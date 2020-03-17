ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 17.03.2020

1. Табор имени Чаушеску - НЛО в Саратове (Коллекция 74-81’2019)

2. Roger Robinson - Swastika (Dog Heart City ‘2017)

3. Komodo Kolektif - Binaural Bintaro (Sumantras 12" ’2017)

4. Moonshake - Nothing But Time (Main Transmission–Instrumental Remix) (Remixes’1999)

5. Lorelle Meets the Obsolete - Ana (De Facto’2019)

6. Alesia Cosmos - Gaspacho (Exclusivo!1983)

7. Mr Bronson - More Flap Less Flop (Reel (EP) ‘2013)

8. Vox Populi! - 1234567 (va - Alternative Funk - Volume 2 ‘2018)

9. Eric Copeland - High Score Zed (Trogg Modal Vol.2’2019)

10. Blacklands – Symbryo (Blacklands’1998)

11. Milk From Cheltenham - Where Is The Money To Come From (Triptych Of Poisoners’1983)

12. SPK - Epilept: Convulse (Information Overload Unit’1981)

13. As Longitude - That's When The Animals Turned Into Humans (That's When The Animals Turned Into Humans 12"’2018)

14. DJ Shadow - I Gotta Rokk (LP Version)’2011

15. Cultural Thugs - Force (Various – Painting The Fence Red)

16. Mutamassik = متمسك - Rhythms Rattle on Deaf Pawns (Symbols Follow’2015)

17. Baba Zula - Analog Anadolu (Dub) (XX’2017)

18. Ganzha - Guten Morgen (bonus version) (Electroabsurd ‘1984)

19. Cornell Lab of Ornithology - Owl, Barn - Sustained Defensive Hiss, Bill-Clap, Warning Scream (Voices Of North American Owls (Part 1)’2006)

20. Just Mustard - Tennis (Wednesday’2018)

21. Workshop - Joina Ina (Meiguiweisheng Xiang’1997)

22. Mind Wave - Get it more (Inner Summer (EP)’2019)

23. Pharmakon – Vacuum (Bestial Burden’2014)

24. Fátima Miranda - Percu VOZ (Concierto En Canto’2016)

25. Die Orangen - Mersey River (Gordon Pohl’s Remiagination Part 1 & Part 2) (Saft 1 12"’2018)

26. WaqWaq Kingdom - WaqWaq Dream (Shinsekai’2017)

27. Brian Eno - Ali Click (Album Edit) ‘1992

28. Klanken - Vier (Vier / Vijf 12" ‘2017)

29. Feria - Cabeza Negra (Feria’2015)

30. Nochexxx - Carnival Of Afro Souls (Court Dramatix 12" ‘2014)

31. General P.D.C - Amazon Dub (Beesmunt Soundsystem Version) ‘2019

32. The Future Sound Of London - Obscured By Dark Intervals (FSOL Calendar 2019)

33. William S. Burroughs - Interlude 4 (Fletch Is Here) (Spare Ass Annie And Other Tales’1993)

34. Aguaturbia - Erotica (Aguaturbia’1970)

35. Cibo Matto - How Do I Relax (At Home With The Singles’2011)

36. Primal Scream - Big Belly Nothing 100% Dub (Bobby Selassie And Primal Jah) (100% Or Nothing 12" ‘2016)

37. OXU & Andi Otto - LUNAR ‘2019

38. Julian Cope - Positive Drug Test (John Balance Enters Valhalla’2019)

39. Capsule Giants - Hey Cow-Planet (Cow Wars Mix) (Hey Cow-Plnet’1996)

40. Khidja Și Balabas - Apã Grea (Khidja Și Balabas (EP)’2018)

41. Ümlaut - Man's Ray (Vasco De Gama’2017)

42. Kraddy – Freakshow (va - Domes for Haiti Compilation’2010)

43. Pseudocode - Worth Of The North (Europa’1982)

44. Siluetes 61 – Heavy (Siluetes 61’1980)

45. Hawkwind - City Of Lagoons (Cherrystones Rework) (Rangoon, Langoons 12" ‘2019)

46. Lucerna - На Грани (Vetjer u suhova istochnjika’1986)

47. Ai – Amberica (II’2018)

48. Billy Bogus - The Precinct (VHS Memories’2018)