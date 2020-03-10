ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 10.03.2020

1. Bullet for My Valentine - Gravity (GUNSHIP Remix) ‘2019

2. LOST IN LNDN - Murderous ‘2019

3. Kraver - Million Like Me (feat. Colin lee) (L'Equipe du Son Remix) ‘2020

4. Gemini Rising, Tensnake, Fiora - Tangy (Best Case Life ‘2019)

5. Kid Francescoli feat. Nassee - My Bad (Lovers‘2020)

6. Shura - Religion (U Can Lay Your Hands On Me) (Forevher ‘2019)

7. Franc Moody - Charge Me Up (Dream In Colour ‘2020)

8. Zackey Force Funk - Sail On (4 X 4 Scorpion’2019)

9. Poetically - 6 'n' Kiss ‘2018

10. Holy Ghost! - Do This (Work ‘2019)

11. Jean Tonique - California (Sunny Side Up ‘2019)

12. Kraak & Smaak - Don't Want This to Be Over (feat. Satchmode) ‘2019

13. XL Middleton - Cool Minute (Featuring – Moniquea) (2 Minutes Till Midnight ‘2019)

14. Dabeull, Holybrune - Day & Night (Intimate Fonk 12" ‘2019)

15. Haywyre - Let Me Hear That (Krafty Kuts Remix)’2019

16. Dance Yourself Clean - Your Love (feat. Lollies) (Bit Funk Remix) ‘2019

17. Yehan Jehan - Lucky You Are (Earth Arrangements, Vol. 1 (EP) ’2019)

18. Luxxury feat. Adeline - Change Yr Mind LUXXURY Edit ‘2019

19. Dr. Packer - Almond Butter (Packer's Disco 2000 Workout) ‘2015

20. Groove City - Shape Up ‘2019

21. Paco Versailles – Libertine ‘2019

22. Haarlo - Flicker ‘2020

23. Иван Дорн, Vakula - Во сне’2019

24. Yuksek - Into the Light (feat. Isaac Delusion) (Nosso Ritmo’2020)

25. Sirs - If I Can't Have You (feat. Stee Downes) ‘2019

26. Chicken Lips - Sweet Cow (Dave Allison Moovin Remix) ‘2011

27. Tuxedo - The Tuxedo Way ‘2019

28. Yung Bae, bbno$, Billy Marchiafava - Bad Boy (Bae 5 ‘2019)

29. Neon Tapehead - Know What I Want (Boogiepop Remix) ‘2019

30. Pet Shop Boys – Monkey Business (Radio Edit)’2020

31. A-P Connection - Find Me (On the Dancefloor) (feat. Matthew Clanton) (Beoynd ’2020)

32. Fun Fun - Baila Bolero ( JAMES ROD Italoatomical Re-Edit) ‘2019

33. Whethan - Stay Forever (feat. STRFKR)’2020

34. HERO - Stay The Night ‘2018

35. Flamingo Pier - Boogie Meltdown (Indigo EP’2020)

36. Fatboy Slim - Praise You (Purple Disco Machine Remix) ‘2018)

37. Cassius - Don't Let Me Be (feat. Owlle) (Just A Place (Dreems’2019)

38. Moon Boots - You Won't See Me Cry (feat. Little Boots) (Bimini Road ‘2019)

39. Sam Padrul - Something Electric ‘2019

40. Pardon Moi - Rodeo Star ‘2019

41. Tessa Violet - I Like (the idea of) You (Viceroy Remix) (Bad Ideas (Act One) (EP) ‘2019)

42. Lifelike - Italo Disco ‘2019

43. Scotch - Disco Band (Superlover Remix) ‘2020

44. Cerrone – Resolution (DNA ‘2020)

45. Vhyce - Rainbow Overdrive (Extended Mix)

46. Depeche Mode - World In My Eyes (Cicada Mix) (Remixes·04 12" ‘2004)

47. Planet Funk -Non Stop (Italo Disco Mix) ‘2020

48. The Juan MacLean - Get Down (With My Love) (The Brighter the Light ‘2019)

49. Diamond Ortiz - Love Letter (Certified ‘2019)

50. Nina - Automatic Call (Makeup And Vanity Set Remix) ‘2019

51. The Egyptian Lover - Everything She Wants (cover Wham!) (1985 ‘2018)

52. The Fat Badgers - French Kiss (Soul Train ‘2019)

53. fakelife - Drugs All Night ‘2020

54. Siamese Youth - Dead Star (Electric Dreams ‘2019)

55. Platforms - Go All Night ‘2019