«Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «Voices of Strange Disco vol.3».





Плей-лист:





1. XPLCT - The Duke Of New-York ‘2018





2. Eyes Of Others - I See You In The Shrubs (12'' Mix) ‘2018





3. Eva Geist - Urban Monogamy (Velvet Season & The Hearts of Gold Remix) ‘2019





4. Cosmo Vitelli - Racines Incertaines (Special Delivery Vol. 4 ‘2018)





5. A Strange Wedding - The Wedding (Meta Romance EP (12", EP) ‘2018)





6. Jura Soundsystem - Udaberri Blues (Len Leise / Jura Soundsystem – For Adrian / Udaberri Blues 12'' ‘2018)





7. Golden Bug - Taste Of Love (Il Est Vilaine Remix) (Taste Of Love feat. Pajaro Sunrise (EP) ‘2018)





8. Coco Monad - Der Spleen Von Luxor (va - Nein To Five ‘2018)





9. Vox Low - I Am A Strange Machine Sometimes (The Hunt ‘2016)





10. Paulor - Luces Calling (Paulor 12'' ‘2017)





11. Bufi - África Latina (Richard Rossa Remix) (Brujerias (EP) ‘2018)





12. Keita Sano - My Pain (Kubo 12'' ‘2018)





13. Walter Jones - Harmonic Urgency (Instant Gratification 12'' ‘2017)





14. Zmatsutsi - Hooked Up (Hooked Up (Mini LP) ‘2018)





15. Francisco & Cosmo - Music (Lineabeat Vol. 5 12'' ‘2018)





16. Emile Strunz - Magnetic (Various – The Harald 'Toni' Schumacher Release 12'' ‘2013)





17. NTEIBINT - Love (Various – Eskimo Recordings Presents: The Red Collection ‘2017)





18. RüF Dug/Marcel Vogel - You Are The One (Mugwump & DC Salas Remix) (Tusk Wax Twenty Three 12'' ‘2016)





19. Rayko - Primal (feat. Tania Haroshka) (James Rod Cosmic Remix) ‘2018





20. Forty Fings Dynamo - Citic Acid Various – Ombra International 008 EP ‘2018)





21. Señora – Sicu (Muestra Nativa (EP) ‘2018)





22. Acid Hamam & Richard Rossa - Shaman Disco (Soul Sirocco ‘2016)





23. The Organism & Moscoman - Rite (Extended Mix) (Rite (EP) ‘2019)





24. Autarkic - Gibberish Love Song (Red Axes Remix) (I Love You, Go Away (The Remixes) ‘2018)





25. Massimiliano Pagliara - Villaggio Paradiso (On Acid) (Feel Live ‘2018)





26. Rodion & Local Suicide - Le Nez D'Une Génération (Various – Sisters & Brothers - The Second Gathering ‘2018)





27. Inigo Vontier - Untitled (Various – Untitled 12'' ‘2018)





28. The Magic Ray - The Tuning Of The Road (Khidja Remix) ‘2018





29. Robi Insinna - Hard Work (Die Wilde Jagd Remix) ‘2018





30. Fufanu - Liability (Mansisters City Mix) (va - Sisters & Brothers - Second Gathering ‘2018)





31. Bronco Joyce - Faster Than The Speed Of Sound (The Need For Speed 12'' ‘2018)





32. Ambiance - Censurados (Midnight Magic Remix) ‘2018





33. In Flagranti feat. Ayakamay - Tonight, Good Night (Das Komplex Bonus Beat) ‘2016





34. Tony Allen - Asiko (In a Silent Mix) (Motor City Drum Ensemble Remix) (Dekmantel 10 Years 10.2 12'' ‘2018)





35. Rollover Djs - Tango Ipnotico (Eric Duncan Remix) ‘2018





36. Italo Brutalo - Never Hard (Sara Zinger Remix) ‘2017





37. Red Axes feat. Yuli Vainshtein – Kalacol ‘2017





38. The Parallax Corporation - Iro (Autistic Remix) (Cocadisco’2001)





39. Kuzina – Врун (Vrun’2018)