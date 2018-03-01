"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым
Сегодня, 10:28
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова прозвучит «Международный женский крейзи-шаффл».
1.Sasha J. – Verse
2.Dunkelziffer - Keine Python (Colours And Soul’1983)
3.ストレイテナー - I Hate DISCOOOOOOO!!! (We are DISCO!!!～tribute to the telephones～‘2015)
4.Placebo - Too Many Friends (The Bloody Beetroots Remix) ‘2013
5.The Go Team - Semicircle Song (Semicircle’2018)
6.Мумий Тролль – Милота (ВОСТОК Х СЕВЕРОЗАПАД’2018)
7.Bronx Irish Catholics - Ulster Defense (va - The Pulse Of New York’1983)
8.Bush – Letting The Cables Sleep (Nightmares On Wax Remix)’2000
9.Eskimo Callboy - MC Thunder (MC Thunder ‘2017)
10.BB Eye - Butterball's Lament (Headcheese Heartthrob’2017)
11.Bondage Fairies - Head On (Alfa Gaga Cp Wifi’2017)
12.We Have the Moon - Killer Party (Till the Morning Comes’2018)
13.Psychoegyptian - LBCD (va - Mykki Blanco Presents C-ORE’2015)
14.Magdalena Bay - Set Me Off ‘2017
15.Weezer - This Is Such A Pity (Make Believe’2005)
16.Naked Lights--Pool On a Plate (On Nature ‘2016)
17.Coppe' - Темная Ночь (Dark Is The Night) (feat. Nikakoi) (Milk’2017)
18.Everything Everything – Breadwinner (A Deeper Sea (EP)’2018)
19.NUSKOOL - БУКЕТЫ ГВОЗДИК ‘2016
20.Blitz - Husk (Solar 7'' ‘1983)
21.Poison Point - Far Away (Motorpsychold ‘2016)
22.Machine Gun Fellatio - Drugsex (Bring It On’2001)
23.Von Sudenfed - Fledermaus Can't Get It (Tromatic Reflexions ‘2007)
24.Sleaford Mods - Cunt Make It Up (Key Markets’2015)
25.Jennifer Hudson - It's Your World (Ankin's False Remake) ‘2015
26.80Kidz - Good and Best feat. Antoine Hilaire (5’2016)
27.The Bloody Beetroots- All Black Everything (The Great Electronic Swindle’2017)
28.The Cleft Palettes - Party Wall
29.Radical Dance Faction - Punks With Guns (Raggamuffin Statement’1995)
30.The Jesus And Mary Chain - Get On Home (Damage And Joy’2017)
31.Daisy Hill Puppy Farm - Heart Of Glass (Blondie cover) (Spraycan ‘1989)
32.We Smoke Fags - I Love You (Demos’2009)
33.Дельфин - Рябиновые птицы (Она ‘2016)
34.Iggy Pop-Lust for Life (The Prodigy Remix) (T2 Trainspotting (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) ‘2017)
35.His Electro Blue Voice - Tumor (Ruthless Sperm’2013)
36.Stonem - Freestyler (Bomfunk MC’s cover) (Wasted’2015)
37.Superchunk - Black Thread (What A Time To Be Alive’2018)
38.Geneva Jacuzzi - The Sleep Room (Rat Killer’2008)
39.СТАС ЭКСТАЗ - 1997 (КАРТИННАЯ ГАЛЛЕРЕЯ’2017)
40.Malportado Kids - Basta Huedo (feat. Cathawk) Total Cultura 10'' ‘2016)
41.garcons - зубы (TBA’2017)
42.Obnox - Tia Vincent (Rojo’2012)
43.Health Nolife - Hard To Be A God ‘2017
44.Bastard5 - Go Hard Like Vladimir Lenin ‘2016
45.LA Rocksteady - Crown (feat. ALIUS) ‘2017
46.The Laurels – Mecca (Sonicology’2016)
47.WhoMadeWho - I Don't Know (Single Version) ‘2017
48.Blurred SuperHeroes - Sumka (feat. Mustelide) (Sexotroniqua 2090 ‘2016)
49.Free Blood - Quick & Painful (Never Hear Surf Music Again’2008)
50.The Legend Lady J - Find a Hoe (Glock N My Hand’1994)
51.Daft Punk - One More Time (Pride Remix) ‘2017
52.Cyberbaba VS. Кино – Peremen ‘2016
