"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова начинаются «Декабрьские елки-2018». Сегодня – «Утренник для любителей тяжелой музыки».

1. Glamour Of The Kill - Fire Fight (Single - 2018)

2. The Threats - Frenzy (Saboteur’2018)

3. Swarrrm - 影 (こわれはじめる’2018)

4. DCA - Thread X Needle (Forge’2018)

5. Pig Destroyer - Trap Door Man (Head Cage’2018)

6. Mycelia - Eight Milligrams (Eight Milligrams’2018)

7. Terror - Total Retaliation (Total Retaliation’2018)

8. Hardcore Anal Hydrogen - Coin Coin (HyperCut’2018)

9. Unearth - Sidewinder (Extinction(s)’2018)

10. Purulent Jacuzzi - 77 (77 (EP)’2018)

11. Fit For A King - Engraved (Dark Skies’2018)

12. Crossfaith - Make a Move (EX_MACHINA’2018)

13. Weekly Words and Grammar - Yet Another Rainbow Road Cover (Bowser Fucking Sucks’2018)

14. Rise of the Northstar - Here Comes the Boom (This Is Crossover’2018)

15. Ice Nine Kills - SAVAGES (The Silver Scream’2018)

16. Ling tosite sigure - DIE meets HARD (#5’2018)

17. Hot Snakes - Why Don't It Sink In (Jericho Sirens’2018)

18. Future Corpse - Hyper Normal Living (Culture Ruins Everything Around Me’2018)

19. Thomas Erak and The Shoreline - Sick and Tired (The Whole Story’2018)

20. For I Am King - Home For I Am King’2018)

21. Dance Gavin Dance - Artificial Selection (Artificial Selection’2018)

22. Old Wounds - To Kill For (Glow’2018)

23. Infant Island - A Preoccupation (Infant Island’2018)

24. Annisokay - Coma Blue (Arms’2018)

25. Daughters - The Flammable Man (You Won't Get What You Want’2018)

26. FAUS - Your Dirty Left Hand (Apestate’2018)

27. THE FEVER 333 - Trigger (Single - 2018)

28. Born To Murder The World - Brutality Alchemist (The Infinite Mirror Of Millennial Narcissism’2018)

29. All That Remains - Fuck Love (Victim of the New Disease’2018)

30. Cursive - Under the Rainbow (Vitriola’2018)

31. Senses Fail - Orlando And A Miscarriage (If There Is Light, It Will Find You’2018)

32. Jesus Piece - Lucid (Only Self’2018)

33. Zapruder - Piss Soaked (Zapruder’2018)

34. Lower Automation - 30 Second Song (Shoebox Companion (EP)’2018)

35. Burn In Hell - The Hate (Humanity Plague’2018)

36. Bullet for My Valentine - Piece Of Me (Gravity’2018)

37. MouthBreather - Milk/Shit/Dirt (Dollmeat’2018)

38. Stone - Lost On You (Inch of Joy’2018)

39. Converge - Churches and Jails (Beautiful Ruin’2018)

40. Fucked - No Tatsuki No Tanoshii (JapariGate’2018)

41. A Dozen Black Roses - ...And It Burns (Mental Threshold’2018)

42. Punishable Act - 25 (X’2018)

43. Hopesfall - H.A. Wallace Space Academy (Arbiter’2018)

44. Anal Trump - If You Thought Six Million Jews Was a Lot of People, You Should've Seen My Inauguration (The First 100 Songs’2018)

45. Candy - Good To Feel (Good to Feel’2018)

46. Eisberg - Out of Touch (Few Will Remain’2018)

47. Emery - People Always Ask Me if We're Going to Cuss in an Emery Song (Eve’2018)

48. Endless Swarm - Prototype (Imprisoned in Skin’2018)

49. Snakefeast - Itch (In Chaos, Solace’2018)

50. Accident Prone - Despairado (Deep Wound Red’2018)

51. Homebound - Yours Truly (More to Me Than Misery’2018)

52. Vein - Old Data in a Dead Machine (errorzone’2018)

53. Birds In Row - I Don't Dance (We Already Lost The World’2018)

54. Palisades - War (Single - 2018)

55. Arcane Haven - Disgrace (Arcane Haven’2018)

56. Madball - Damaged Goods (For The Cause’2018)

57. For Blood And Vengeance - Take Down The Righteous (I Am Your Enemy’2018)

58. Ostraca - Big Sta (Enemy’2018)

59. Sudden Waves - Flashflood (Meet Me Halfway’2018)

60. Frontierer - Tumoric (Unloved’2018)

61. Kaonashi - Real Leather (Why Did You Do It?’2018)

62. Sonic Skies - Loathe (Drifter’2018)

63. Cripple Bastards - Suicidio assistito (La fine cresce da dentro’2018)

64. Convictions - Deceptive Heart (Hope for the Broken’2018)

65. Our Hollow, Our Home - In Moment (In Moment / / In Memory’2018)

66. A Crowd Of Rebellion - Ill (Ill'2018)

67. Envy - Marginalized Thread (Alnair in August (EP)’2018)