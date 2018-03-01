"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова прозвучит «Международный женский крейзи-шаффл».

1. Sasha J. – Verse

2. Dunkelziffer - Keine Python (Colours And Soul’1983)

3. ストレイテナー - I Hate DISCOOOOOOO!!! (We are DISCO!!!～tribute to the telephones～‘2015)

4. Placebo - Too Many Friends (The Bloody Beetroots Remix) ‘2013

5. The Go Team - Semicircle Song (Semicircle’2018)

6. Мумий Тролль – Милота (ВОСТОК Х СЕВЕРОЗАПАД’2018)

7. Bronx Irish Catholics - Ulster Defense (va - The Pulse Of New York’1983)

8. Bush – Letting The Cables Sleep (Nightmares On Wax Remix)’2000

9. Eskimo Callboy - MC Thunder (MC Thunder ‘2017)

10. BB Eye - Butterball's Lament (Headcheese Heartthrob’2017)

11. Bondage Fairies - Head On (Alfa Gaga Cp Wifi’2017)

12. We Have the Moon - Killer Party (Till the Morning Comes’2018)

13. Psychoegyptian - LBCD (va - Mykki Blanco Presents C-ORE’2015)

14. Magdalena Bay - Set Me Off ‘2017

15. Weezer - This Is Such A Pity (Make Believe’2005)

16. Naked Lights--Pool On a Plate (On Nature ‘2016)

17. Coppe' - Темная Ночь (Dark Is The Night) (feat. Nikakoi) (Milk’2017)

18. Everything Everything – Breadwinner (A Deeper Sea (EP)’2018)

19. NUSKOOL - БУКЕТЫ ГВОЗДИК ‘2016

20. Blitz - Husk (Solar 7'' ‘1983)

21. Poison Point - Far Away (Motorpsychold ‘2016)

22. Machine Gun Fellatio - Drugsex (Bring It On’2001)

23. Von Sudenfed - Fledermaus Can't Get It (Tromatic Reflexions ‘2007)

24. Sleaford Mods - Cunt Make It Up (Key Markets’2015)

25. Jennifer Hudson - It's Your World (Ankin's False Remake) ‘2015

26. 80Kidz - Good and Best feat. Antoine Hilaire (5’2016)

27. The Bloody Beetroots- All Black Everything (The Great Electronic Swindle’2017)

28. The Cleft Palettes - Party Wall

29. Radical Dance Faction - Punks With Guns (Raggamuffin Statement’1995)

30. The Jesus And Mary Chain - Get On Home (Damage And Joy’2017)

31. Daisy Hill Puppy Farm - Heart Of Glass (Blondie cover) (Spraycan ‘1989)

32. We Smoke Fags - I Love You (Demos’2009)

33. Дельфин - Рябиновые птицы (Она ‘2016)

34. Iggy Pop-Lust for Life (The Prodigy Remix) (T2 Trainspotting (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) ‘2017)

35. His Electro Blue Voice - Tumor (Ruthless Sperm’2013)

36. Stonem - Freestyler (Bomfunk MC’s cover) (Wasted’2015)

37. Superchunk - Black Thread (What A Time To Be Alive’2018)

38. Geneva Jacuzzi - The Sleep Room (Rat Killer’2008)

39. СТАС ЭКСТАЗ - 1997 (КАРТИННАЯ ГАЛЛЕРЕЯ’2017)

40. Malportado Kids - Basta Huedo (feat. Cathawk) Total Cultura 10'' ‘2016)

41. garcons - зубы (TBA’2017)

42. Obnox - Tia Vincent (Rojo’2012)

43. Health Nolife - Hard To Be A God ‘2017

44. Bastard5 - Go Hard Like Vladimir Lenin ‘2016

45. LA Rocksteady - Crown (feat. ALIUS) ‘2017

46. The Laurels – Mecca (Sonicology’2016)

47. WhoMadeWho - I Don't Know (Single Version) ‘2017

48. Blurred SuperHeroes - Sumka (feat. Mustelide) (Sexotroniqua 2090 ‘2016)

49. Free Blood - Quick & Painful (Never Hear Surf Music Again’2008)

50. The Legend Lady J - Find a Hoe (Glock N My Hand’1994)

51. Daft Punk - One More Time (Pride Remix) ‘2017

52. Cyberbaba VS. Кино – Peremen ‘2016



