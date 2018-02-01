"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем передачу, посвященную группе The Fall и памяти ее лидера Марка Смита.
Плей – лист
1.Mansion ('1985 - This Nation’s Saving Grace)
2.Victoria (cover The Kinks) ('1988 - The Frenz Experiment)
3.So What About It? ('1991 - Shift-Work)
4.Mr Pharmacist (The Other Half cover) ('1986 - Bend Sinister)
5.Popcorn, Double Feature (cover Tim Wilde) ('1990 - Extricate)
6.Wrong Place, Right Time ('1988 - I Am Kurious Oranj)
7.The Man Whose Head Expanded ('1983 - single)
8.Don’t Call Me Darling ('1995 - Cerebral Caustic)
9.Behind the Counter ('1994 - Middle Class Revolt)
10.Time Enough at Last ('1992 - Code: Selfish)
11.Tuff Life Booogie ('1988 – Victoria (single))
12.Telephone Thing ('1990 - Extricate)
13.Barmy ('1985 - This Nation’s Saving Grace)
14.Feeling Numb ('1995 - Cerebral Caustic)
15.New Big Prinz ('1988 - I Am Kurious Oranj)
16.Cheetham Hill ('1996 - The Light User Syndrome)
17.R.O.D. ('1986 - Bend Sinister)
18.Idiot Joy Showland ('1991 - Shift-Work)
19.Stephen Song ('1984 - The Wonderful and Frightening World of The Fall)
20.Free Range ('1992 - Code: Selfish)
21.Eat Y’Self Fitter ('1983 - Perverted by Language)
22.I’m Going to Spain (cover Steve Bent) ('1993 - The Infotainment Scan)
23.Twister» ('1988 – Victoria (single))
24.White Lightning (Big Bopper cover) (1990 – single)
25.L.A ('1985 - This Nation’s Saving Grace)
26.Overture. I Am Curious Orange ('1988 - I Am Kurious Oranj)
27.U.S. 80’s-90’s ('1986 - Bend Sinister)
28.Das Katerer ('2000 - The Unutterable)
29.The Mixer ('1991 - Shift-Work)
30.Sing! Harpy ('1990 - Extricate)
31.Guest Informant ('1988 – Victoria (single))
32.Dktr Faustus ('1986 - Bend Sinister)
33.Edinburgh Man ('1991 - Shift-Work)
34.Oswald Defence Lawyer (‘1988 - The Frenz Experiment)
35.I Am Damo Suzuki ('1985 - This Nation’s Saving Grace)
36.Jerusalem ('1988 - I Am Kurious Oranj)
37.Lost in Music (cover Chic) ('1993 - The Infotainment Scan)
38.Hit the North (1987 – single)
39.Kurious Oranj ('1988 - I Am Kurious Oranj)
40.Bill Is Dead ('1990 - Extricate)
