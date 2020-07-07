ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 07.07.2020

1. HOME - Mind ‘2015

2. Le Flex - I'll Be Good to You (Flexuality ‘2020)

3. Yuksek - Do Beijo (Featuring – Henriq Ch, Processman) (Nosso Ritmo ‘2020)

4. Anoraak feat. Sarah Maison - Gang - All Night (Gang (EP) ‘2020)

5. Satin Jackets - Mirage (Anoraak Extended Remix) (Solar Nights: The Remixes Part 1 ‘2019)

6. Zackey Force Funk - Abc My Love (4 X 4 Scorpion ‘2019)

7. Mishell Ivon - Angel ‘2020

8. Nicolaas - Daydream (feat. Millionyoung) (Disco Despair Remix) ‘2019

9. Jean Tonique & Pink Flamingo Rhythm Revue - Open Market ‘2019

10. Fertita - Palmeras (Pasarela ‘2020)

11. Poolside - Around The Sun (feat. Amo Amo) ‘2020

12. Luxxury - Set Me Free (Song for a Person Walking Away) (Set Me Free (Extended) ‘2020)

13. I.M YONI, Yasmin - Perfect Place (toucan sounds Edit) ‘2020

14. Alex Aguayo - Geometry (Craig Bratley Remix) (Geometry (EP) ‘2019)

15. Mild Minds - Weak Signal (Roland Tings Remix) (Swim ‘2019)

16. Douze - Pallas (Rise & Fall ‘2019)

17. Moonlight Breakfast - Dance Moves (AFFECTION ‘2019)

18. Stupid Human - Simmer Down Robbie (Various – Midnight Riot! Volume 3 ‘2012)

19. 7Dreams - Nu Life ‘2019

20. Cavego - Alfred (og vennene hans) (Various – The White Collection ‘2020)

21. Birdee, French Toast - It's Important (Various – Partyfine Volume V: More Or Less Disco. ‘2020)

22. Javi Redondo - Rythmo (Cosmo Vitelli K Hole Remix) (A Black 5th (EP) ‘2020)

23. Alpha Child - Gamma Ray (Franc Spangler rmx) (Gamma Ray 12" ‘2009)

24. The Juan MacLean - The Brighter the Light (The Brighter the Light ‘2019)

25. Fantastic Man - I Love You Baby ‘2019

26. Moullinex + Xinobi – AZUL (AZUL 12" ‘2019)

27. Armonics - Starlight Keeper (Starlight Keeper 12" ‘2020)

28. Shit Robot - Ten Miles High (What Follows ‘2016)