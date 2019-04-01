поиск по сайту
 

    «Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым

    Вчера, 17:24
    В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «Voices of Strange Disco vol.3».

    Плей-лист:

    1. XPLCT - The Duke Of New-York ‘2018

    2. Eyes Of Others - I See You In The Shrubs (12'' Mix) ‘2018

    3. Eva Geist - Urban Monogamy (Velvet Season & The Hearts of Gold Remix) ‘2019

    4. Cosmo Vitelli - Racines Incertaines (Special Delivery Vol. 4 ‘2018)

    5. A Strange Wedding - The Wedding (Meta Romance EP (12", EP) ‘2018)

    6. Jura Soundsystem - Udaberri Blues (Len Leise / Jura Soundsystem – For Adrian / Udaberri Blues 12'' ‘2018)

    7. Golden Bug - Taste Of Love (Il Est Vilaine Remix) (Taste Of Love feat. Pajaro Sunrise (EP) ‘2018)

    8. Coco Monad - Der Spleen Von Luxor (va - Nein To Five ‘2018)

    9. Vox Low - I Am A Strange Machine Sometimes (The Hunt ‘2016)

    10. Paulor - Luces Calling (Paulor 12'' ‘2017)

    11. Bufi - África Latina (Richard Rossa Remix) (Brujerias (EP) ‘2018)

    12. Keita Sano - My Pain (Kubo 12'' ‘2018)

    13. Walter Jones - Harmonic Urgency (Instant Gratification 12'' ‘2017)

    14. Zmatsutsi - Hooked Up (Hooked Up (Mini LP) ‘2018)

    15. Francisco & Cosmo - Music (Lineabeat Vol. 5 12'' ‘2018)

    16. Emile Strunz - Magnetic (Various – The Harald 'Toni' Schumacher Release 12'' ‘2013)

    17. NTEIBINT - Love (Various – Eskimo Recordings Presents: The Red Collection ‘2017)

    18. RüF Dug/Marcel Vogel - You Are The One (Mugwump & DC Salas Remix) (Tusk Wax Twenty Three 12'' ‘2016)

    19. Rayko - Primal (feat. Tania Haroshka) (James Rod Cosmic Remix) ‘2018

    20. Forty Fings Dynamo - Citic Acid Various – Ombra International 008 EP ‘2018)

    21. Señora – Sicu (Muestra Nativa (EP) ‘2018)

    22. Acid Hamam & Richard Rossa - Shaman Disco (Soul Sirocco ‘2016)

    23. The Organism & Moscoman - Rite (Extended Mix) (Rite (EP) ‘2019)

    24. Autarkic - Gibberish Love Song (Red Axes Remix) (I Love You, Go Away (The Remixes) ‘2018)

    25. Massimiliano Pagliara - Villaggio Paradiso (On Acid) (Feel Live ‘2018)

    26. Rodion & Local Suicide - Le Nez D'Une Génération (Various – Sisters & Brothers - The Second Gathering ‘2018)

    27. Inigo Vontier - Untitled (Various – Untitled 12'' ‘2018)

    28. The Magic Ray - The Tuning Of The Road (Khidja Remix) ‘2018

    29. Robi Insinna - Hard Work (Die Wilde Jagd Remix) ‘2018

    30. Fufanu - Liability (Mansisters City Mix) (va - Sisters & Brothers - Second Gathering ‘2018)

    31. Bronco Joyce - Faster Than The Speed Of Sound (The Need For Speed 12'' ‘2018)

    32. Ambiance - Censurados (Midnight Magic Remix) ‘2018

    33. In Flagranti feat. Ayakamay - Tonight, Good Night (Das Komplex Bonus Beat) ‘2016

    34. Tony Allen - Asiko (In a Silent Mix) (Motor City Drum Ensemble Remix) (Dekmantel 10 Years 10.2 12'' ‘2018)

    35. Rollover Djs - Tango Ipnotico (Eric Duncan Remix) ‘2018

    36. Italo Brutalo - Never Hard (Sara Zinger Remix) ‘2017

    37. Red Axes feat. Yuli Vainshtein – Kalacol ‘2017

    38. The Parallax Corporation - Iro (Autistic Remix) (Cocadisco’2001)

    39. Kuzina – Врун (Vrun’2018)

     

