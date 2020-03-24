ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 24.03.2020

1. Crisis Actor - Ability To Escape (Borrowed Time ‘2020)

2. Gil.Barte - L.I.G ‘2019

3. Raw C - Tibia Oscuridad Ft Javiera Gonzales (Inexistencia V.A by Acero ‘2019)

4. Lostsoundbytes - Disacordedd (Various – Simple Music Experience Vol. 2 ‘2017)

5. Filmmaker - Invocations (Somber Realm ‘2019)

6. Rhys Fulber - Slip It In (Featuring Sara Taylor) (Diaspora 12" ‘2020)

7. ELi LiNE - Free Jaguar (Various – Schwarze Schweiz Suisse Sombre Svizzera Scura 12" ‘2019)

8. Haruka - 106 (feat. Izpon, Shigekazu Otake & Naoyuki Uchida) (Senko 12" ‘2019)

9. MORAH - Pearl Necklace (#010 12" ‘2020)

10. u+0000 – Murder (_M_M_M_ 12" ‘2020)

11. CP/BW - Stammer Time (CP/BW LPII ‘2020)

12. Felina Spank - Ciclogénesis (Various – The Ultimate Sounds Of Universe ‘2019)

13. Nick Klein - American Gut (Bathroom Wall 12" ‘2018)

14. DYKTANDO - R2n2n2r (A Line Drawn By Chalk Hypnosis 12" ‘2019)

15. Black Propaganda - Begging for Acceptance (V/A Música sin Gobierno ‘2020)

16. Dim Deck - Blood (Inexistencia V.A by Acero ‘2019)

17. Jonathan Kusuma - Energi Hall (Various – Nothing Matters When We're Dancing Vol.10 - Part 1: The Main Room 12" ‘2019)

18. C.L.A.W.S – Slug Bait (Splat City EP ‘2019)

19. Asymetrik - Exit Stage Left (Asymetrik 001 12" ‘2019)

20. Sons Of Traders - (Inexistencia V.A by Acero ‘2019)

21. Nabucodonosor Feat. Padrastro – Candirú (VA - Bloque Sur - C ‘2019)

22. Marea - Isis (Various – Austral ‘2019)

23. Kosmik - Lord of the Abyss (Gahaneśa) (Various – Tears for Fears Vol. 2 ‘2019)

24. December - Yesterday Never Ends (Encore 12" ‘2019)

25. Maenad Veyl - Take Nothing with You (Onto Duat 12" ‘2019)

26. Fragedis - Intersection #2 (Intersection 12" ‘2019)

27. 16Pad Noise Terrorist - Killout (Tomohiko Sagae Remix) (EUNOIA reMIXTAPE ‘2019)

28. Crash ID - Sacrificio (Sacrificio 12" ‘2018)

29. Perforta Sabotado - II (Infringement (EP) ‘2018)

30. Hoarder - Tetanus Spike (Consumer Regret 12" ‘2019)

31. John Heckle - Birds With Vertigo (Baiyun Mountain 12" ‘2013)

32. Adriano Canzian - Fear of Yourself (feat. Federico Leocata) (Damned ‘2018)

33. Sorcery, Xhin - Pattern Confrontation (Various – Mothership ‘2020)

34. Brioski - Mindless Sequence (Mindless Sequence 12" ‘2019)

35. Orbital K - Rebellion (VA - Impartial Waves We are part of the ‘2019)

36. Scratch Massive - Pray (Miss Kittin Remix) ‘2019

37. 𝔐𝔦𝔫𝔡 | 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯 - Innocent Or Guilty (Peste Nera (EP) ‘2019)

38. Psykman - I Love To Play With You (El Tercer Psykman (EP) ‘2019)

39. Squane - Kamek ‘2019

40. +ORM+ - Alumbra (Red (EP) ‘2020)

41. Last Days of S.E.X. - Discomfort (Close To Destruction And Still Beautiful ‘2019)

42. Ansome - Pedal To The Metal (Hounds Of The Harbour ‘2019)

43. Artificial Paradise – Crack (VA - Rosé ‘2020)

44. Lunacybot - Made of Death (VAR2000 ‘2016)

45. Rafa Pineda - Jugando Con Cuchillos (Jugando Con Cuchillos (EP) ‘2019)

46. Autumns - Critical Nonsense (Shortly After Nothing ‘2019)

47. Blind Delon - Edouard (11xxx27 Remix) (Edouard Remixed - Part III ‘2019)

48. A Thousand Details - Maxtor (Alloy Lead Version) ‘2019

49. Huren - Anti Mo$h ‘2019

50. Some Me - Escape From Yourself ‘2019

51. Yinn - Signs Appointed ‘2020

52. Not a Headliner - Dead Confesion (Strangers In My Room ‘2019)