«Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем «Международный женский диско-микс-2020»
Плей-лист:
1. Bullet for My Valentine - Gravity (GUNSHIP Remix) ‘2019
2. LOST IN LNDN - Murderous ‘2019
3. Kraver - Million Like Me (feat. Colin lee) (L'Equipe du Son Remix) ‘2020
4. Gemini Rising, Tensnake, Fiora - Tangy (Best Case Life ‘2019)
5. Kid Francescoli feat. Nassee - My Bad (Lovers‘2020)
6. Shura - Religion (U Can Lay Your Hands On Me) (Forevher ‘2019)
7. Franc Moody - Charge Me Up (Dream In Colour ‘2020)
8. Zackey Force Funk - Sail On (4 X 4 Scorpion’2019)
9. Poetically - 6 'n' Kiss ‘2018
10. Holy Ghost! - Do This (Work ‘2019)
11. Jean Tonique - California (Sunny Side Up ‘2019)
12. Kraak & Smaak - Don't Want This to Be Over (feat. Satchmode) ‘2019
13. XL Middleton - Cool Minute (Featuring – Moniquea) (2 Minutes Till Midnight ‘2019)
14. Dabeull, Holybrune - Day & Night (Intimate Fonk 12" ‘2019)
15. Haywyre - Let Me Hear That (Krafty Kuts Remix)’2019
16. Dance Yourself Clean - Your Love (feat. Lollies) (Bit Funk Remix) ‘2019
17. Yehan Jehan - Lucky You Are (Earth Arrangements, Vol. 1 (EP) ’2019)
18. Luxxury feat. Adeline - Change Yr Mind LUXXURY Edit ‘2019
19. Dr. Packer - Almond Butter (Packer's Disco 2000 Workout) ‘2015
20. Groove City - Shape Up ‘2019
21. Paco Versailles – Libertine ‘2019
22. Haarlo - Flicker ‘20120
23. Иван Дорн, Vakula - Во сне’2019
24. Yuksek - Into the Light (feat. Isaac Delusion) (Nosso Ritmo’2020)
25. Sirs - If I Can't Have You (feat. Stee Downes) ‘2019
26. Chicken Lips - Sweet Cow (Dave Allison Moovin Remix) ‘2011
27. Tuxedo - The Tuxedo Way ‘2019
28. Yung Bae, bbno$, Billy Marchiafava - Bad Boy (Bae 5 ‘2019)
29. Neon Tapehead - Know What I Want (Boogiepop Remix) ‘2019
30. Pet Shop Boys – Monkey Business (Radio Edit)’2020
31. A-P Connection - Find Me (On the Dancefloor) (feat. Matthew Clanton) (Beoynd ’2020)
32. Fun Fun - Baila Bolero ( JAMES ROD Italoatomical Re-Edit) ‘2019
33. Whethan - Stay Forever (feat. STRFKR)’2020
34. HERO - Stay The Night ‘2018
35. Flamingo Pier - Boogie Meltdown (Indigo EP’2020)
36. Fatboy Slim - Praise You (Purple Disco Machine Remix) ‘2018)
37. Cassius - Don't Let Me Be (feat. Owlle) (Just A Place (Dreems’2019)
38. Moon Boots - You Won't See Me Cry (feat. Little Boots) (Bimini Road ‘2019)
39. Sam Padrul - Something Electric ‘2019
40. Pardon Moi - Rodeo Star ‘2019
41. Tessa Violet - I Like (the idea of) You (Viceroy Remix) (Bad Ideas (Act One) (EP) ‘2019)
42. Lifelike - Italo Disco ‘2019
43. Scotch - Disco Band (Superlover Remix) ‘2020
44. Cerrone – Resolution (DNA ‘2020)
45. Vhyce - Rainbow Overdrive (Extended Mix)
46. Depeche Mode - World In My Eyes (Cicada Mix) (Remixes·04 12" ‘2004)
47. Planet Funk -Non Stop (Italo Disco Mix) ‘2020
48. The Juan MacLean - Get Down (With My Love) (The Brighter the Light ‘2019)
49. Diamond Ortiz - Love Letter (Certified ‘2019)
50. Nina - Automatic Call (Makeup And Vanity Set Remix) ‘2019
51. The Egyptian Lover - Everything She Wants (cover Wham!) (1985 ‘2018)
52. The Fat Badgers - French Kiss (Soul Train ‘2019)
53. fakelife - Drugs All Night ‘2020
54. Siamese Youth - Dead Star (Electric Dreams ‘2019)
55. Platforms - Go All Night ‘2019