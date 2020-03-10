«Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем «Международный женский диско-микс-2020»

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем «Международный женский диско-микс-2020».Плей-лист:1. Bullet for My Valentine - Gravity (GUNSHIP Remix) ‘20192. LOST IN LNDN - Murderous ‘20193. Kraver - Million Like Me (feat. Colin lee) (L'Equipe du Son Remix) ‘20204. Gemini Rising, Tensnake, Fiora - Tangy (Best Case Life ‘2019)5. Kid Francescoli feat. Nassee - My Bad (Lovers‘2020)6. Shura - Religion (U Can Lay Your Hands On Me) (Forevher ‘2019)7. Franc Moody - Charge Me Up (Dream In Colour ‘2020)8. Zackey Force Funk - Sail On (4 X 4 Scorpion’2019)9. Poetically - 6 'n' Kiss ‘201810. Holy Ghost! - Do This (Work ‘2019)11. Jean Tonique - California (Sunny Side Up ‘2019)12. Kraak & Smaak - Don't Want This to Be Over (feat. Satchmode) ‘201913. XL Middleton - Cool Minute (Featuring – Moniquea) (2 Minutes Till Midnight ‘2019)14. Dabeull, Holybrune - Day & Night (Intimate Fonk 12" ‘2019)15. Haywyre - Let Me Hear That (Krafty Kuts Remix)’201916. Dance Yourself Clean - Your Love (feat. Lollies) (Bit Funk Remix) ‘201917. Yehan Jehan - Lucky You Are (Earth Arrangements, Vol. 1 (EP) ’2019)18. Luxxury feat. Adeline - Change Yr Mind LUXXURY Edit ‘201919. Dr. Packer - Almond Butter (Packer's Disco 2000 Workout) ‘201520. Groove City - Shape Up ‘201921. Paco Versailles – Libertine ‘201922. Haarlo - Flicker ‘2012023. Иван Дорн, Vakula - Во сне’201924. Yuksek - Into the Light (feat. Isaac Delusion) (Nosso Ritmo’2020)25. Sirs - If I Can't Have You (feat. Stee Downes) ‘201926. Chicken Lips - Sweet Cow (Dave Allison Moovin Remix) ‘201127. Tuxedo - The Tuxedo Way ‘201928. Yung Bae, bbno$, Billy Marchiafava - Bad Boy (Bae 5 ‘2019)29. Neon Tapehead - Know What I Want (Boogiepop Remix) ‘201930. Pet Shop Boys – Monkey Business (Radio Edit)’202031. A-P Connection - Find Me (On the Dancefloor) (feat. Matthew Clanton) (Beoynd ’2020)32. Fun Fun - Baila Bolero ( JAMES ROD Italoatomical Re-Edit) ‘201933. Whethan - Stay Forever (feat. STRFKR)’202034. HERO - Stay The Night ‘201835. Flamingo Pier - Boogie Meltdown (Indigo EP’2020)36. Fatboy Slim - Praise You (Purple Disco Machine Remix) ‘2018)37. Cassius - Don't Let Me Be (feat. Owlle) (Just A Place (Dreems’2019)38. Moon Boots - You Won't See Me Cry (feat. Little Boots) (Bimini Road ‘2019)39. Sam Padrul - Something Electric ‘201940. Pardon Moi - Rodeo Star ‘201941. Tessa Violet - I Like (the idea of) You (Viceroy Remix) (Bad Ideas (Act One) (EP) ‘2019)42. Lifelike - Italo Disco ‘201943. Scotch - Disco Band (Superlover Remix) ‘202044. Cerrone – Resolution (DNA ‘2020)45. Vhyce - Rainbow Overdrive (Extended Mix)46. Depeche Mode - World In My Eyes (Cicada Mix) (Remixes·04 12" ‘2004)47. Planet Funk -Non Stop (Italo Disco Mix) ‘202048. The Juan MacLean - Get Down (With My Love) (The Brighter the Light ‘2019)49. Diamond Ortiz - Love Letter (Certified ‘2019)50. Nina - Automatic Call (Makeup And Vanity Set Remix) ‘201951. The Egyptian Lover - Everything She Wants (cover Wham!) (1985 ‘2018)52. The Fat Badgers - French Kiss (Soul Train ‘2019)53. fakelife - Drugs All Night ‘202054. Siamese Youth - Dead Star (Electric Dreams ‘2019)55. Platforms - Go All Night ‘2019