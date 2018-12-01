"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова продолжаются «Декабрьские елки-2018». Сегодня – «Утренник для любителей ностальгического брейка или Nobr vol.2».

Playlist

1. General Midi - Tell Me What You Want (feat Miss Bryony Blue) (Midi Style’2005)

2. Moby - Alice (General Midi Remix)’2008

3. Pyramid & Screwface feat. Miss Trouble - Turn it Up (Elements Part 2 (Wind)’2010)

4. Afrika Bambaataa - Almighty Ra (feat. TC Izlam) (Dark Matter Moving At The Speed Of Light’2004)

5. Nils Noa - Stereo Style (Santos Metalizer Remix) (A Whole Lot Of Breaks V1- Pay Want You Want!’2006)

6. Soul of Man - Dirty Waltzer (Santos Remix)’2003

7. Napt feat. Kish Mauve - Lose Control (Vocal Mix)’2009

8. Hitchcock - Smack Boom (Leeroy Thornhill Remix)’2009

9. Superstyle Deluxe - You're Wrong Feat. Bukue One (Skool Of Thought Remix)’2005

10. PMT - Gyromancer (Stanton Warriors Remix)’2005

11. Two Make One - Fried On A Saturday Night (Vocal)’2008

12. Rye Rye feat M.I.A. - Bang (Stanton Warriors Remix)’2009

13. Stanton Warriors - Still Here (Feat. Eska) (Club Mix) (Stanton Sessions Vol. 2 - Sampler 1’2005)

14. The Rogue Element - Backbreaker (Rogue Rock: Special Delivery’2007)

15. Vadim Shantor - My Tasty Ass’2010

16. Future Funk Squad - Audio Damage (feat. Mojo)’2006

17. Orbital - Funny Break (One is Enough) (Plump DJ's Mix)’2001

18. Beatman & Ludmilla - Inka (Backdraft Remix)’2008

19. 30hz and Boabinga Present the The Body Snatchers - Rip Shit Up’2006

20. Mesmer - Rowlacoaster (High Eight Remix)’2008

21. Stisch feat. Magnus Carlson - Beauty In Me (Splitloop Remix)’2004

22. Tube-Tech - The End (Boca Remix)’2003

23. Deekline & Wizard - All Your Love (Ils Remix)’2008

24. Ctrl Z Vs Screwface & Stereo Type - Under My Skin (Ft Tali) (What's That Noize!?’2009)

25. Specimen A (feat. Incyte & Ken Mac & Miss Trouble) - Nightmare (Vocal Mix) (Hazardous Material Pt.1’2008)

26. Michael Morph - Do What You Want (Deekline's Breaks Mix Ft. Yo Majesty)’2008

27. The Hives - Hate To Say I Told You So (Hyper Remix)’2005

28. Brainkiller - My Show (Like A Rock Band (EP)’2010)

29. Jackal & Hyde - This Is The Sound Of The Underground’2007

30. Cut & Run presents Crisp Biscuit - Loud’2009

31. Santos - Stop ! What (ILS Remix)’2006

32. BT - Smartbomb (Plump Djs Mix) (Still Life In Motion’2001)

33. Backdraft - Funk Rock’2007

34. Sporty O - Guestlist (Keith Mackenzie & Fixx vs Angel Alanis remix)’2009

35. Slyde - Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (feat. Lady Posh)’2008

36. Freestylers - Get Down Massive (feat. Navigator) (Pressure Point’2001)

37. Factor E - Swing Punk (Aquasky Vs Masterblaster Remix)’2004

38. Aquasky VS Masterblaster - War (feat.Daddy Freddy) (Stay Fresh (Promo CD)’2003)