"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в "Часе независимой музыки” Алексея Иванова мы будем слушать компиляцию «Тяжелятина-2018»

1. Underoath - Rapture (Erase Me’2018)

2. Carathis - Disgusting (single’2016)

3. Vile Ones - Mad Man (Teeth (EP’2018)

4. Geld - Balaclava Mask (Pefect Texture’2018)

5. Brainwasher - Hiroshima (Procrustean Bed (EP)’2018)

6. Kekal - Sanity Away from Sanity (Deeper Underground’2018)

7. Dream On Dreamer - Shine (Single’2018)

8. Bleeding Through - Set Me Free (Single’2018)

9. Harm's Way - Human Carrying Capacity (Posthuman’2018)

10. Dirty Dancing Pigs - Farm Mr.Djipic (Crushed Village’2018)

11. Bury Tomorrow - Black Flame (Single Edit)’2018

12. Secrets - Sixteen (Secrets’2018)

13. We Have the Moon - Definitely Not a Serenade (Till the Morning Comes’2018)

14. Dead Cross - My Perfect Prisoner (Dead Cross (EP)’2018)

15. At the Drive-In - Amid Ethics (Diamante (EP)’2018)

16. Your Pride - Nautilus (Your Pride’2018)

17. Palm Reader - Swarm (Braille’2018)

18. Rolo Tomassi - Rituals (Time Will Die and Love Will Bury It’2018)

19. PlasticBag FaceMask - Really Vague And Insulting (How To Kill A Dead Franchise’2018)

20. Vampillia - Back to..... (Happiness Brought by Endless Sorrow (EP)’2018)

21. BLIGHT WORMS - Rictus Grin (Blight Worms / Suppressant Split’2018)

22. Her Name In Blood - Savior (POWER’2018)

23. Prospective - So Far Gone (Unreal’2018)

24. Comeback Kid - Little Soldier (Beds Are Burning / Little Soldier (single)’2018)

25. Bolu2 Death - Nace, Crece Y Muere (Spiral’2018)

26. Earn Your Scars - Envy (Fear Is A Liar’2018)

27. Old Habits - Ashamed (American as Fuck’2018)

28. Kidcrusher - I Want to Be a Killer (feat. Cobra) (Distorted Dimension’2018)

29. Lifewrecker - Telekinetic Correction (PURGE’2018)

30. Caninus - No Dogs, No Masters (Now the Animals Have a Voice’2014)

31. For Blood And Vengeance - Death Trap (I Am Your Enemy (EP)’2018)

32. Cardiomyopathy - Brain Infection Promo 2018)

33. Senses Fail - Elevator To The Gallows (If There Is Light, It Will Find You’2018)

34. Six Brew Bantha - Blight (S Blight (EP)’2018)

35. Bullet For My Valentine - Over It (Single’2018)

36. Touche Amore - Green (Single’2018)

37. Cancer Bats - Rattlesnake (The Spark That Moves’2018)

38. Ling tosite sigure - High Energy Vacuum (#5’2018)

39. Sectioned - Synchronicity (Annihilated’2018)

40. The Fever 333 - Hunting Season (Made An America (EP)’2018)

41. Whoresnation - Carcan (Mephitism’2018)

42. Cove - Solis (A Conscious Motion (EP)’2018)

43. Hellblender - St. Beer Kill Day (Cookbook’2018)

44. Napalm Death - Standardization (Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs (comp)’2018)

45. Inertia - The Design (Unlearn’2018)

46. Sparta - Cat Scream (Single’2018)

47. The Great Divide - Earth (Linger Over, Linger On’2018)

48. The Unnecessary Gunpoint Lecture - This Song is About Love and Hope and Your Girlfriend ft. Frank Furillo (Aberrant Synaptic Plasticity (EP)’2018)

49. Woundvac - Clear the Board (Terrorizing the Swarm’2018)

50. TRC - Moaner (Lifestyle’2018)

51. Delinquents - Quick Buck (Quest for Truth’2018)

52. Bloodstepp- Warlox (feat. Jahred Gomes & Chris Rand) (The Best of Bloodstepp’2018)

53. Unravel - No Validation For Violation (Eras Of Forfeit’2018)

54. Ambleside – Blur (Single’2018)



