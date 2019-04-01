“Час независимой музыки” с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в "Часе независимой музыки” Алексея Иванова прозвучит «Progressive Breaks mix-2019 (Памяти ди-ждея Чугуна) ».





1. Emphonic - Alebrije ‘2019





2. Enertia-Sound - Meduza (Enertia-Sound & Organik Remix) ‘2019





3. Ray Calman - Kashmir (Simuck Breaks Mix) ‘2006





4. Arthur Deep - Who We Are ‘2008





5. Abstraction Unit - Feeling Everything (Cullen Remix) ‘2015





6. Abdomen Burst - Ex Machina (Fretwell Remix) ‘2012





7. Fight Starter - Bad Dream ‘2006





8. Alfoa - Anubis ‘2015





9. Reflection Soul - We Follow In Heat (Mechanical Pressure Remix) ‘2014





10. Akreel Kooler - Asylum ‘2015





11. Fretwell - Ember (Rennie Pilgrem Remix) ‘2003





12. Barbitura feat. DJ Dan- Cosmic belt (Dj Killer Remix) ‘2009





13. KErf - Oracle ‘2018





14. KC Flightt - Voices (IMNAH Bootleg) ‘2019





15. Borka FM - Aum ‘2018





16. DJ Ignacio - Family Breaks Night (Colombo Remix)’2017





17. Exodous - Backward (Borka FM Remix) ‘2017





18. Flack Su - T-Break (Beta Remix)



