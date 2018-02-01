"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем передачу, посвященную группе The Fall и памяти ее лидера Марка Смита.

Плей – лист

1. Mansion ('1985 - This Nation’s Saving Grace)

2. Victoria (cover The Kinks) ('1988 - The Frenz Experiment)

3. So What About It? ('1991 - Shift-Work)

4. Mr Pharmacist (The Other Half cover) ('1986 - Bend Sinister)

5. Popcorn, Double Feature (cover Tim Wilde) ('1990 - Extricate)

6. Wrong Place, Right Time ('1988 - I Am Kurious Oranj)

7. The Man Whose Head Expanded ('1983 - single)

8. Don’t Call Me Darling ('1995 - Cerebral Caustic)

9. Behind the Counter ('1994 - Middle Class Revolt)

10. Time Enough at Last ('1992 - Code: Selfish)

11. Tuff Life Booogie ('1988 – Victoria (single))

12. Telephone Thing ('1990 - Extricate)

13. Barmy ('1985 - This Nation’s Saving Grace)

14. Feeling Numb ('1995 - Cerebral Caustic)

15. New Big Prinz ('1988 - I Am Kurious Oranj)

16. Cheetham Hill ('1996 - The Light User Syndrome)

17. R.O.D. ('1986 - Bend Sinister)

18. Idiot Joy Showland ('1991 - Shift-Work)

19. Stephen Song ('1984 - The Wonderful and Frightening World of The Fall)

20. Free Range ('1992 - Code: Selfish)

21. Eat Y’Self Fitter ('1983 - Perverted by Language)

22. I’m Going to Spain (cover Steve Bent) ('1993 - The Infotainment Scan)

23. Twister» ('1988 – Victoria (single))

24. White Lightning (Big Bopper cover) (1990 – single)

25. L.A ('1985 - This Nation’s Saving Grace)

26. Overture. I Am Curious Orange ('1988 - I Am Kurious Oranj)

27. U.S. 80’s-90’s ('1986 - Bend Sinister)

28. Das Katerer ('2000 - The Unutterable)

29. The Mixer ('1991 - Shift-Work)

30. Sing! Harpy ('1990 - Extricate)

31. Guest Informant ('1988 – Victoria (single))

32. Dktr Faustus ('1986 - Bend Sinister)

33. Edinburgh Man ('1991 - Shift-Work)

34. Oswald Defence Lawyer (‘1988 - The Frenz Experiment)

35. I Am Damo Suzuki ('1985 - This Nation’s Saving Grace)

36. Jerusalem ('1988 - I Am Kurious Oranj)

37. Lost in Music (cover Chic) ('1993 - The Infotainment Scan)

38. Hit the North (1987 – single)

39. Kurious Oranj ('1988 - I Am Kurious Oranj)

40. Bill Is Dead ('1990 - Extricate)



