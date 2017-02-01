"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем компиляцию «Lovesongs From 80’s».

Плей-лист:

1. Iggy Pop - Cry For Love (Blah! Blah! Blah!’86)

2. Toni Halliday - Time Turns Around (Hearts And Handshakes’89)

3. Paul Young - Come Back and Stay (No Parlez’83)

4. Spandau Ballet - Only When You Leave (Parade’84)

5. Crazy House - Feel The Fire (Still Looking For Heaven On Earth’87)

6. Arcadia - Goodbye Is Foverer (So Red the Rose’85)

7. Huey Lewis & The News - Pover Of Love (OST Back to the Future’85)

8. The Associates - Reach The Top (The Glamour Chase’88)

9. Grammar Boys - World Of Our Own (Daring Feats’83)

10. Berlin - When We Make Love (Love Life’84)

11. Cutting Crew - (I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight (Broadcast’86)

12. DeFilm - I Saw Your Dream (DeFilm’85)

13. Martha Davis - Just Like You (Policy’87)

14. Steve Winwood - Valerie (Remix) ‘87

15. Shatoo - Steel I Need Of Your Love (Life’88)

16. National Pastime - It's All A Game (Built to Break’85)

17. Alien - Go Easy (Alien’88)

18. Industry - Still Of The Night (Stranger To Stranger’84)

19. The Essence - A Mirage (A Monument of Trust’87)

20. Animotion - Message Of Love (Animotion’89)

21. Stabilizers - Does Your Love Lie Open? (Tyranny’86)

22. Kissing The Pink - Never Too Late To Love You (Certain Things Are Likely’86)

23. Silent Running - Young Hearts (Shades of Liberty’84)

24. Device - I've Got No Room for Your Love (22B3’86)

25. Artistic Control - Walking In Love's Shadow ‘83

26. Naked Eyes - Voices In My Head (Burning Bridges’83)

27. Howard Jones - What Is Love (Human's Lib’84)

28. Blanket Of Secrecy - Say You Will (Wall Have Ears’82)

29. Dakota – Runaway (Runaway’84)

30. Glass Tiger - Closer to You (The Thin Red Line’86)

31. Real Life - Send Me An Angel (Heartland’83)

32. The Parachute Club - Sexual Inteligence (At The Feet Of The Moon’84)

33. Blue System - Love Me On The Rocks (Twilight’89)

34. The Human League - Don't You Want Me (Dare’81)

35. The Mobile Homes - Good Time (The Mobile Homes’84)

