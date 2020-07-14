ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 14.07.2020

1. Trevor Something - Mechanical Love (Com Truise's Hyperlips remix)
2. Idealism - Lonely (Clyde Shelton Remix)
3. VHS Glitch - Merciless.EXE
4. Cyberwalker - New Radio Wave
5. pronoun - run (the chain gang of 1974 remix)
6. Империя - Поезд на Ленинград
7. Sandy Marton - Camel by Camel (Ali Jamieson Edit)
8. Julian Sanza Feat.Future Feelings - The Feeling
9. SOCIALS - Lost in the Night
10. Goshnack - Summer Session
11. Mark Dee - Computer Love
12. The Northern Lights - '88
13. Sierra Rosso - Arcade Days
14. Clone - Hyper Drive
15. The Motion Epic - Temporary Lovers (Michael Weber Remix)
16. Mr. Moustache - LE MANS
17. Arwelone - Strange Symmetry (feat. High Fantasy)
18. Power Glove - Firebird
19. Rangga Electroscope - Miami Flights
20. The Midnight feat. Jupiter Winter - Monsters
21. Зоркий (19:84) - Засыпай скорей