ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 17.03.2020

1. Табор имени Чаушеску - НЛО в Саратове (Коллекция 74-81’2019)
2. Roger Robinson - Swastika (Dog Heart City ‘2017)
3. Komodo Kolektif - Binaural Bintaro (Sumantras 12" ’2017)
4. Moonshake - Nothing But Time (Main Transmission–Instrumental Remix) (Remixes’1999)
5. Lorelle Meets the Obsolete - Ana (De Facto’2019)
6. Alesia Cosmos - Gaspacho (Exclusivo!1983)
7. Mr Bronson - More Flap Less Flop (Reel (EP) ‘2013)
8. Vox Populi! - 1234567 (va - Alternative Funk - Volume 2 ‘2018)
9. Eric Copeland - High Score Zed (Trogg Modal Vol.2’2019)
10. Blacklands – Symbryo (Blacklands’1998)
11. Milk From Cheltenham - Where Is The Money To Come From (Triptych Of Poisoners’1983)
12. SPK - Epilept: Convulse (Information Overload Unit’1981)
13. As Longitude - That's When The Animals Turned Into Humans (That's When The Animals Turned Into Humans 12"’2018)
14. DJ Shadow - I Gotta Rokk (LP Version)’2011
15. Cultural Thugs - Force (Various – Painting The Fence Red)
16. Mutamassik = متمسك - Rhythms Rattle on Deaf Pawns (Symbols Follow’2015)
17. Baba Zula - Analog Anadolu (Dub) (XX’2017)
18. Ganzha - Guten Morgen (bonus version) (Electroabsurd ‘1984)
19. Cornell Lab of Ornithology - Owl, Barn - Sustained Defensive Hiss, Bill-Clap, Warning Scream (Voices Of North American Owls (Part 1)’2006)
20. Just Mustard - Tennis (Wednesday’2018)
21. Workshop - Joina Ina (Meiguiweisheng Xiang’1997)
22. Mind Wave - Get it more (Inner Summer (EP)’2019)
23. Pharmakon – Vacuum (Bestial Burden’2014)
24. Fátima Miranda - Percu VOZ (Concierto En Canto’2016)
25. Die Orangen - Mersey River (Gordon Pohl’s Remiagination Part 1 & Part 2) (Saft 1 12"’2018)
26. WaqWaq Kingdom - WaqWaq Dream (Shinsekai’2017)
27. Brian Eno - Ali Click (Album Edit) ‘1992
28. Klanken - Vier (Vier / Vijf 12" ‘2017)
29. Feria - Cabeza Negra (Feria’2015)
30. Nochexxx - Carnival Of Afro Souls (Court Dramatix 12" ‘2014)
31. General P.D.C - Amazon Dub (Beesmunt Soundsystem Version) ‘2019
32. The Future Sound Of London - Obscured By Dark Intervals (FSOL Calendar 2019)
33. William S. Burroughs - Interlude 4 (Fletch Is Here) (Spare Ass Annie And Other Tales’1993)
34. Aguaturbia - Erotica (Aguaturbia’1970)
35. Cibo Matto - How Do I Relax (At Home With The Singles’2011)
36. Primal Scream - Big Belly Nothing 100% Dub (Bobby Selassie And Primal Jah) (100% Or Nothing 12" ‘2016)
37. OXU & Andi Otto - LUNAR ‘2019
38. Julian Cope - Positive Drug Test (John Balance Enters Valhalla’2019)
39. Capsule Giants - Hey Cow-Planet (Cow Wars Mix) (Hey Cow-Plnet’1996)
40. Khidja Și Balabas - Apã Grea (Khidja Și Balabas (EP)’2018)
41. Ümlaut - Man's Ray (Vasco De Gama’2017)
42. Kraddy – Freakshow (va - Domes for Haiti Compilation’2010)
43. Pseudocode - Worth Of The North (Europa’1982)
44. Siluetes 61 – Heavy (Siluetes 61’1980)
45. Hawkwind - City Of Lagoons (Cherrystones Rework) (Rangoon, Langoons 12" ‘2019)
46. Lucerna - На Грани (Vetjer u suhova istochnjika’1986)
47. Ai – Amberica (II’2018)
48. Billy Bogus - The Precinct (VHS Memories’2018)