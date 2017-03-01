"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в "Часе независимой музыки” Алексея Иванова прозвучит компиляция «Post-Punk-18».

1. Nervous Choir - The Quarry (1060 Hold Everything’1983)

2. Nancy Sesay And The Melodaires - C'est Fab (C'est Fab 7"’1982)

3. African Head Charge - Far Away Chant (My Life In A Hole In The Ground’1981)

4. Lichtblick - Orakel, Spektakel (Lichtblick '82)

5. Legião Urbana - A Dança (Legião Urbana’1985)

6. Trash Groove Girls - Zero (Arbeit Sport Und Spiel 12''’1986)

7. Urang Otan - In The Beginning (Urang Otan’1981)

8. Karnak - When the Doors are Closed (When The Doors Are Closed 7''’1984)

9. Aaah...! - Input Output (Input:Output 7''’1984)

10. Cool It Reba - I Saw Snakes (Money Fall Out the Sky (EP)’1984)

11. This Parade - Sing & Dance (Erotica (EP)’1985)

12. Mu - Metal To Metal (Motion In Tune’1981)

13. Ludus - Little Girls (Breaking The Rules / Little Girls 7''’1983)

14. Boa - Zaraza Rada (Ritam Strasti’1982)

15. Bonemen Of Barumba - Don't Tell (Icons’1984)

16. Sinking Ships - Dream (Dream 7''’1980)

17. Agents of Decay - Searching for Pleasure (Searching for Pleasure 12''’1985)

18. Amos And Sara - Arab O Habab of Arabia (Sara Goes Pop’1982)

19. UV Prom - Pink Cell (Field of Vision 12'' '1985)

20. 7 éme Discours - Le Bebe (Pour Une Meilleure Existence’1987)

21. The Mothmen – Mothman (Pay Attention!’1981)