ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 17.12.2019

1. Future Funk Squad - Isolate (featuring The Crystal Method & Melody Klyman) ‘2009

2. SeekFlow - On The Radio ‘2018

3. Nerve - You Don't Know Me ‘2018

4. Wave Projects Feat. Myra - Higer (Nitro and Jas Breakbeat Remix) ‘2012

5. Anunaku - Temples ‘2019

6. Leeroy Thornhill - Run da Game ‘2019

7. Windom R - Feel It ‘2019

8. Robosapiens & Jack Martin - Cool Kids (DNCH Remix) ‘2019

9. Digital Base, Andy Vibes - My Wisdom ‘2019

10. Nosk - Acid Fire ‘2019

11. KLF - What Time is Love (2005 White Label Breaks Mix)

12. Just Banks - Bust A Move (Boogie Army Remix) ‘2010

13. Rico Tubbs &Terry Hooligan - Horns (Mutantbreakz Remix) ‘2017

14. Yankee - Back To Love ‘2019

15. Bad Legs - Dark Side ‘2019

16. Freestyle - Don't Stop The Rock - KL2 Remix ‘2012

17. Locked Club - Electro Raw ‘2018

18. Prisma Breakbeat - Explosion ‘2019

19. Kraneal - Alaja (Paket Remix) ‘2019

20. Kuplay feat. Jose Rodriguez - Back To The Classics ‘2018

21. Meat Katie & Peter Paul - Queen For A Day ‘2019

22. Paul Bassrock - Big Love ‘2019

23. Colombo - Ions ‘2019

24. Colombo - 1961 ‘2019

25. Colombo - Plutonio ‘2019

26. Bass Station - Party On! ‘2019

27. Headset Heroes - Tardis (Thec4 remix) ‘2014

28. Rhades - Fresh Smoke ‘2019

29. Electrocore & D'fezza - Never Give Up ‘2016

30. Underworld - Born Slippy Nuxx (Atomic Hooligan Mix) ‘2003

31. Ben Venom - Cloud Bass IX ‘2019

32. DJ Feelgood - BURNING UP (SANXION REMIX) ‘2019