"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова начинаются «Декабрьские елки-2017». Сегодня – «Утренник для любителей тяжелой музыки».

1. At The Drive-In - Continuum (In•ter a•li•a’2017)

2. Clearview - Sp Stomp (Absolute Madness’2017)

3. Haemorrhage - We Are the Gore (We Are the Gore’2017)

4. Hostiles - Perdiendo El Control (Periferia’2017)

5. Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas - Power of Life and Death (New Sunrise’2017)

6. Arcadea - Army of Electrons (Arcadea’2017)

7. Dirty D'Sire - Bright Light (We Own The Night’2017)

8. Blood Youth - Reason to Stay (Beyond Repair’2017)

9. Prowler - The Curse (The Curse’2017)

10. The Drip - Gruesome Poetics (The Haunting Fear of Inevitability’2017)

11. Dråp - Övervåld. (Roten Till Allt Ont’2017)

12. INSECT GRINDER - Moment Of Torment (Infected (EP)’2009)

13. Black Turpentine - No Fucking Clue (Failure’2017)

14. Miss May I - Under Fire (Shadows Inside’2017)

15. Polaris - The Remedy (The Remedy’2017)

16. The Orphan - Gutters (Gods.Gutters.Stones’2017)

17. Bare Bones - The Forgotten Fear And Fury (Bad Habits’2017)

18. Counterparts - Bouquet (You're Not You Anymore’2017)

19. The Fever 333 - We're Coming In (Single - 2017)

20. Emmure – Smokey (Look at Yourself’2017)

21. Kill the Unicorn - F.U.C.K.U.P (Prism’2017)

22. Obey The Brave - Feed The Fire (Mad Season’2017)

23. Kings Of Forlorn Lands - Kein Licht (Alles Schlecht’2017)

24. I Made You Myself - Natural Blonde (Graveyard Songs’2017)

25. Backtrack - Bad To My World (Bad To My World’2017)

26. Birth - 死ぬほどバンドがやりたかった (理屈的な誰かと理想的’2017)

27. Cannibal Corpse - Only One Will Die (Red Before Black’2017)

28. SeeYouSpaceCowboy... - Jimmy Buffett Doesn't Even Surf (Fashion Statements of the Socially Aware’2017)

29. Expulsion - Funeral Bells (Nightmare Future’2017)

30. Stray from the Path - Only Death Is Real (Only Death Is Real’2017)

31. Cytotoxin - Gammageddon (Gammageddon’2017)

32. We Came As Romans - Cold Like War (Cold Like War’2017)

33. Goddamned Animals - My Second Cult Suicide (My Second Cult Suicide’2017)

34. Create To Inspire - Recluse (Sickness’2017)

35. Story Of The Year - Bang Bang (Wolves’2017)

36. Unicorn Hole - Silver the Sinister (Legend of the Light Gem’2017)

37. Idylls - Neuroqueering on Shift (The Barn’2017)

38. Blood By Days - Eiswьste (Throughout The Years’2017)

39. Towers & Bridges – PMA (Spirits’2017)

40. Crossfaith - Freedom (feat. Rou Reynolds) (Freedom (EP)’2017)

41. Azami - Farewell (Single - 2017)

42. October Ends - Faith In Me (A New Path (EP)’2017)

43. Coldrain - R.I.P (Fateless’2017)

44. Madball - For The Cause (The Family Biz (split with Wisdom In Chains’2017)

45. Converge - Cannibals (The Dusk In Us’2017)

46. Senses Fail - Double Cross (Single - 2017)

47. Crafter - Young and Hungry (Embrace’2017)

48. The Last of Lucy - Formication (Ashvattha’2017)

49. The Ongoing Concept - Off the Cuff (Places’2017)

50. Brothers Grimm - Humans Is Animals Too (Skeletons’2017)

51. Dangerkids - Things Could Be Different (Blacklist’2017)

52. Meth Mind - Already Dead (PREVENTIONI’2017)

53. Hollow - Dis / Connect (Home Is Not Where the Heart Is’2017)

54. Dead - Easy Meat (A Dirty Mind Is a Joy Forever’2017)

55. Our Hollow, Our Home - Loneshark (Hartsick’2017)

56. Arcite -The Risk (As the Fire Takes Hold’2017)

57. Dead Cross – Obedience School (Dead Cross’2017)

58. ClubMurder - Fuck You Thought (ClubMurder’2017)

59. Silverstein - Demons (Dead Reflection’2017)

60. Comeback Kid - Somewhere, Somehow (Outsider’2017)

61. Stick To Your Guns - Married to the Noise (True View’2017)

62. All For Nothing - Far from Home (Minds Awake / Hearts Alive’2017)

63. Olocausto - Kill Women (Defenders of the Noise: A Tribute To Anal Cunt’2013)

64. Napalm Death - Nurse The Hunger (Single - 2017)

65. Eskimo Callboy - The Scene (The Scene’2017)

66. Delayed Desire - Boys Dont Die (Nintendo Grindcore Is Cummin'2007)

67. Big Dumb Face - The Goat Is Dead (Where is Duke Lion? He's Dead...’2017)



















