory (EP)'2007)

13. If Only… (God Only Knows) (The Secret Sessions'2016)

14. Moodswings (Full Length) (Moodswings The Gentle Art Of Choking (single)'2002)

15. C.O.R. (Critic Orientated Rock) (Finelines'2001)

16. Losing Touch (Finelines'2001)

17. (All These) Days (The Secret Sessions'2016)

18. Grounded (Finelines'2001)

19. Ode To The Red Queen (Finelines'2001)

20. Rest your Tired Head (The Secret Sessions'2016)

21. The Gentle Art Of Choking (Finelines'2001)

22. This Time (The Secret Sessions'2016)

23. London City Lights (The Secret Sessions'2016)

24. Toy Soldiers (Martika cover) (A Pyrrhic Victory (EP)'2007)

25. Nightcall (Kavinsky cover) (The Secret Sessions'2016)

