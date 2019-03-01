«Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова прозвучит компиляция «Бесконечный весенний Shoegazing-2019»





Playlist





1. ・・・・・・・・・ - 星屑フィードバック(「 」’2017)





2. Hains Point - Vultures and Their Prey (va- The Pop Underground Vol. 2: Wintergaze’2017)





3. June Parker - Love Her (We're Exactly Where We Are ‘2017)





4. Lorelle Meets the Obsolete - Lux, Lumina (De Facto’2019)





5. 溶けない名前 (Tokenai Namae) - ダブル・プラトニツク・スウイサイド (制服甘露倶楽部’2017)





6. Super Static Fever - Acid Sweet Happening (Silent Dynamic Torture’2017)





7. Seventeen Years Old And Berlin Wall（17歳とベルリンの壁 ） -プリズム - Prism (Reflect’2018)





8. Burning House - Mirror Song (Burning House’2013)





9. Plant Cell - Marguerite (Cyan (EP)’2018)





10. Deep Cut - Still Counting (Different Planet’2019)





11. Supertwin - Supercharger (Supertwin’2017)





12. Collapse - Pray (Delirium Poetry (EP)’2018)





13. Curelight Wounds - I Live For That Look (VA - Little Fury Things - Dinosaur Jr. Revisited’2018)





14. Swervedriver - Theeascending (Future Ruins’2019)





15. Just Mustard - Curtains (Wednesday’2018)





16. Soundpool - Mirrors In Your Eyes (Mirrors In Your Eyes ‘2010)





17. MELT - Out of Line (Riffer’2015)





18. Soul Blind - Head (WILLPOWER (EP)’2018)





19. Molly Nilsson - A Slice Of Lemon (Twenty-Twenty’2018)





20. Luby Sparks - Tangerine (Luby Sparks’2018)





21. Yuragi - Utopia ‘2018





22. Bob Mould - Sin King (Sunshine Rock’2019)





23. Miniatures - What You Want (Jessamines’2017)





24. Everything Fades - Feel (Future Shapes (EP)’2017)





25. 불싸조 (BulssazO)))) -정리해고 (Annie, Are You Okay) (너희가 재앙을 만날 때에 내가 웃을 것이며 너희에게 두려움이 임할 때에 내가 비웃으리라 (잠언 1:26)’2016)





26. The Lucid Dream - Cold Killer (Lucid Dream’2015)





27. Kindling - For Olive (Hush’2017)





28. GLASS ARCADES - Linoburns (Milquetoastesque e.p.’2017)





29. Nuit - Flower ‘2016





30. Air Formation - Vanishing Act (Near Miss’2018)





31. Deafcult - Summertime (Auras ‘2017)





32. Sleepwalk - Craving (Splatter’2018)





33. The Churchhill Garden - Noise (feat. Krissy Vanderwoude) ‘2019





34. 93MillionMilesFromtheSun - Summer Girl (Echo Delay Fuzz Reverb’2018)





35. Cloak – Pushed (We Will All Be Equal Soon (EP)’2017)





36. Echo Ladies - Overrated (Robin Guthrie version) (Overrated / Rebel Rebel 7''’2018)





37. Kero Kero Bonito - Flyway (Time 'n' Place’2018)





38. Piroshka - This Must Be Bedlam (Brickbat’2019)





39. Airiel - This Is Permanent (Molten Young Lovers’2017)





40. Pealds - Melted (Melted’2018)