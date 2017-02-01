"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым
Сегодня, 12:13
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем компиляцию «Lovesongs From 80’s».
Плей-лист:
1.Iggy Pop - Cry For Love (Blah! Blah! Blah!’86)
2.Toni Halliday - Time Turns Around (Hearts And Handshakes’89)
3.Paul Young - Come Back and Stay (No Parlez’83)
4.Spandau Ballet - Only When You Leave (Parade’84)
5.Crazy House - Feel The Fire (Still Looking For Heaven On Earth’87)
6.Arcadia - Goodbye Is Foverer (So Red the Rose’85)
7.Huey Lewis & The News - Pover Of Love (OST Back to the Future’85)
8.The Associates - Reach The Top (The Glamour Chase’88)
9.Grammar Boys - World Of Our Own (Daring Feats’83)
10.Berlin - When We Make Love (Love Life’84)
11.Cutting Crew - (I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight (Broadcast’86)
12.DeFilm - I Saw Your Dream (DeFilm’85)
13.Martha Davis - Just Like You (Policy’87)
14.Steve Winwood - Valerie (Remix) ‘87
15.Shatoo - Steel I Need Of Your Love (Life’88)
16.National Pastime - It's All A Game (Built to Break’85)
17.Alien - Go Easy (Alien’88)
18.Industry - Still Of The Night (Stranger To Stranger’84)
19.The Essence - A Mirage (A Monument of Trust’87)
20.Animotion - Message Of Love (Animotion’89)
21.Stabilizers - Does Your Love Lie Open? (Tyranny’86)
22.Kissing The Pink - Never Too Late To Love You (Certain Things Are Likely’86)
23.Silent Running - Young Hearts (Shades of Liberty’84)
24.Device - I've Got No Room for Your Love (22B3’86)
25.Artistic Control - Walking In Love's Shadow ‘83
26.Naked Eyes - Voices In My Head (Burning Bridges’83)
27.Howard Jones - What Is Love (Human's Lib’84)
28.Blanket Of Secrecy - Say You Will (Wall Have Ears’82)
29.Dakota – Runaway (Runaway’84)
30.Glass Tiger - Closer to You (The Thin Red Line’86)
31.Real Life - Send Me An Angel (Heartland’83)
32.The Parachute Club - Sexual Inteligence (At The Feet Of The Moon’84)
33.Blue System - Love Me On The Rocks (Twilight’89)
34.The Human League - Don't You Want Me (Dare’81)
35.The Mobile Homes - Good Time (The Mobile Homes’84)
