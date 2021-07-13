ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 13.07.2021

1. Z A Y A Z - Horizon95

2. Pontiac At Night - Cindy Crawford

3. Robots With Rayguns - MICHI

4. Highway Superstar - By My Side (feat. Frankmusik)

5. DATAStream - Cinder Sunset

6. Empathy Test - Kirrilee

7. Windows96 - Caligula

8. Fantom '87 - Select Start

9. Yota - Til the Night Fades Out

10. Lonz Kid - Starfarer

11. Akura - Night Ride

12. Robert Parker - A Light in the Dark (feat. Doubleboy)

13. The Midnight - Neon Meduza

14. Zone Tripper - Phaselock

15. ThrObak - Shook

16. Roxi Drive - Say You Miss Me

17. Echosoft - Nightwind

18. Hot Heels, Synth Street - Friendly Computer

19. Acryl Madness, Starfounder - Sacred Lowlife

20. 王杰 ＆ 叶欢 - 你是我胸口永远的痛