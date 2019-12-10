ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 10.12.2019

1. Alexisonfire - Complicit (Single - 2019)

2. Dead Crown - Comin Up (feat. Iamjakehill) (Crucify Me’2019)

3. Bled Out - Violence (Nothing Good Can Stay’2019)

4. Rage & Ruins - Bury Me Down Alive (Single - 2019)

5. Diploid - One-Minute Cure (Glorify’2019)

6. Mycelia - It's All Just Me (Single - 2019)

7. Dance Gavin Dance - The Robot with Human Hair, Pt. 4 (Acceptance Speech 2.0’2019)

8. As I Lay Dying - My Own Grave (Shaped By Fire’2019)

9. Loathe - Gored (Gored / New Faces in the Dark (single)’2019)

10. Pressure Cracks - Ready For You (single - 2019)

11. Holehearted - Habit (Hivemind’2019)

12. Currents - Poverty of Self (single - 2019)

13. Implore - The Constant Dissonance (Alienated Despair’2019)

14. Agnostic Front - Spray Painted Walls (Get Loud!’2019)

15. Killswitch Engage - The Signal Fire (feat. Howard Jones of Light the Torch) (Atonement’2019)

16. Kucoshka - Undocumented Worker (Women And Police Everywhere’2019)

17. Nuvolascura - Death As A Crown (single - 2019)

18. Exhumed - Dead Meat (Horror’2019)

19. Envy - A Step in the Morning Glow (single - 2019)

20. G.Sports - Under Control (ft. Anton FME;Sandro DLS;Brooke Cdc) (Wir gehen hart’2019)

21. Jasta - Just Breathe (Feat. Frankie Palmeri of Emmure) (The Lost Chapters, Vol. 2’2019)

22. Defeater - Mothers' Sons (Defeater’2019)

23. Japanische Kampfhörspiele - Befehlsempfänger (Verk Ferever’2019)

24. It Prevails - Setting the Fire (A Life Worth Living (EP)’2019)

25. Underoath - Loneliness (single - 2019)

26. Atka - 2xs{xd-ccol}2xs{-x}3xs{xc.}1xs{dd-.}6xs{‘ok303.} (Untitled Album 1’2019)

27. Boundaries - Kill Me Patiently (My Body In Bloom’2019)

28. Suggestions - Mama (Another Heaven, Our Catharsis’2019)

29. Born From Pain - Bombs Away (feat. Freddy Cricien;Madball) (True Love’2019)

30. Broken By The Scream - アイハキミノモノ-(Onechanbara Origin 1st Trailer ) (Noisy Night Fever’2019)

31. Silverstein - Burn It Down (ft. Caleb Shomo) (single - 2019)

32. Darknet - Bleached (Morally Flexible’2019)

33. LOUVRE - 32-20Hollow Point (Bête Noire’2019)

34. Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas - Massive Core (single - 2019)

35. Lightning Bolt - Air Conditioning (Sonic Citadel’2019)

36. I Set My Friends On Fire - Excite Dyke (Astral Rejection (OG)’2019)

37. The Dark Prison Massacre - Hate Purgatory (Remix) (Overtreated Cause Opposited’2019)

38. SeeYouSpaceCowboy - 911 Call; 'Help I've Overdosed On Philosophy!' (Songs for the Firing Squad’2019)

39. Beneath The Massacre - Autonomous Mind (single - 2019)

40. Norma Jean - Landslide Defeater (All Hail’2019)

41. Refused - Blood Red (War Music’2019)

42. Not Your Friends - Abort (Constructing A Mental Breakdown’2018)

43. The Sound That Ends Creation - The Human Race Makes Mistakes You're The Worst I've Seen So Far (Music Designed To Give You Ideas... Incase You Should Run Out Of Ideas’2019)

44. In Cold Blood - Dark Visions (Legion of Angels’2019)

45. Obey The Brave - Cold Summer (Balance’2019)

46生 Conform 死 - Luxury Letdown (single - 2019)

47. Senses Fail - Bastard Son (From the Depths of Dreams’2019)

48. Car Bomb - Xoxoy (Mordial’2019)

49. Birdflesh - Land of Forgotten Riffs (Extreme Graveyard Tornado’2019)

50. Cannabis Corpse - The Cone is Red (Long Live the Cone) (Nug So Vile’2018)

51. Woundvac - Tightening Chain (The Road Ahead (EP)’2019)

52. Crown The Empire - Sudden Sky (single - 2019)

53. Eskimo Callboy - It's Going Down (Rehab’2019)

54. Last Days Of Humanity - Loaded With Cataleptic Sewage (Fubar | Last Days Of Humanity - Split 2017)

55. Murder League All Stars - Candystore Gangster (Murder League All Stars’2019)

56. Viraemia - Glioblastoma (single - 2019)

57. The Number Twelve Looks Like You - Tombo's Wound (Wild Gods’2019)

58. Black Water Birth - Chalk Outline (East County Grime’2019)

59. BABYMETAL feat. Tak Matsumoto - DA DA Dance (Metal Galaxy’2019)

60. Enter Shikari - Stop the Clocks (single - 2019)

61. We Came As Romans - From the First Note (Carry the Weight / From the First Note (single)’2019)

62. Terror - No Road Too Long (va Pure Noise Tour 2019)

63. Stray From The Path - Fortune Teller (Internal Atomics’2019)

64. Vi Som Älskade Varandra Så Mycket - Sioux City (Det Onda. Det Goda. Det Vackra. Det Fula’2019)

65. Monochromatic Black - Dream Catcher (Pneuma’2019)