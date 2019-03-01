«Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым
Вчера, 17:13
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем «Международный женский диско-микс-2019».
Плей-лист:
1. Fury Weekend - Euphoria (feat. Scandroid) ‘2019
2. The Bad Dreamers - Who You Run To ‘2017
3. Roosevelt - Falling Back ‘2019
4. SJae - The Avenue (feat. Sam Sparro) ‘2019
5. The Chemical Brothers - Got To Keep On (Sophonic Disco Mix) ‘2019
6. Doctor's Cat - Feel The Drive (Stoll X Turner Kit Kat Club Edit) ‘2018
7. La Felix - Get To You (feat. Joshua Moriarty) (Funk LeBlanc Remix) ‘2018
8. Богдан Титомир – Большой теннис ‘2018
9. Zackey Force Funk - Sail On (Bodyrock Shotgun’2018)
10. Neon Valley - Valley Girl ‘2019
11. Yan Wagner - Daily Dose ‘2018
12. Rafael Lambert feat. Mat Gudelis - Drop the Beat ‘2018
13. Kylie Auldist - Sensational Waste Of Time 12'' ‘2016)
14. VHS Collection - One (Fred Falke Remix) (One Remixes’2018)
15. Lúlla - This Love (Winter in the City (EP)’2017)
16. Ilya Santana - Starlighter (feat. Linda Axelsson) ‘2019
17. Cavego - Vertikal Vind (Gudbrandsdalen (EP)’2018)
18. Lifelike - The Chase (Extented Mix) ‘2018
19. Moullinex - Love Love Love (Mr Mitsuhirato Remix) (Hypersex Remixes’2018)
20. Inaktiv - Fire (Pardon Moi Remix) ‘2018
21. Italove - At the Disco (Flemming Dalum Remix) ‘2019
22. Yuksek - I Don't Have A Drum Machine (Various – RECOVER - Re-edits compilation vol1’2018)
23. Moon Boots - Keep The Faith (feat. Nic Hanson) (Lifelike Remix)’2018
24. Joe Janiak - The Best You Ever Had (The Knocks Remix) ‘2018
25. Starcardigan – Aglaya ‘2018
26. Bryan Ferry - Don t Stop The Dance (Punk Jump Up Remix) ‘2013
27. Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax (Final DJs Relax on the Beach Remix) ‘2013
28. Milo Greene - Move (Tensnake Remix) ‘2018
29. The Supermen Lovers feat. Scarlett Quinn - Eyes on You (Clock Sucker (EP)’2018)
30. Mofak - System 2.0 (feat. Big Sono & April Soul) (Drunk Of Funk’2018)
31. Luxxury - I Wanna Be Everything ‘2018
32. Cristalli Liquidi - Canzone Registrata (Cristalli Liquidi’2017)
33. Victor Ark feat. Mr. Konrad - Loving Me (Nu Disco Remix) ‘2018
34. Michael Oakley - Left Behind (Introspect’2019)
35. Lauer feat. Jasnau - Mirrors (Power’2018)
36. Underground System - Just A Place (Gerd Janson Crazy Dub Remix) (Just A Place (Gerd Janson Remixes)’2018)
37. Steven Parry - Born In The 80's (10 Past 10’2018)
38. Kuzina – Странник (Vrun (EP) ‘2018)
