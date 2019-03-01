поиск по сайту
 

    «Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым

    Вчера, 16:14
    В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем компиляцию «Жосткий мракобес-2».

    Плей-лист:

    1. Detonazione - I Don't Wanna Be (Parte II) (Riflessi Conseguenti’1984)

    2. Vicious Circle - Родилась Слепой (Barbed Wire Slides’1990)

    3. Blah Blah Blah - Heart Attack (Blah Blah Blah’1982)

    4. Michel Legrand - Magnificat (Qui êtes-vous Polly Maggoo?’1966)

    5. Philip Stranger - Constantinople (cover The Residents) (I Am a Resident!’2018)

    6. Quatebriga - Pot-art (Revolution In The Zoo’1985)

    7. Stabscotch - Hands Undressed (Uncanny Valley’2017)

    8. Roy Paci & CorLeone - Budstep Infected (Blaccahénze’2013)

    9. Ruins - Dadaism (Stonehenge’1990)

    10. LeftyFish – Flowers (Promo 2015)

    11. Jupiter Apple - Pyrus Malus et Fragaria Vesca (Hisscivilization’2002)

    12. Siluetes 61 – Film (Siluetes 61’1980)

    13. Zoogz Rift - Rediscover Downtown Patterson (Island Of Living Puke’1986)

    14. Deadfood - Colostomy Grab Bad (Weird Feelings’2002)

    15. Picky Picnic - Hap! (Picnic Land’1982)

    16. Alesia Cosmos - Pat'Lin D'Merde (Exclusivo!’1983)

    17. Ludus - I Can't Swim, I Have Nightmares (The Visit / The Seduction 12'' 1980)

    18. Caroliner Rainbow Open Wound Chorale - Child Heart O' Dirt Pump (Rise Of The Common Woodpile’1991)

    19. Doctor Bullshit - Ttrippy Darkness (Live) (Ultraviolett Dreams’2018)

    20. Shoulder Of Mutton A - Soldiers In The City/When We're All Electric (Threatening Hizz’1980)

    21. Didjeridoo, The Australian Aboriginal Music - Jack Chadum Sings With His Brother (Various – Didjeridoo - The Australian Aboriginal Music’1996)

    22. Het - Ha Stop (Let's Het’1983)

    23. Kotobuki Hikaru - Boiling Point (Mosaic Via Post’2002)

    24. Nancy Sesay And The Melodaires - The Ballad Of Hong Kong (C'est Fab 7'' ’1982)

    25. Perfect Trouble - Renaissance Hymn (Perfect Trouble’1989)

    26. Orchester Albert Van Dam - Zoom Party (Zoom Party / Natasha 7'' ’1966)

    27. Radikal Satan - Periferico (Viento Del Este, Agua Como Peste’2005)

    28. Death In Rome - Lambada (V2’2018)

    29. SPK - Suture Obsession (Information Overload Unit’1980)

     

