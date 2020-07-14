  • 128 kbit
  • 64 kbit
Реклама
+7 (4712) 51-04-44
Прямой эфир
+7 (4712) 58 33 44
Курск 103.7 FM Железногорск 105.2 FM Рыльск 106.5 FM Суджа 104.7 FM Обоянь 102.3 FM Льгов 101.8 FM Щигры 107.8 FM
Программы / «Час независимой музыки»

ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 14.07.2020

ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 14.07.2020
1. Trevor Something - Mechanical Love (Com Truise's Hyperlips remix)
2. Idealism - Lonely (Clyde Shelton Remix)
3. VHS Glitch - Merciless.EXE
4. Cyberwalker - New Radio Wave
5. pronoun - run (the chain gang of 1974 remix)
6. Империя - Поезд на Ленинград
7. Sandy Marton - Camel by Camel (Ali Jamieson Edit)
8. Julian Sanza Feat.Future Feelings - The Feeling
9. SOCIALS - Lost in the Night
10. Goshnack - Summer Session  
11. Mark Dee - Computer Love
12. The Northern Lights - '88
13. Sierra Rosso - Arcade Days
14. Clone - Hyper Drive
15. The Motion Epic - Temporary Lovers (Michael Weber Remix)
16. Mr. Moustache - LE MANS
17. Arwelone - Strange Symmetry (feat. High Fantasy)
18. Power Glove - Firebird
19. Rangga Electroscope - Miami Flights 
20. The Midnight feat. Jupiter Winter - Monsters
21. Зоркий (19:84) - Засыпай скорей
+0 -0

Новая музыка

Лента новостей

В курской мэрии рассказали, как убрать опасные деревья

Заместитель курского губернатора объяснил, почему с каждым месяцем растёт число умерших от коронавируса

Куряне смогут купить путёвки в летние детские лагеря и санатории по прошлогодним ценам

Банкир Сергей Гришин заявил о стремительном росте привлекательности российской экономики в глазах иностранных инвесторов

В Курске в столкновения с «ВАЗами» пострадали два пожилых велосипедиста

Наши партнеры

  • Курская лига массового футбола
  • СТС – официальный сайт телеканала
  • Телекомпания ТАКТ
  • Курск вода - доставка воды в Курске