«Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем «Международный женский диско-микс-2019».





Плей-лист:





1. Fury Weekend - Euphoria (feat. Scandroid) ‘2019





2. The Bad Dreamers - Who You Run To ‘2017





3. Roosevelt - Falling Back ‘2019





4. SJae - The Avenue (feat. Sam Sparro) ‘2019





5. The Chemical Brothers - Got To Keep On (Sophonic Disco Mix) ‘2019





6. Doctor's Cat - Feel The Drive (Stoll X Turner Kit Kat Club Edit) ‘2018





7. La Felix - Get To You (feat. Joshua Moriarty) (Funk LeBlanc Remix) ‘2018





8. Богдан Титомир – Большой теннис ‘2018





9. Zackey Force Funk - Sail On (Bodyrock Shotgun’2018)





10. Neon Valley - Valley Girl ‘2019





11. Yan Wagner - Daily Dose ‘2018





12. Rafael Lambert feat. Mat Gudelis - Drop the Beat ‘2018





13. Kylie Auldist - Sensational Waste Of Time 12'' ‘2016)





14. VHS Collection - One (Fred Falke Remix) (One Remixes’2018)





15. Lúlla - This Love (Winter in the City (EP)’2017)





16. Ilya Santana - Starlighter (feat. Linda Axelsson) ‘2019





17. Cavego - Vertikal Vind (Gudbrandsdalen (EP)’2018)





18. Lifelike - The Chase (Extented Mix) ‘2018





19. Moullinex - Love Love Love (Mr Mitsuhirato Remix) (Hypersex Remixes’2018)





20. Inaktiv - Fire (Pardon Moi Remix) ‘2018





21. Italove - At the Disco (Flemming Dalum Remix) ‘2019





22. Yuksek - I Don't Have A Drum Machine (Various – RECOVER - Re-edits compilation vol1’2018)





23. Moon Boots - Keep The Faith (feat. Nic Hanson) (Lifelike Remix)’2018





24. Joe Janiak - The Best You Ever Had (The Knocks Remix) ‘2018





25. Starcardigan – Aglaya ‘2018





26. Bryan Ferry - Don t Stop The Dance (Punk Jump Up Remix) ‘2013





27. Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax (Final DJs Relax on the Beach Remix) ‘2013





28. Milo Greene - Move (Tensnake Remix) ‘2018





29. The Supermen Lovers feat. Scarlett Quinn - Eyes on You (Clock Sucker (EP)’2018)





30. Mofak - System 2.0 (feat. Big Sono & April Soul) (Drunk Of Funk’2018)





31. Luxxury - I Wanna Be Everything ‘2018





32. Cristalli Liquidi - Canzone Registrata (Cristalli Liquidi’2017)





33. Victor Ark feat. Mr. Konrad - Loving Me (Nu Disco Remix) ‘2018





34. Michael Oakley - Left Behind (Introspect’2019)





35. Lauer feat. Jasnau - Mirrors (Power’2018)





36. Underground System - Just A Place (Gerd Janson Crazy Dub Remix) (Just A Place (Gerd Janson Remixes)’2018)





37. Steven Parry - Born In The 80's (10 Past 10’2018)





38. Kuzina – Странник (Vrun (EP) ‘2018)