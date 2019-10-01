ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 01.10.2019

1. Pact Infernal - Shahmaran ‘2019
2. Santoine - Voices From Behind ‘2019
3. Peryl - Killing Routine ‘2018
4. Tapan - Tarantella (Black Merlin Remix) ‘2017
5. Filmmaker - Wetwork ‘2019
6. Zombies Under Stress - Maan Zal Zijn (Svengalisghost Remix) ‘2015
7. Plazmot - Orot Levanim (Benedikt Frey Remix) ‘2019
8. Alessandro Adriani - Crow ‘2019
9. Identified Patient - Chantals Chant ‘2019
10. DJ Nephil - Esorcismo ‘2019
11. 5713 - Neppe CPU ‘2017
12. Second Tension - Waist And Bleed ‘2019
13. Adriano Canzian, Millimetric - 01 B to B ‘2019
14. Extermination Expression - Black Magic ‘2019
15. The Golden Filter - The Pul ‘2019
16. Drvg Cvltvre - Forverer ‘2019
17. Hidden Rooms - Inside a Dream ‘2019
18. Collin Gorman Weiland - Ballet Of Pose (Pyramid Club Remix) ‘2019
19. Haruka - 122 (feat. Izpon, Shigekazu Otake & Naoyuki Uchida) ‘2019
20. Betek - Contentious ‘2019
21. Æmɨt - Devourer ‘2019
22. Hoarder - Grunt of Affirmation ‘2019
23. Paulor - Spaceship (Vitalic Remix) ‘2019
24. Ngly - Hell Ride '2019
25. TEATRE - Surrender ‘2019
26. Exzakt - Interground. ‘2017
27. Rhys Fulber - Neolithic Chasm ‘2019
28. Hans Delbruck - Metaphysical ‘2019
29. Gerald VDH - A Warning ‘2019
30. Timao – Hellbeat ‘2019
31. Aurora Halal - Fattal 22 ‘2019
32. Greyhead;Lars from Mars - Go Subsnap ‘2019
33. Angel Karel - Made Of Black Leather’2019
34. I AM BAM - RuDe ‘2019
35. Crystal Geometry - Pandemics ‘2019
36. Exome - Crematory (Shrouds Remix) ‘2019
37. Blush Response – Ephemerol ‘2019
38. Perc - Look What Your Love Has Done To Me (Amelie Lens Remix) ‘2019
39. Moerbeck – Nymph ‘2019
40. Dj XNX - HD ‘2019
41. Avion - Streetlights feat. Emika ‘2019
42. Marina Aleksandra - Equality Error ‘2019
43. 3T1X – Conjuctive ‘2019
44. Nathaniel - Sorry for Bothering ‘2019