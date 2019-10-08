  • 128 kbit
ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 08.10.2019

1. AnatAndr –AUG1LSKHMSSN18Y ‘2019
2. Transport - Sehnsucht und Weinbrand (Milchreise’2017)
3. Birdwood - Pseudoid (Birdwood’1997)
4. Camera - Cosm (Emotional Detox’2018)
5. ZOFFF - Dig (FFF’2018)
6. Station 17, Datashock - Dauerglimmer (Ausblick’2019)
7. Salamander - Red Mantra (Red Mantra’1998)
8. Günter Schickert - Flügelschlag (Nachtfalter’2019)
9. Galling & Gruzis - Soft Dream (Baffopizza Remix) (Krautrock’2018)
10. Radar men from the Moon - Moon (Bliss’2019)
11. Øresund Space Collective - Sequencing of the Human Brain (Kybalion’2018)
12. Automatism - Journey in Satchidananda (Into The Sea’2019)
13. Kungens Män - Öppen För Stängda Dörrar (Chef’2019)
14. Electric Orange - Psysomasyl (2012) (Time Machine (1992-2017) (comp)’2017)
15. Mountain Movers - Bridge to This World (Pink Skies’2018)
16. Hypnodrone Ensemble - Monotransitive (Plays Orchestral Favourites’2018)
17. Acid Rooster - Time Lapse (Acid Rooster’2019)
18. White Manna - Eye In The Cloud That Serves As Thunder (Ape On Sunday’2019)
19. Vibravoid - Mirrorspace (Vibrations From The Cosmic Void’2018)
20. Beyondomatic - Green Organ Preciface (Your Body’1996)
21. The Oscillation - Drop (Wasted Space’2018)
22. Korb - Voyager (Korb’2018)
23. Domboshawa – Demons (Domboshawa five’2019)
24. Ed Wynne - Travel Dust (Shimmer Into Nature’2019)
25. The Cosmic Dead – Portal (Scottish Space Race’2019)
