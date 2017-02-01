"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «Electro-Acid Variations -2017».

Плей-лист:

1. Telespazio - In Motion’2016

2. Dawad - Motor ‘2006

3. Craig Bratley - Play the Game (feat. Danielle Moore) ‘2016

4. 6)Fear The Priest – Electtro (Unicode Symbols’2016)

5. Playgroup - Play The Music (Instrumental) ‘2016

6. Emmanuelle - Free HiFi Internet. ‘2015

7. Gameboyz - Of The Wall ‘2016

8. Youngg P - Gangsta (Cream Soda Remix) ‘2015

9. Hirise – DNC ‘2016

10. DJ Hell - I Want U (Martin Matiske Remix) ‘2016

11. Matt Whitehead - We're Bombing (Bombing (EP)’2016)

12. Andrew Claristidge - Dancing Plague (Relecture by David Carretta) ‘2016

13. Alejandro Paz - Nada Mas (Vayanse (EP)’2015)

14. Vitalic - Levitation (Voyager’2017)

15. SULTAN SHAKES - Interstellar Love (Extended) ‘2016

16. The Emperor Machine - System 700 Jam (2500 VOL. 1 (EP)’2016)

17. DyE - She's Bad (feat. Egyptian Lover) (Cocktail Citron (EP’2014)

18. The Hacker - Haunted ‘2010

19. The Other People Place - Eye Contact (Lifestyles Of The Laptop Café’2001)

20. Phuture - The Creator (Acid Mix) ‘1988

21. Alexander Robotnick - Dance Boy Dance (Ce nest qun Debut’1984)

22. Djedjotronic & Defekt - Lace ‘2016

23. Tuff City Kids - Boilered (Adoldesscent’2016)

24. Jimmy Edgar - My Beatz (Color Strip’2006)

25. Carl Stahl - Midnight Girl (Boscida Und Farcher Remix) ‘2016

26. DeFeKT - Sunseq (Switch (EP)’2016)

27. Uprokk - Mechanical Dreams (va - Searching For 808 ‘2018)

28. Gary Collins - Dreams Of Immortality ‘2017

29. DJ Hash - Unknown Shape (va - European Electro Bass Development Phase I' 2009)

30. The New Occupants - Mechanical Rights (The New Occupants’1982) ‘2014

