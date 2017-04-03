"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова прозвучит компиляция «Бесконечный весенний Shoegazing-2016»

Playlist

1. Lush - Out of Control (Blind Spot (EP)’2015)

2. Hains Point - Vultures and Their Prey (va- The Pop Underground Vol. 2: Wintergaze’2017)

3. HYLA - Swam Out ‘2017

4. Crescendo – Last (Unless’2016)

5. Trementina - Please, Let's Go Away (810’2017)

6. NYAI - Think Head (va - FOREVER SHOEGAZE3’2016)

7. The Jesus And Mary Chain - All Things Pass (Damage And Joy’2016)

8. The Churchhill Garden - Evelyn (feat. Blush Response) ‘2015

9. Crown the Invisible - Organ Donor (Aporia Daze’2015)

10. Odio París - Ahora sabes (Odio París’2011)

11. Aerial Love Feed - Almost Home (Aerial Love Feed’2015)

12. Kindling - Claims Nonexistence (No Generation (EP)’2017)

13. Beko – Spades (split with Maria False’2016)

14. Electro Group - Mandobo (Ranger’2017)

15. 800beloved - Some Kind of Distortion (Some Kind of Distortion’2015)

16. Ride - Home Is A Feeling ‘2017

17. Bleached - Can You Deal (Can You Deal? (EP)’2017)

18. Clams - P-Nut Butter Irony (Clams’2003)

19. Devilish Dear - 3 AM (These Sunny Days’2017)

20. rei clone - Ready to Die (Wet’2016)

21. Secret Shine - Falling Again (There Is Only Now '2017)

22. Fever Dream - Serotonin Hit (Moyamoya’2015)

23. Gleemer - Heater (Moving Away’2015)

24. Airs - Split (split with The Cherry Wave’2015)

25. The Telewire - Slower (Airport’2016)

26. Water - Gut Check (Aight’2014)

27. We. The Pigs - It Didn't Hurt (DK31 (EP)’2016)

28. Golden Graves - Whoad (Be Safe’2016)

29. Slowdive - Star Roving ‘2017

30. Autumn's Grey Solace - Axa (Windumæra’2016)

31. Crown of Pity -Pperfect Moontan ‘2017

32. 雨の中の馬– Dancer In The Dark (Triste (EP)’2017)

33. No Joy - Hellhole (Creep (EP)’2017)

34. Ghost Lake - Night / Dreams (Dead or Alone’2015)

35. Human Colonies - Kleio Big Domino Vortex’2017)

36. Letting Up Despite Great Faults - Starlet (Alexander Devotion’2017)

37. When Nalda Became Punk - Angela (Those Words Broke Our Hearts’2017)

38. The Yours - Valley Kids (FOREVER SHOEGAZE3’2016)

39. Novella – Desert (Change of State’2017)

40. Blankenberge - Pictures Of You (va - The Cure In Other Voices’2016)