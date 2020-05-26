«Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «killer's birthday party vol.2»

Плей-лист:

1. Deimos & PsiloCybian - Manic (Manic (EP)‘2019)

2. Stikdorn, MK Braun - Loose It (Henk 002 12" ‘2019)

3. SHMИ - Sine Deo (Various – Y ‘2019)

4. Alessandro Adriani - Symmetry (Embryo 12" ‘2019)

5. Unclear - Mind (Suspicion (EP ‘2019)

6. Kryss Hypnowave - Contemplazione (Rifflessione (EP) ‘2020)

7. Svarog – Shadows (Shadows 12" ‘2019)

8. Pvrv. - Superposicio’n cua’ntica (Neo Futurismo (EP) ‘2019)

9. RTNH - Late At Night (va - Esercizi Acustici Obbligatori (EP) ‘2019)

10. Drvg Cvltvre - Middle Empyre (Joel John Remix) (Songs In The Key Of D (or C) (Remixes) ‘2019)

11. Amby Iguous - Innerouter Call Up (Tales Of Cheburyat 2.10 Bh (EP) ‘2019)

12. CutOff!CutOff! - Vitriol (Various Artists I: The Sacred Profane ‘2019)

13. Josh Sturges & Secus - Pluviam (Tympanum VA 02 (EP)‘2019)

14. Rame.col – Matrix (Trip (EP) ‘2019)

15. Fran Navaez &Avox25 - Metal Insecs (Perceptions (EP) ‘2019)

16. Secus - Disintegrate (Isomorphic (split EP with Amnesiac Host ‘2020)

17. Anechoic - 1 Ceres (Atonal Edit) (Atonal (EP) ‘2019)

18. Øwem – Omnipotent ‘2019

19. Gallego & Pirick Aydon - M11 (M11 (EP) ‘2019)

20. Msq - Hard As Nails (Huck Farper Remix) (PDR028 (EP) ‘2020)

21. Bily – Acts (Acts & Consequences (split EP with Ulnar Dimelia ‘2019)

22. Harsh Mentor – Apostasia (Salve 12" ‘2019)

23. PWCCA - Delta Induction (Induction (EP) ‘2019)

24. I Am Bam – Hypnotic (Hypnotic (EP) ‘2019)

25. Prophän - The Unholy Mausoleum (The Unholy Mausoleum (EP) ‘2019)

26. Luis Flores - The Last Days (Last Days Of The Collapse 12" ‘2019)

27. Psykman - El Tercer Psykman (El Tercer Psykman (EP) ‘2019)

28. Specific Objects – Elevate (Various – NEVRLAND Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ‘2019)

29. End Train - Embodiment Of Thoughts (Uun Remix) (The Otherside 02 (EP) ‘2019)

30. MVKVMVV - n3003003 (Various – Contagio Vol. 4 ‘2019)

31. Modular Phaze - Souls Maniacs (Obsessive Excitement (EP) ‘2019)

32. Regis – Artillery (DN Tapes ‘2020)

33. Alex Dolby - Minimal Construction (An Inevitable Consequence (EP) ‘2019)

34. J-Lost – Wanker (Worship Your Goddess (EP) ‘2020)

35. Ghost in the Machine – Terminus (Various – Rotterdam ‘2019)

36. Greenbeam & Leon - Hard Edge Minimalism (Mood Disorder (EP) ‘2019)

37. Mickey Nox - Past the Realm of Pain (va - Sticky Leaks Vol.3 ‘2020)

38. Exsiderurgica – Lombrico (The Milky Way 12" ‘2020)

39. MaTTrA- Say Goodbye (XXX '2019)

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «killer's birthday party vol.2»