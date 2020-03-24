«Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «Dark Side of the Dancefllor-4»

Плей-лист:1. Crisis Actor - Ability To Escape (Borrowed Time '2020)2. Gil.Barte - L.I.G '20193. Raw C - Tibia Oscuridad Ft Javiera Gonzales (Inexistencia V.A by Acero '2019)4. Lostsoundbytes - Disacordedd (Various – Simple Music Experience Vol. 2 '2017)5. Filmmaker - Invocations (Somber Realm '2019)6. Rhys Fulber - Slip It In (Featuring Sara Taylor) (Diaspora 12" '2020)7. ELi LiNE - Free Jaguar (Various – Schwarze Schweiz Suisse Sombre Svizzera Scura 12" '2019)8. Haruka - 106 (feat. Izpon, Shigekazu Otake & Naoyuki Uchida) (Senko 12" '2019)9. MORAH - Pearl Necklace (#010 12" '2020)10. u+0000 – Murder (_M_M_M_ 12" '2020)11. CP/BW - Stammer Time (CP/BW LPII '2020)12. Felina Spank - Ciclogénesis (Various – The Ultimate Sounds Of Universe '2019)13. Nick Klein - American Gut (Bathroom Wall 12" '2018)14. DYKTANDO - R2n2n2r (A Line Drawn By Chalk Hypnosis 12" '2019)15. Black Propaganda - Begging for Acceptance (V/A Música sin Gobierno '2020)16. Dim Deck - Blood (Inexistencia V.A by Acero '2019)17. Jonathan Kusuma - Energi Hall (Various – Nothing Matters When We're Dancing Vol.10 - Part 1: The Main Room 12" '2019)18. C.L.A.W.S – Slug Bait (Splat City EP '2019)19. Asymetrik - Exit Stage Left (Asymetrik 001 12" '2019)20. Sons Of Traders - (Inexistencia V.A by Acero '2019)21. Nabucodonosor Feat. Padrastro – Candirú (VA - Bloque Sur - C '2019)22. Marea - Isis (Various – Austral '2019)23. Kosmik - Lord of the Abyss (Gahaneśa) (Various – Tears for Fears Vol. 2 '2019)24. December - Yesterday Never Ends (Encore 12" '2019)25. Maenad Veyl - Take Nothing with You (Onto Duat 12" '2019)26. Fragedis - Intersection #2 (Intersection 12" '2019)27. 16Pad Noise Terrorist - Killout (Tomohiko Sagae Remix) (EUNOIA reMIXTAPE '2019)28. Crash ID - Sacrificio (Sacrificio 12" '2018)29. Perforta Sabotado - II (Infringement (EP) '2018)30. Hoarder - Tetanus Spike (Consumer Regret 12" '2019)31. John Heckle - Birds With Vertigo (Baiyun Mountain 12" '2013)32. Adriano Canzian - Fear of Yourself (feat. Federico Leocata) (Damned '2018)33. Sorcery, Xhin - Pattern Confrontation (Various – Mothership '2020)34. Brioski - Mindless Sequence (Mindless Sequence 12" '2019)35. Orbital K - Rebellion (VA - Impartial Waves We are part of the '2019)36. Scratch Massive - Pray (Miss Kittin Remix) '201937. 𝔐𝔦𝔫𝔡 | 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯 - Innocent Or Guilty (Peste Nera (EP) '2019)38. Psykman - I Love To Play With You (El Tercer Psykman (EP) '2019)39. Squane - Kamek '201940. +ORM+ - Alumbra (Red (EP) '2020)41. Last Days of S.E.X. - Discomfort (Close To Destruction And Still Beautiful '2019)42. Ansome - Pedal To The Metal (Hounds Of The Harbour '2019)43. Artificial Paradise – Crack (VA - Rosé '2020)44. Lunacybot - Made of Death (VAR2000 '2016)45. Rafa Pineda - Jugando Con Cuchillos (Jugando Con Cuchillos (EP) '2019)46. Autumns - Critical Nonsense (Shortly After Nothing '2019)47. Blind Delon - Edouard (11xxx27 Remix) (Edouard Remixed - Part III '2019)48. A Thousand Details - Maxtor (Alloy Lead Version) '201949. Huren - Anti Mo$h '201950. Some Me - Escape From Yourself '201951. Yinn - Signs Appointed '202052. Not a Headliner - Dead Confesion (Strangers In My Room '2019)