ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 08.10.2019

1. AnatAndr –AUG1LSKHMSSN18Y ‘2019

2. Transport - Sehnsucht und Weinbrand (Milchreise’2017)

3. Birdwood - Pseudoid (Birdwood’1997)

4. Camera - Cosm (Emotional Detox’2018)

5. ZOFFF - Dig (FFF’2018)

6. Station 17, Datashock - Dauerglimmer (Ausblick’2019)

7. Salamander - Red Mantra (Red Mantra’1998)

8. Günter Schickert - Flügelschlag (Nachtfalter’2019)

9. Galling & Gruzis - Soft Dream (Baffopizza Remix) (Krautrock’2018)

10. Radar men from the Moon - Moon (Bliss’2019)

11. Øresund Space Collective - Sequencing of the Human Brain (Kybalion’2018)

12. Automatism - Journey in Satchidananda (Into The Sea’2019)

13. Kungens Män - Öppen För Stängda Dörrar (Chef’2019)

14. Electric Orange - Psysomasyl (2012) (Time Machine (1992-2017) (comp)’2017)

15. Mountain Movers - Bridge to This World (Pink Skies’2018)

16. Hypnodrone Ensemble - Monotransitive (Plays Orchestral Favourites’2018)

17. Acid Rooster - Time Lapse (Acid Rooster’2019)

18. White Manna - Eye In The Cloud That Serves As Thunder (Ape On Sunday’2019)

19. Vibravoid - Mirrorspace (Vibrations From The Cosmic Void’2018)

20. Beyondomatic - Green Organ Preciface (Your Body’1996)

21. The Oscillation - Drop (Wasted Space’2018)

22. Korb - Voyager (Korb’2018)

23. Domboshawa – Demons (Domboshawa five’2019)

24. Ed Wynne - Travel Dust (Shimmer Into Nature’2019)

25. The Cosmic Dead – Portal (Scottish Space Race’2019)