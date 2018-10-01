поиск по сайту
 

    "Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

    Сегодня, 15:00
    В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «Dark Side of the Dancefllor».
     Плей-лист:
    1.SQÜRL - The Dark Rift (Föllakzoid Remix) (EP #260 ‘2017)
    2.Bogdan Dražić - Trip This Joint (Dangnabbit 12" ‘2018)
    3.Autarkic & Hectik - Dolphin Dub (BAH048 12'' ‘2018)
    4.Jennifer Touch - Feeling C (Chinaski Remix) ‘2017
    5.Jaures - Galvan (Lafcadio Champsai 12'' ‘2018)
    6.Violet Poison - B-Movies, Chips & Casio CZ-1 (va -  Mechatronica White 1 12'' ‘2018)
    7.Bird Of Paradise - Tito (Smoking Holiday (EP) ‘2018)
    8.Owlson & Yssue - Space Rite (Rambal Cochet Goa Mix) (Cosmic Gonzo (EP) ‘2018)
    9.Kito Jempere - Tomahawk (Super Sax Sounds (EP) ‘2017)
    10.Kris Baha - Тесла (va -  PC003 12'' ‘2017)
    11.Roe Deers - Bells Of Hell (va - Nein to Five ‘2018)
    12.Offset - Chase ‘2018
    13.DSX - Strategic Defense Initiative (Soviet Synthesizer 12'' ‘2018)
    14.Gavin Guthrie - The Impending (The Totality (2 x Vinyl 12") ‘2018)
    15.Black Light Smoke - Stealing (va - Nein to Five ‘2018)
    16.Francisco & Cosmo - System 3 (Delphi Bonus Beat) (Lineabeat Vol. 3 12'' ‘2016)
    17.Antoni Maiovvi - Shivers (Black Gloves III  (Antoni Maiovvi & Parasols split) ‘2018)
    18.Paulor - Delirio En Carretera (Paulor 12'' ‘2017)
    19.Holographic Planes - Drums Across Death (va -  Ombra Intl 006 ‘2018)
    20.Ponty Mython - Pink Tango (Fabrizio Mammarella Remix) (Pink Tango 12'' ‘2018)
    21.The Revolving Eyes - North As North (Innervision 12' ‘2017)
    22.Fabio Me Llaman Soltero - Comando (Bronceado Mortal (EP) ‘2018)
    23.Four Tet - 128 Harps (Anthony Naples Remix) (Pink Remixes ‘2014)
    24.Uni.Omni - Acceptance Resistance (Acceptance Resistance 12'' '2018)
    25.Fractions - Control (Control 12'' ‘2018)
    26.C.A.R. - Daughters (Khidja Remix) (Pinned Down ‘2018)
    27.Cass. - The Voynich Manuscript (Cosmo Vitelli Remix) (Red Atlantic (EP) ‘2017)
    28.The Future Sound Of London - We Have Explosive (King Roc Remix) ‘2006
    29.Broken English Club - Let's Play (White Rats ‘2018)
    30.Enzo Elia - Game Of Circles (Vocal) ‘2018
    31.Zombies In Miami - Last Gun (INIT Remix) (Take Control (EP) ‘2017)
    32.E. Myers - Love ‘2016
    33.Wolfstream - De Rusia (Id!R Remix) (Crossroads’2018)
    34.Millimetric – Deflection ‘2018
    35.Cabaret Contemporain - Une des deux (Arnaud Rebotini Remix) (Satellite 12" ‘2017)
    36.Odopt – Incident (Born Free 33 (EP) ‘2018)
    37.Acid Vatican - Repent Motherfucker (Psychoterrorpriest 12" ‘2018)
    38.Imperial Black Unit - Now You Can Pray (State Of Pressure 12'' ‘2018)

     

