ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 01.10.2019

1. Pact Infernal - Shahmaran ‘2019

2. Santoine - Voices From Behind ‘2019

3. Peryl - Killing Routine ‘2018

4. Tapan - Tarantella (Black Merlin Remix) ‘2017

5. Filmmaker - Wetwork ‘2019

6. Zombies Under Stress - Maan Zal Zijn (Svengalisghost Remix) ‘2015

7. Plazmot - Orot Levanim (Benedikt Frey Remix) ‘2019

8. Alessandro Adriani - Crow ‘2019

9. Identified Patient - Chantals Chant ‘2019

10. DJ Nephil - Esorcismo ‘2019

11. 5713 - Neppe CPU ‘2017

12. Second Tension - Waist And Bleed ‘2019

13. Adriano Canzian, Millimetric - 01 B to B ‘2019

14. Extermination Expression - Black Magic ‘2019

15. The Golden Filter - The Pul ‘2019

16. Drvg Cvltvre - Forverer ‘2019

17. Hidden Rooms - Inside a Dream ‘2019

18. Collin Gorman Weiland - Ballet Of Pose (Pyramid Club Remix) ‘2019

19. Haruka - 122 (feat. Izpon, Shigekazu Otake & Naoyuki Uchida) ‘2019

20. Betek - Contentious ‘2019

21. Æmɨt - Devourer ‘2019

22. Hoarder - Grunt of Affirmation ‘2019

23. Paulor - Spaceship (Vitalic Remix) ‘2019

24. Ngly - Hell Ride '2019

25. TEATRE - Surrender ‘2019

26. Exzakt - Interground. ‘2017

27. Rhys Fulber - Neolithic Chasm ‘2019

28. Hans Delbruck - Metaphysical ‘2019

29. Gerald VDH - A Warning ‘2019

30. Timao – Hellbeat ‘2019

31. Aurora Halal - Fattal 22 ‘2019

32. Greyhead;Lars from Mars - Go Subsnap ‘2019

33. Angel Karel - Made Of Black Leather’2019

34. I AM BAM - RuDe ‘2019

35. Crystal Geometry - Pandemics ‘2019

36. Exome - Crematory (Shrouds Remix) ‘2019

37. Blush Response – Ephemerol ‘2019

38. Perc - Look What Your Love Has Done To Me (Amelie Lens Remix) ‘2019

39. Moerbeck – Nymph ‘2019

40. Dj XNX - HD ‘2019

41. Avion - Streetlights feat. Emika ‘2019

42. Marina Aleksandra - Equality Error ‘2019

43. 3T1X – Conjuctive ‘2019

44. Nathaniel - Sorry for Bothering ‘2019

