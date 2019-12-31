ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 01.01.2020

1. Deltron 3030 - Positive Contact (Charlie Clouser Remix) ‘2001

2. BT – Love, Peace And Grease (Mantronik Electrohippy Formula) ‘1997

3. Joujouka - Tokio Drome (Joujouka ‘1998)

4. Paradigm Shift - Burning Love (Paradigm Shift ‘1995)

5. Hijinx - Electric Sun ‘1998

6. Soma Rasa - Rock 2 Funk That Again (I Mix Therefore I Am ‘2000)

7. The Beat Generation - Hand Break Turns ‘1998

8. Fluke – Absurd (Mighty Dub Katz Vox) ‘1997

9. Puddu Varano - Doberboy (Freakuency ‘1998)

10. A.S.I.O. - Punk Rock (va - Chemical Beats Vol. 3’1998)

11. Headrillaz - Murder (Return Of The Pistachio Rockers (EP) ‘1999)

12. Dylan Rhymes - Killing Shadows (Studio Version) (Humphead 12" ‘1999)

13. Vitro - Set It Down (The Environmental Science's Dark Rinse Mix) ‘1997

14. Wide Reciever - Breakbeat Sushi ‘1998

15. Lost Vegas - Fear & Loathing (Deadpool Break Mix) ‘1997

16. Afrika Bambaataa & The Nebula Funk - Mind Control (The Danmass Vocal Mix) ‘1997

17. Audioweb - Policeman Skank (Freestylers Rinse Out Mix) ‘1998

18. Cirrus - Stop & Panic (Coffee Boys Remix) ‘1999

19. Cotton Club - Bad Boy ‘1997

20. Speed Freeks - Out of Control (44.1 ‘1997)

21. The Tweakers - All Tweaked Out (va - Trip Hop Acid Phunk Vol. 4 ‘1997)

22. Dee Patten - Who's The Bad Man (Sound System Mix) ‘1999

23. The Chemical Brothers – Flashback (Hey Boy Hey Girl 12'' 1999)