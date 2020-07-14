ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 14.07.2020

1. Trevor Something - Mechanical Love (Com Truise's Hyperlips remix)

2. Idealism - Lonely (Clyde Shelton Remix)

3. VHS Glitch - Merciless.EXE

4. Cyberwalker - New Radio Wave

5. pronoun - run (the chain gang of 1974 remix)

6. Империя - Поезд на Ленинград

7. Sandy Marton - Camel by Camel (Ali Jamieson Edit)

8. Julian Sanza Feat.Future Feelings - The Feeling

9. SOCIALS - Lost in the Night

10. Goshnack - Summer Session

11. Mark Dee - Computer Love

12. The Northern Lights - '88

13. Sierra Rosso - Arcade Days

14. Clone - Hyper Drive

15. The Motion Epic - Temporary Lovers (Michael Weber Remix)

16. Mr. Moustache - LE MANS

17. Arwelone - Strange Symmetry (feat. High Fantasy)

18. Power Glove - Firebird

19. Rangga Electroscope - Miami Flights

20. The Midnight feat. Jupiter Winter - Monsters

21. Зоркий (19:84) - Засыпай скорей