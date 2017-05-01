"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем компиляцию «Рэпаки Лесика-2017».

1. Yuth Forever - Suicidal Pistol Grip Pump (Skeleton Youth Forever’2016)

2. 3OH!3 - My Dick (Night Sports’2016)

3. Die Antwoord - Dazed & Confused (Suck on This (Mixtape)’2016)

4. RIOT -LSAR ft. Armanni Reign (Eliminate Remix) ‘2016

5. Metaphorce - Fair Means Or Foul (VA Ruf Diamonds Volume 1’1996)

6. Imagine This feat. Thomas Stowers - Hits The Fan ‘2013

7. Vic Mensa - 16 Shots (There's Alot Going On’2016)

8. Jazz Liberatorz - I Am Hip Hop (Clin d'oeil’2008)

9. Banks & Steelz – Giant (Anything But Words’2016)

10. Psychedelic Orchestra - The Drift (Giotto Remix) ‘2014

11. Signor Benedick the Moor - The Tragic tale of Bisen Fransisco (El Negro’2013)

12. Death Grips – Spikes (Bottomless Pit’2016)

13. MJ Cole & AJ Tracey - The Rumble ‘2016

14. RHYMESTER - Warau na (Ore ni Iwaserya'1993)

15. Kurtis Blow - The Breaks (Kurtis Blow’1980)

16. Blaq Poet - Heavy Metal (The Most Dangerous’2016)

17. George The Poet - Wake Up ‘2016

18. Golden Bug - L'horloge (V.I.C.T.O.R.’2016)

19. Faust vs. Dälek - T-Electronique (Derbe Respect, Alder’2004)

20. Def Wish Cast - Dun Proppa ‘2011

21. Ultramagnetic MCs - Give The Drummer Some (Critical Beatdown’1988)

22. Camp Blackfoot - It Was Too Bad For Marie Antoinette, And Now It's Gonna Be Too Bad For You! (Erase Yer Head #9 Split 7" ‘1999)

23. Young Echo - Voices On the Water (Nexus’2013)

24. Christine - Dance of the Knights (feat. Mykill Miers) (Brand New Furies (EP)’2015)

25. Karen Finley - Sushi Party (The Truth is Hard to Swallow’1988)

26. Novembre - La Colline Silencieuse (Novembre’2015)

27. Breakestra - Posed To Be feat. Chali Dj Dusk ‘2009

28. Sewi - シキ(弱蝕論 ‘2016)

29. Louis La Roche - Rubbish Ending (Sleepless Nights’2017)

30. Edan - Torture Chamber Ft. Percee-P (Cut Chemist Remix) (Vocal) ‘2005

31. Mulatu Astatke and Black Jesus Experience – Sabye (Cradle Of Humanity’2016)

32. K-the-I???? - Marathon Man (Feat. Thavius Beck) (Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow’2008)

33. BOOTS - C.U.R.E. (Aquaria’2015)

34. Nagan Server & Mantis - Live Collage (Relief’2015)

35. Les Voisines du Dessous – LVDD (EP-Rcolateur’2016)

36. Kano - Deep Blues (Ft. Damon Albarn) (Made In The Manor’2016)

37. The Koreatown Oddity - Fuck Dinosaurs (Finna Be Past Tense’2017)

38. A$AP Rocky - F**kin' Problems (Crizzly Remix) ‘2013