"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым
Вчера, 20:13
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «Electro-Acid Variations -2017».
Плей-лист:
1.Telespazio - In Motion’2016
2.Dawad - Motor ‘2006
3.Craig Bratley - Play the Game (feat. Danielle Moore) ‘2016
4.6)Fear The Priest – Electtro (Unicode Symbols’2016)
5.Playgroup - Play The Music (Instrumental) ‘2016
6.Emmanuelle - Free HiFi Internet. ‘2015
7.Gameboyz - Of The Wall ‘2016
8.Youngg P - Gangsta (Cream Soda Remix) ‘2015
9.Hirise – DNC ‘2016
10.DJ Hell - I Want U (Martin Matiske Remix) ‘2016
11.Matt Whitehead - We're Bombing (Bombing (EP)’2016)
12.Andrew Claristidge - Dancing Plague (Relecture by David Carretta) ‘2016
13.Alejandro Paz - Nada Mas (Vayanse (EP)’2015)
14.Vitalic - Levitation (Voyager’2017)
15.SULTAN SHAKES - Interstellar Love (Extended) ‘2016
16.The Emperor Machine - System 700 Jam (2500 VOL. 1 (EP)’2016)
17.DyE - She's Bad (feat. Egyptian Lover) (Cocktail Citron (EP’2014)
18.The Hacker - Haunted ‘2010
19.The Other People Place - Eye Contact (Lifestyles Of The Laptop Café’2001)
20.Phuture - The Creator (Acid Mix) ‘1988
21.Alexander Robotnick - Dance Boy Dance (Ce nest qun Debut’1984)
22.Djedjotronic & Defekt - Lace ‘2016
23.Tuff City Kids - Boilered (Adoldesscent’2016)
24.Jimmy Edgar - My Beatz (Color Strip’2006)
25.Carl Stahl - Midnight Girl (Boscida Und Farcher Remix) ‘2016
26.DeFeKT - Sunseq (Switch (EP)’2016)
27.Uprokk - Mechanical Dreams (va - Searching For 808 ‘2018)
28.Gary Collins - Dreams Of Immortality ‘2017
29.DJ Hash - Unknown Shape (va - European Electro Bass Development Phase I' 2009)
30.The New Occupants - Mechanical Rights (The New Occupants’1982) ‘2014
