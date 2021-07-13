  • 128 kbit
  • 64 kbit
Реклама
+7 (4712) 51-04-44
Прямой эфир
+7 (4712) 58 33 44
Курск 103.7 FM Железногорск 105.2 FM Рыльск 106.5 FM Суджа 104.7 FM Обоянь 102.3 FM Льгов 101.8 FM Щигры 107.8 FM
Программы / «Час независимой музыки»

ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 13.07.2021

ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 13.07.2021
1. Z A Y A Z - Horizon95
2. Pontiac At Night - Cindy Crawford
3. Robots With Rayguns - MICHI
4. Highway Superstar - By My Side (feat. Frankmusik)
5. DATAStream - Cinder Sunset
6. Empathy Test - Kirrilee
7. Windows96 - Caligula
8. Fantom '87 - Select Start
9. Yota - Til the Night Fades Out
10. Lonz Kid - Starfarer
11. Akura - Night Ride
12. Robert Parker - A Light in the Dark (feat. Doubleboy)
13. The Midnight - Neon Meduza
14. Zone Tripper - Phaselock
15. ThrObak - Shook
16. Roxi Drive - Say You Miss Me
17. Echosoft - Nightwind
18. Hot Heels, Synth Street - Friendly Computer
19. Acryl Madness, Starfounder - Sacred Lowlife
20. 王杰 ＆ 叶欢 - 你是我胸口永远的痛
+0 -0

Новая музыка

Лента новостей

Завтра в Курской области ожидается до +35ºС и грозы с градом

В Курской области спасатели проверили более 250 «диких» пляжей и обнаружили там 58 детей

В Курске признано законным строительство дома на проспекте Победы

На трех улицах Курска до сентября отключили горячую воду

В Курской области «АУДИ» врезалась в жилой дом, погиб мужчина

Наши партнеры

  • Курская лига массового футбола
  • СТС – официальный сайт телеканала
  • Телекомпания ТАКТ
  • Курск вода - доставка воды в Курске