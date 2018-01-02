"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой
музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем «Retrowave-mix» от Юрия Маштакова.
Плей – лист:
Lost Years - Phoenix Rising
Drake - 0 to 100 (The Midnight Remix)
M.O.O.N. - Paris
Michael Elliot - Miami Lifeguard
VHS Dreams - Boogie Town
Dance With The Dead - Snapped
Nightboat - Vision Quest
Duett - Julienne (Feat. Stewart Lockwood)
Robert Parker - Sweet Nothings
Miami Nights 1984 - The Getaway
Miami Supercops - Night Chase
Double Dragon - Rebirth
Mr.Kitty - Spirit of the Forest
Anoraak - Outcome (Absolute Valentine Remix)
Volt Age - Sensual Overdrive
Scandroid - Shout
Pylot - Flashbacks
Le Matos - Eyes Throat Genitals
Carpenter Brut - Anarchy Road
Michael Elliot - June 87
Tokyo Rose - Gran Turismo
Robert Parker - Hardbody
Dance With The Dead - Dead of Night
CONFRONTATIONAL - You Still Kill (Feat. Cody Carpenter)
Rain Sword - Sailing With You
Alpharisc - Shanglin
Trevor Something - Miami Nights