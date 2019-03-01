«Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова прозвучит компиляция «Бесконечный весенний Shoegazing-2019»
Playlist
1. ・・・・・・・・・ - 星屑フィードバック(「 」’2017)
2. Hains Point - Vultures and Their Prey (va- The Pop Underground Vol. 2: Wintergaze’2017)
3. June Parker - Love Her (We're Exactly Where We Are ‘2017)
4. Lorelle Meets the Obsolete - Lux, Lumina (De Facto’2019)
5. 溶けない名前 (Tokenai Namae) - ダブル・プラトニツク・スウイサイド (制服甘露倶楽部’2017)
6. Super Static Fever - Acid Sweet Happening (Silent Dynamic Torture’2017)
7. Seventeen Years Old And Berlin Wall（17歳とベルリンの壁 ） -プリズム - Prism (Reflect’2018)
8. Burning House - Mirror Song (Burning House’2013)
9. Plant Cell - Marguerite (Cyan (EP)’2018)
10. Deep Cut - Still Counting (Different Planet’2019)
11. Supertwin - Supercharger (Supertwin’2017)
12. Collapse - Pray (Delirium Poetry (EP)’2018)
13. Curelight Wounds - I Live For That Look (VA - Little Fury Things - Dinosaur Jr. Revisited’2018)
14. Swervedriver - Theeascending (Future Ruins’2019)
15. Just Mustard - Curtains (Wednesday’2018)
16. Soundpool - Mirrors In Your Eyes (Mirrors In Your Eyes ‘2010)
17. MELT - Out of Line (Riffer’2015)
18. Soul Blind - Head (WILLPOWER (EP)’2018)
19. Molly Nilsson - A Slice Of Lemon (Twenty-Twenty’2018)
20. Luby Sparks - Tangerine (Luby Sparks’2018)
21. Yuragi - Utopia ‘2018
22. Bob Mould - Sin King (Sunshine Rock’2019)
23. Miniatures - What You Want (Jessamines’2017)
24. Everything Fades - Feel (Future Shapes (EP)’2017)
25. 불싸조 (BulssazO)))) -정리해고 (Annie, Are You Okay) (너희가 재앙을 만날 때에 내가 웃을 것이며 너희에게 두려움이 임할 때에 내가 비웃으리라 (잠언 1:26)’2016)
26. The Lucid Dream - Cold Killer (Lucid Dream’2015)
27. Kindling - For Olive (Hush’2017)
28. GLASS ARCADES - Linoburns (Milquetoastesque e.p.’2017)
29. Nuit - Flower ‘2016
30. Air Formation - Vanishing Act (Near Miss’2018)
31. Deafcult - Summertime (Auras ‘2017)
32. Sleepwalk - Craving (Splatter’2018)
33. The Churchhill Garden - Noise (feat. Krissy Vanderwoude) ‘2019
34. 93MillionMilesFromtheSun - Summer Girl (Echo Delay Fuzz Reverb’2018)
35. Cloak – Pushed (We Will All Be Equal Soon (EP)’2017)
36. Echo Ladies - Overrated (Robin Guthrie version) (Overrated / Rebel Rebel 7''’2018)
37. Kero Kero Bonito - Flyway (Time 'n' Place’2018)
38. Piroshka - This Must Be Bedlam (Brickbat’2019)
39. Airiel - This Is Permanent (Molten Young Lovers’2017)
40. Pealds - Melted (Melted’2018)
