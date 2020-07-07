ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 07.07.2020

1. HOME - Mind ‘2015
2. Le Flex - I'll Be Good to You (Flexuality ‘2020)
3. Yuksek - Do Beijo (Featuring – Henriq Ch, Processman) (Nosso Ritmo ‘2020)
4. Anoraak feat. Sarah Maison - Gang - All Night (Gang (EP) ‘2020)
5. Satin Jackets - Mirage (Anoraak Extended Remix) (Solar Nights: The Remixes Part 1 ‘2019)
6. Zackey Force Funk - Abc My Love (4 X 4 Scorpion ‘2019)
7. Mishell Ivon - Angel ‘2020
8. Nicolaas - Daydream (feat. Millionyoung) (Disco Despair Remix) ‘2019
9. Jean Tonique & Pink Flamingo Rhythm Revue - Open Market ‘2019
10. Fertita - Palmeras (Pasarela ‘2020)
11. Poolside - Around The Sun (feat. Amo Amo) ‘2020
12. Luxxury - Set Me Free (Song for a Person Walking Away) (Set Me Free (Extended) ‘2020)
13. I.M YONI, Yasmin - Perfect Place (toucan sounds Edit) ‘2020
14. Alex Aguayo - Geometry (Craig Bratley Remix) (Geometry (EP) ‘2019)
15. Mild Minds - Weak Signal (Roland Tings Remix) (Swim ‘2019)
16. Douze - Pallas (Rise & Fall ‘2019)
17. Moonlight Breakfast - Dance Moves (AFFECTION ‘2019)
18. Stupid Human - Simmer Down Robbie (Various – Midnight Riot! Volume 3 ‘2012)
19. 7Dreams - Nu Life ‘2019
20. Cavego - Alfred (og vennene hans) (Various – The White Collection ‘2020)
21. Birdee, French Toast - It's Important (Various – Partyfine Volume V: More Or Less Disco. ‘2020)
22. Javi Redondo - Rythmo (Cosmo Vitelli K Hole Remix) (A Black 5th (EP) ‘2020)
23. Alpha Child - Gamma Ray (Franc Spangler rmx) (Gamma Ray 12" ‘2009)
24. The Juan MacLean - The Brighter the Light (The Brighter the Light ‘2019)
25. Fantastic Man - I Love You Baby ‘2019
26. Moullinex + Xinobi – AZUL (AZUL 12" ‘2019)
27. Armonics - Starlight Keeper (Starlight Keeper 12" ‘2020)
28. Shit Robot - Ten Miles High (What Follows ‘2016)