"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым
Сегодня, 18:11
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова продолжаются «Декабрьские елки-2018». Сегодня – «Утренник для любителей ностальгического брейка или Nobr vol.2».
Playlist
1.General Midi - Tell Me What You Want (feat Miss Bryony Blue) (Midi Style’2005)
2.Moby - Alice (General Midi Remix)’2008
3.Pyramid & Screwface feat. Miss Trouble - Turn it Up (Elements Part 2 (Wind)’2010)
4.Afrika Bambaataa - Almighty Ra (feat. TC Izlam) (Dark Matter Moving At The Speed Of Light’2004)
5.Nils Noa - Stereo Style (Santos Metalizer Remix) (A Whole Lot Of Breaks V1- Pay Want You Want!’2006)
6.Soul of Man - Dirty Waltzer (Santos Remix)’2003
7.Napt feat. Kish Mauve - Lose Control (Vocal Mix)’2009
8.Hitchcock - Smack Boom (Leeroy Thornhill Remix)’2009
9.Superstyle Deluxe - You're Wrong Feat. Bukue One (Skool Of Thought Remix)’2005
10.PMT - Gyromancer (Stanton Warriors Remix)’2005
11.Two Make One - Fried On A Saturday Night (Vocal)’2008
12.Rye Rye feat M.I.A. - Bang (Stanton Warriors Remix)’2009
13.Stanton Warriors - Still Here (Feat. Eska) (Club Mix) (Stanton Sessions Vol. 2 - Sampler 1’2005)
14.The Rogue Element - Backbreaker (Rogue Rock: Special Delivery’2007)
15.Vadim Shantor - My Tasty Ass’2010
16.Future Funk Squad - Audio Damage (feat. Mojo)’2006
17.Orbital - Funny Break (One is Enough) (Plump DJ's Mix)’2001
18.Beatman & Ludmilla - Inka (Backdraft Remix)’2008
19.30hz and Boabinga Present the The Body Snatchers - Rip Shit Up’2006
20.Mesmer - Rowlacoaster (High Eight Remix)’2008
21.Stisch feat. Magnus Carlson - Beauty In Me (Splitloop Remix)’2004
22.Tube-Tech - The End (Boca Remix)’2003
23.Deekline & Wizard - All Your Love (Ils Remix)’2008
24.Ctrl Z Vs Screwface & Stereo Type - Under My Skin (Ft Tali) (What's That Noize!?’2009)
25.Specimen A (feat. Incyte & Ken Mac & Miss Trouble) - Nightmare (Vocal Mix) (Hazardous Material Pt.1’2008)
26.Michael Morph - Do What You Want (Deekline's Breaks Mix Ft. Yo Majesty)’2008
27.The Hives - Hate To Say I Told You So (Hyper Remix)’2005
28.Brainkiller - My Show (Like A Rock Band (EP)’2010)
29.Jackal & Hyde - This Is The Sound Of The Underground’2007
30.Cut & Run presents Crisp Biscuit - Loud’2009
31.Santos - Stop ! What (ILS Remix)’2006
32.BT - Smartbomb (Plump Djs Mix) (Still Life In Motion’2001)
33.Backdraft - Funk Rock’2007
34.Sporty O - Guestlist (Keith Mackenzie & Fixx vs Angel Alanis remix)’2009
35.Slyde - Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (feat. Lady Posh)’2008
36.Freestylers - Get Down Massive (feat. Navigator) (Pressure Point’2001)
37.Factor E - Swing Punk (Aquasky Vs Masterblaster Remix)’2004
38.Aquasky VS Masterblaster - War (feat.Daddy Freddy) (Stay Fresh (Promo CD)’2003)
