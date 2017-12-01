"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова начинаются «Декабрьские елки-2017». Сегодня – «Утренник для любителей инди музыки».

Playlist

1. Ride – Pulsar (single’2017)

2. The Breeders - Wait in the Car (single’2017)

3. Fazerdaze – Misread (Morningside’2017)

4. 93millionmilesfromthesun - The Lonely Sea (The Lonely Sea & The Sky’2017)

5. The Dayoffs - 15 (The Dayoffs’2017)

6. Loomer - I Have to Stay (Deserter’2017)

7. Cigarettes After Sex - Sweet (Cigarettes After Sex’2017)

8. Weezer - Sweet Mary (Pacific Daydream’2017)

9. Morrissey - I Wish You Lonely (Low in High School’2017)

10. Maxпmo Park - Risk to Exist (Risk to Exist’2017)

11. !!! - Throw Yourself In The Rive (Shake the Shudder’2017)

12. Black Grape - Set The Grass On Fire (Pop Voodoo’2017)

13. Deerhoof - Your Dystopic Creation Doesn't Fear You (ft. Awkwafina) (Mountain Moves’2017)

14. Bondage Fairies - Expectations (Alfa Gaga Cp Wifi’2017)

15. Damaged Bug - Bog Dash (Bunker Funk’2017)

16. The Garden - Clay (U Want The Scoop? (EP)’2017)

17. Criminals Hate Answering Machines - You've Got A Frenemy (Check Your Head’2017)

18. Trevor Something - You're Always Right (Die With You’2017)

19. The Mary Hart Attack - Death Comes With Your Eyes (The Falling Sun’2017)

20. It's For Us - Red Light (Come With Me’2017)

21. Duncan Gray - Silence (feat. Dominic Silvani) (The Malcontent Vol 1’2016)

22. Stellarscope - Only Strangers Now (Standing in the Shadow of Your Ghost’2017)

23. Fuck Art, Let's Dance! - Homesick (Forward! Future!’2017)

24. Skeleton Hands - Gardens (Wake’2017)

25. Tiny Moving Parts – Caution (single’2017)

26. 혁오 (HYUKOH) - Tokyo Inn (23’2017)

27. Kasabian - III Ray (The King) (For Crying Out Loud/2017)

28. Royal Trux - Junkie Nurse (Platinum Tips + Ice Cream’2017)

29. Thurston Moore - Mx Liberty (Rock N Roll Consciousness’2017)

30. Aye Nako - Sissy (Silver Haze’2017)

31. Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam - Everybody Sucks (Sink or Swim’2017)

32. Tne Fall - Victoria Train Station Massacre (New Facts Emerge’2017)

33. The Jesus And Mary Chain - Get On Home (Damage And Joy’2017)

34. The Professionals - Going Going Gone (What in the World’2017)

35. Hot Water Music - Rabbit Key (Light It Up’2017)

36. Tabatha Crash - Mary (Tabatha Crash’2017)

37. Compressorhead – Compressorhead (Party Machine’2017)



