ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 20.08.2019

1. Cavego - Kjeiken ‘2018
2. RunSQ - Rancho Mirage ‘2019
3. Calm - Before Landing (By Your Side ‘2018)
4. Cloak Dagger & Basement Love - All Night ‘2019
5. Collioure - By My Side (feat. Maria Estrella) ‘2018
6. Sunny Levine - A Great Time (Astronautica Remix) ‘2018
7. Monobrother D - Smoke Machine ‘2019
8. Sare Havlicek - Softmachine (Disco Despair Remix) ‘2018
9. Massimiliano Pagliara - A Winter In Los Angeles feat. Private Agenda (Feel Live ‘2018)
10. Le Flex - Ev'ry Time ‘2018
11. Okinawa Delays - Lotta Love (feat. Satoko Ishimine) (Phil Mison Balearic House Remix) ‘2018
12. Jules Etienne - Dude's Den ‘2019
13. Алла Пугачева - Кафе Танцующих Огней (Ama Roc Deep Re - Touch) ‘2013
14. Synapson feat. Holly - Hide Away (Dub Remix) ‘2018
15. Blossoms - There's A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) (Satin Jackets Remix) ‘2018
16. Satin Jackets - Shadow Of You (feat. David Harks) (Solar Nights ‘2018)
17. Sex Of Insects - Om Nah Omn (Sailor & I Remix) ‘2018
18. Vigi - French Honey (James Rod & Fran Deeper Chamanico Balearico Remix) ‘2018
19. Discoholic - Liftoff (ft. Matthew Clanton) ‘2018
20. Michael Kiwanuka Tom Misch – Money ‘2019
21. Cassius - Fame (Dreems ‘2019)
22. Patawawa - Wires (Hot Toddy Disco Dub) ‘2018
23. Faze Action - Kubatana (Paradise Dub) ‘2019
24. Vhyce - WKND ‘2018
25. Birdee feat. Alena - Meant To Be ‘2017
26. Soulpersona & Princess Freesia - S.C.P.D (Sunset City ‘2018)
27. Gazebo - Masterpiece (The Tuesday Tapes Dub) ‘2018