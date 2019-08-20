ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 20.08.2019

1. Cavego - Kjeiken ‘2018

2. RunSQ - Rancho Mirage ‘2019

3. Calm - Before Landing (By Your Side ‘2018)

4. Cloak Dagger & Basement Love - All Night ‘2019

5. Collioure - By My Side (feat. Maria Estrella) ‘2018

6. Sunny Levine - A Great Time (Astronautica Remix) ‘2018

7. Monobrother D - Smoke Machine ‘2019

8. Sare Havlicek - Softmachine (Disco Despair Remix) ‘2018

9. Massimiliano Pagliara - A Winter In Los Angeles feat. Private Agenda (Feel Live ‘2018)

10. Le Flex - Ev'ry Time ‘2018

11. Okinawa Delays - Lotta Love (feat. Satoko Ishimine) (Phil Mison Balearic House Remix) ‘2018

12. Jules Etienne - Dude's Den ‘2019

13. Алла Пугачева - Кафе Танцующих Огней (Ama Roc Deep Re - Touch) ‘2013

14. Synapson feat. Holly - Hide Away (Dub Remix) ‘2018

15. Blossoms - There's A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) (Satin Jackets Remix) ‘2018

16. Satin Jackets - Shadow Of You (feat. David Harks) (Solar Nights ‘2018)

17. Sex Of Insects - Om Nah Omn (Sailor & I Remix) ‘2018

18. Vigi - French Honey (James Rod & Fran Deeper Chamanico Balearico Remix) ‘2018

19. Discoholic - Liftoff (ft. Matthew Clanton) ‘2018

20. Michael Kiwanuka Tom Misch – Money ‘2019

21. Cassius - Fame (Dreems ‘2019)

22. Patawawa - Wires (Hot Toddy Disco Dub) ‘2018

23. Faze Action - Kubatana (Paradise Dub) ‘2019

24. Vhyce - WKND ‘2018

25. Birdee feat. Alena - Meant To Be ‘2017

26. Soulpersona & Princess Freesia - S.C.P.D (Sunset City ‘2018)

27. Gazebo - Masterpiece (The Tuesday Tapes Dub) ‘2018