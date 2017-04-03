"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым
Сегодня, 16:35
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова прозвучит компиляция «Бесконечный весенний Shoegazing-2016»
Playlist
1.Lush - Out of Control (Blind Spot (EP)’2015)
2.Hains Point - Vultures and Their Prey (va- The Pop Underground Vol. 2: Wintergaze’2017)
3.HYLA - Swam Out ‘2017
4.Crescendo – Last (Unless’2016)
5.Trementina - Please, Let's Go Away (810’2017)
6.NYAI - Think Head (va - FOREVER SHOEGAZE3’2016)
7.The Jesus And Mary Chain - All Things Pass (Damage And Joy’2016)
8.The Churchhill Garden - Evelyn (feat. Blush Response) ‘2015
9.Crown the Invisible - Organ Donor (Aporia Daze’2015)
10.Odio París - Ahora sabes (Odio París’2011)
11.Aerial Love Feed - Almost Home (Aerial Love Feed’2015)
12.Kindling - Claims Nonexistence (No Generation (EP)’2017)
13.Beko – Spades (split with Maria False’2016)
14.Electro Group - Mandobo (Ranger’2017)
15.800beloved - Some Kind of Distortion (Some Kind of Distortion’2015)
16.Ride - Home Is A Feeling ‘2017
17.Bleached - Can You Deal (Can You Deal? (EP)’2017)
18.Clams - P-Nut Butter Irony (Clams’2003)
19.Devilish Dear - 3 AM (These Sunny Days’2017)
20.rei clone - Ready to Die (Wet’2016)
21.Secret Shine - Falling Again (There Is Only Now '2017)
22.Fever Dream - Serotonin Hit (Moyamoya’2015)
23.Gleemer - Heater (Moving Away’2015)
24.Airs - Split (split with The Cherry Wave’2015)
25.The Telewire - Slower (Airport’2016)
26.Water - Gut Check (Aight’2014)
27.We. The Pigs - It Didn't Hurt (DK31 (EP)’2016)
28.Golden Graves - Whoad (Be Safe’2016)
29.Slowdive - Star Roving ‘2017
30.Autumn's Grey Solace - Axa (Windumæra’2016)
31.Crown of Pity -Pperfect Moontan ‘2017
32.雨の中の馬– Dancer In The Dark (Triste (EP)’2017)
33.No Joy - Hellhole (Creep (EP)’2017)
34.Ghost Lake - Night / Dreams (Dead or Alone’2015)
35.Human Colonies - Kleio Big Domino Vortex’2017)
36.Letting Up Despite Great Faults - Starlet (Alexander Devotion’2017)
37.When Nalda Became Punk - Angela (Those Words Broke Our Hearts’2017)
38.The Yours - Valley Kids (FOREVER SHOEGAZE3’2016)
39.Novella – Desert (Change of State’2017)
40.Blankenberge - Pictures Of You (va - The Cure In Other Voices’2016)
