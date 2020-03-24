«Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «Dark Side of the Dancefllor-4»
Плей-лист:
1. Crisis Actor - Ability To Escape (Borrowed Time ‘2020)
2. Gil.Barte - L.I.G ‘2019
3. Raw C - Tibia Oscuridad Ft Javiera Gonzales (Inexistencia V.A by Acero ‘2019)
4. Lostsoundbytes - Disacordedd (Various – Simple Music Experience Vol. 2 ‘2017)
5. Filmmaker - Invocations (Somber Realm ‘2019)
6. Rhys Fulber - Slip It In (Featuring Sara Taylor) (Diaspora 12" ‘2020)
7. ELi LiNE - Free Jaguar (Various – Schwarze Schweiz Suisse Sombre Svizzera Scura 12" ‘2019)
8. Haruka - 106 (feat. Izpon, Shigekazu Otake & Naoyuki Uchida) (Senko 12" ‘2019)
9. MORAH - Pearl Necklace (#010 12" ‘2020)
10. u+0000 – Murder (_M_M_M_ 12" ‘2020)
11. CP/BW - Stammer Time (CP/BW LPII ‘2020)
12. Felina Spank - Ciclogénesis (Various – The Ultimate Sounds Of Universe ‘2019)
13. Nick Klein - American Gut (Bathroom Wall 12" ‘2018)
14. DYKTANDO - R2n2n2r (A Line Drawn By Chalk Hypnosis 12" ‘2019)
15. Black Propaganda - Begging for Acceptance (V/A Música sin Gobierno ‘2020)
16. Dim Deck - Blood (Inexistencia V.A by Acero ‘2019)
17. Jonathan Kusuma - Energi Hall (Various – Nothing Matters When We're Dancing Vol.10 - Part 1: The Main Room 12" ‘2019)
18. C.L.A.W.S – Slug Bait (Splat City EP ‘2019)
19. Asymetrik - Exit Stage Left (Asymetrik 001 12" ‘2019)
20. Sons Of Traders - (Inexistencia V.A by Acero ‘2019)
21. Nabucodonosor Feat. Padrastro – Candirú (VA - Bloque Sur - C ‘2019)
22. Marea - Isis (Various – Austral ‘2019)
23. Kosmik - Lord of the Abyss (Gahaneśa) (Various – Tears for Fears Vol. 2 ‘2019)
24. December - Yesterday Never Ends (Encore 12" ‘2019)
25. Maenad Veyl - Take Nothing with You (Onto Duat 12" ‘2019)
26. Fragedis - Intersection #2 (Intersection 12" ‘2019)
27. 16Pad Noise Terrorist - Killout (Tomohiko Sagae Remix) (EUNOIA reMIXTAPE ‘2019)
28. Crash ID - Sacrificio (Sacrificio 12" ‘2018)
29. Perforta Sabotado - II (Infringement (EP) ‘2018)
30. Hoarder - Tetanus Spike (Consumer Regret 12" ‘2019)
31. John Heckle - Birds With Vertigo (Baiyun Mountain 12" ‘2013)
32. Adriano Canzian - Fear of Yourself (feat. Federico Leocata) (Damned ‘2018)
33. Sorcery, Xhin - Pattern Confrontation (Various – Mothership ‘2020)
34. Brioski - Mindless Sequence (Mindless Sequence 12" ‘2019)
35. Orbital K - Rebellion (VA - Impartial Waves We are part of the ‘2019)
36. Scratch Massive - Pray (Miss Kittin Remix) ‘2019
37. 𝔐𝔦𝔫𝔡 | 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯 - Innocent Or Guilty (Peste Nera (EP) ‘2019)
38. Psykman - I Love To Play With You (El Tercer Psykman (EP) ‘2019)
39. Squane - Kamek ‘2019
40. +ORM+ - Alumbra (Red (EP) ‘2020)
41. Last Days of S.E.X. - Discomfort (Close To Destruction And Still Beautiful ‘2019)
42. Ansome - Pedal To The Metal (Hounds Of The Harbour ‘2019)
43. Artificial Paradise – Crack (VA - Rosé ‘2020)
44. Lunacybot - Made of Death (VAR2000 ‘2016)
45. Rafa Pineda - Jugando Con Cuchillos (Jugando Con Cuchillos (EP) ‘2019)
46. Autumns - Critical Nonsense (Shortly After Nothing ‘2019)
47. Blind Delon - Edouard (11xxx27 Remix) (Edouard Remixed - Part III ‘2019)
48. A Thousand Details - Maxtor (Alloy Lead Version) ‘2019
49. Huren - Anti Mo$h ‘2019
50. Some Me - Escape From Yourself ‘2019
51. Yinn - Signs Appointed ‘2020
52. Not a Headliner - Dead Confesion (Strangers In My Room ‘2019)