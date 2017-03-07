"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем «Международный женский нью-вэйв микс».

Плей-лист:

1. English Evenings - Winter Feelings (After Dark’85)

2. Rational Youth - Freeze. (Heredity’85)

3. Mr. Mister - Something Real (Inside Me/Inside You) (Go On . . .’87)

4. Prefab Sprout - Cars And Girls (From Langley Park to Memphis’88)

5. The Alan Parsons Project - Games People Play (The Essential’80)

6. Jarvon Jol - The Dustcollector. (The Dustcollector 12''’84)

7. Glass Tiger - Ecstacy (The Thin Red Line’86)

8. Passengers - King Of Fools (Sound Adventure’83)

9. Device - Fall Apart, Golden Heart (22B3’86)

10. Vitamin Z - Circus Ring (Rites Of Passage’85)

11. Information Society - What's On Your Mind (Pure Energy Mix) (OST - American Psycho’88)

12. The Fixx - Red Skies (Shuttered Room’82)

13. New Music - Back to Room One (Anywhere’81)

14. Fingerprintz - Get Civilized (Beat Noir’81)

15. National Pastime - Pictures On Your Wall (Built to Break’85)

16. Peter Brown - They Only Come Out At Night (Snap’84)

17. Tictoc - Twenty Questions (Where The Picnic Was’83)

18. The Farmer's Boys - Soft Drink (Get Out and Walk’83)

19. Animotion - Obsession (Turn Around 7''’84)

20. One To One - Don't Call It Love (Forward Your Emotions’85)

21. Shatoo - Dangertown (A True Story’87)

22. Don Johnson – Heartbeat ’86

23. Fashion - Trader (Twilight of Idols’84)

24. Samedi - Strangers in the Night (Doubts & Beliefs’89)

25. Classix Nouveaux - Is It A Dream (La Verité’82)

26. The Quick - Small, Blonde Box (On The Uptake’81)

27. Naked Eyes - Fortune And Fame (Burning Bridges’83)

28. Silent Running - Crimson Days (Shades of Liberty’84)

29. Two Of Us - Generation Swing (Twice As Nice’85)

30. General Public - Tenderness (All Rage’84)

31. Spoons - My Favourite Page (Talkback’83)

32. Twilight - My Mind (My Mind / Forever More 12"’84)

33. Stabilizers - Place to Hide (Tyranny’86)

34. The Human League - Are You Ever Coming Back? (Crash’86)

35. State Of Art - Downtown ‘82

36. Kon Kan - Bite The Bullet (Move To Move’89)



