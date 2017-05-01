"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым
Сегодня, 10:33
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем компиляцию «Рэпаки Лесика-2017».
1.Yuth Forever - Suicidal Pistol Grip Pump (Skeleton Youth Forever’2016)
2.3OH!3 - My Dick (Night Sports’2016)
3.Die Antwoord - Dazed & Confused (Suck on This (Mixtape)’2016)
4.RIOT -LSAR ft. Armanni Reign (Eliminate Remix) ‘2016
5.Metaphorce - Fair Means Or Foul (VA Ruf Diamonds Volume 1’1996)
6.Imagine This feat. Thomas Stowers - Hits The Fan ‘2013
7.Vic Mensa - 16 Shots (There's Alot Going On’2016)
8.Jazz Liberatorz - I Am Hip Hop (Clin d'oeil’2008)
9.Banks & Steelz – Giant (Anything But Words’2016)
10.Psychedelic Orchestra - The Drift (Giotto Remix) ‘2014
11.Signor Benedick the Moor - The Tragic tale of Bisen Fransisco (El Negro’2013)
12.Death Grips – Spikes (Bottomless Pit’2016)
13.MJ Cole & AJ Tracey - The Rumble ‘2016
14.RHYMESTER - Warau na (Ore ni Iwaserya'1993)
15.Kurtis Blow - The Breaks (Kurtis Blow’1980)
16.Blaq Poet - Heavy Metal (The Most Dangerous’2016)
17.George The Poet - Wake Up ‘2016
18.Golden Bug - L'horloge (V.I.C.T.O.R.’2016)
19.Faust vs. Dälek - T-Electronique (Derbe Respect, Alder’2004)
20.Def Wish Cast - Dun Proppa ‘2011
21.Ultramagnetic MCs - Give The Drummer Some (Critical Beatdown’1988)
22.Camp Blackfoot - It Was Too Bad For Marie Antoinette, And Now It's Gonna Be Too Bad For You! (Erase Yer Head #9 Split 7" ‘1999)
23.Young Echo - Voices On the Water (Nexus’2013)
24.Christine - Dance of the Knights (feat. Mykill Miers) (Brand New Furies (EP)’2015)
25.Karen Finley - Sushi Party (The Truth is Hard to Swallow’1988)
26.Novembre - La Colline Silencieuse (Novembre’2015)
27.Breakestra - Posed To Be feat. Chali Dj Dusk ‘2009
28.Sewi - シキ(弱蝕論 ‘2016)
29.Louis La Roche - Rubbish Ending (Sleepless Nights’2017)
30.Edan - Torture Chamber Ft. Percee-P (Cut Chemist Remix) (Vocal) ‘2005
31.Mulatu Astatke and Black Jesus Experience – Sabye (Cradle Of Humanity’2016)
32.K-the-I???? - Marathon Man (Feat. Thavius Beck) (Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow’2008)
33.BOOTS - C.U.R.E. (Aquaria’2015)
34.Nagan Server & Mantis - Live Collage (Relief’2015)
35.Les Voisines du Dessous – LVDD (EP-Rcolateur’2016)
36.Kano - Deep Blues (Ft. Damon Albarn) (Made In The Manor’2016)
37.The Koreatown Oddity - Fuck Dinosaurs (Finna Be Past Tense’2017)
38.A$AP Rocky - F**kin' Problems (Crizzly Remix) ‘2013
