ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 13.07.2021

1. Z A Y A Z - Horizon95
2. Pontiac At Night - Cindy Crawford
3. Robots With Rayguns - MICHI
4. Highway Superstar - By My Side (feat. Frankmusik)
5. DATAStream - Cinder Sunset
6. Empathy Test - Kirrilee
7. Windows96 - Caligula
8. Fantom '87 - Select Start
9. Yota - Til the Night Fades Out
10. Lonz Kid - Starfarer
11. Akura - Night Ride
12. Robert Parker - A Light in the Dark (feat. Doubleboy)
13. The Midnight - Neon Meduza
14. Zone Tripper - Phaselock
15. ThrObak - Shook
16. Roxi Drive - Say You Miss Me
17. Echosoft - Nightwind
18. Hot Heels, Synth Street - Friendly Computer
19. Acryl Madness, Starfounder - Sacred Lowlife
20. 王杰 ＆ 叶欢 - 你是我胸口永远的痛