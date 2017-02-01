"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в "Часе независимой музыки” Алексея Иванова мы будем слушать компиляцию "Мужики, с 23-м!”, где прозвучат задушевные банды, играющие на стыке твинкла-инди-мидвест-эмо-поп-панка-мат-рока

1. Seakings - East Berlin (Dregs’2015)

2. Minus The Bear - Invisible (Voids’2017)

3. Pablo Cabrera - Other Way Out (Feels Like Another Life Lived’2016)

4. Echo Base – 11 (Keep Your Expectations Reasonable’2012)

5. Stars Hollow – Embarrassed (I'm Really Not That Upset About It’2016)

6. Tiny Moving Parts - Breathe Deep (Celebrate’2016)

7. Joyce Manor - Heated Swimming Pool (Never Hungover Again’2014)

8. Hot Mulligan - If You Had Spun Out In Your Oldsmobile, This Probably Wouldn't Have Happened (Opportunities’2016)

9. Yes Bear – No Fun (DAMMIT...’2015)

10. County Drop - Those Places You Go (You Firefly’2015)

11. Tommy Boys - Estate Sale (Headless Queen Compilation Vol. I’2013)

12. Olde Pine - Buy a Pound, Smoke a Pound (The Jawns’2015)

13. Spraynard - Trembling (Exton Square’2012)

14. Yes Yes A Thousand Times Yes - Pretty Bill (Not Once, Not Never’2016)

15. Sports. - I Am the Boy (Demon Daze’2015)

16. 52 Hertz - Purr (Somnolence’2014)

17. Old Sport - Lethal, Like American Psycho (To Give’2015)

18. LSP - Rhubarb (Still’2013)

19. Prawn - Glass, Irony (Kingfisher’2014)

20. Their / They're / There - Apocalypse (Not Right) Now (Their / They're / There’2013)

21. Malegoat - The Lost Wreck (Here And There’2015)

22. Ericarthurblair - The Spirit Life Is The Best, Man! (So, Shall We?’2015)

23. Jank - Ouran Highscool Toast Club (Awkward Pop Songs’2015)

24. Half Milk - Spliff Wyzzurd (feat. Little House) (Kept Mang’2013)

25. King Bloom - Winter (King Bloom (EP)’2016)

26. Faith Mountain - Hurt Feelings Club (Our Mightiest Mountains, Our Brightest Suns’2016)

27. Not Nearly - Never Enough Running Out of Time (Not Nearly’2016)

28. Ted Danson With Wolves - Winnebago (WWTDWWD?’2014)

29. The December Drive - Boyfriends (Games’2008)

30. Hit Home - Worm (...After the Fact’2016)

31. Kuromori - Songs To Sing About (Songs To Sing About’2013)

32. Moose Blood - Bukowski (Moving Home’2013)

33. Alien Boy - We Sleep In Separate Beds (Never Getting Over It’2015)

34. Kites Ho! - On the Roof (Lost Youth (EP)’2015)

35. Snowing - I Think We're In Minsk (I Could Do Whatever I Wanted If I Wanted’2011)

36. Golden Python - Call It Quits (Balls Be Trippin' (EP)’2015)

37. Alaska - Kawaii (Shrine’2015)

38. Crossings - Lucky Socks (Feelings And How To Destroy Them’2012)

39. The Housing Glow - Spontaneous Combustion Engine (Big Picture People’2016)

40. Ringtail Howitzer - Just in Cases (Mutually Exclusive’2016)

41. Gulfer - Getting Hit by Parked Cars (What Gives’2015)

42. Mallard - Everybody Knows about Brazzers (Summer 2013)

43. Tawny Peaks - Collect Calling (Tawny Peaks’2012)

