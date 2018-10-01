"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «Dark Side of the Dancefllor».

Плей-лист:

1. SQÜRL - The Dark Rift (Föllakzoid Remix) (EP #260 ‘2017)

2. Bogdan Dražić - Trip This Joint (Dangnabbit 12" ‘2018)

3. Autarkic & Hectik - Dolphin Dub (BAH048 12'' ‘2018)

4. Jennifer Touch - Feeling C (Chinaski Remix) ‘2017

5. Jaures - Galvan (Lafcadio Champsai 12'' ‘2018)

6. Violet Poison - B-Movies, Chips & Casio CZ-1 (va - Mechatronica White 1 12'' ‘2018)

7. Bird Of Paradise - Tito (Smoking Holiday (EP) ‘2018)

8. Owlson & Yssue - Space Rite (Rambal Cochet Goa Mix) (Cosmic Gonzo (EP) ‘2018)

9. Kito Jempere - Tomahawk (Super Sax Sounds (EP) ‘2017)

10. Kris Baha - Тесла (va - PC003 12'' ‘2017)

11. Roe Deers - Bells Of Hell (va - Nein to Five ‘2018)

12. Offset - Chase ‘2018

13. DSX - Strategic Defense Initiative (Soviet Synthesizer 12'' ‘2018)

14. Gavin Guthrie - The Impending (The Totality (2 x Vinyl 12") ‘2018)

15. Black Light Smoke - Stealing (va - Nein to Five ‘2018)

16. Francisco & Cosmo - System 3 (Delphi Bonus Beat) (Lineabeat Vol. 3 12'' ‘2016)

17. Antoni Maiovvi - Shivers (Black Gloves III (Antoni Maiovvi & Parasols split) ‘2018)

18. Paulor - Delirio En Carretera (Paulor 12'' ‘2017)

19. Holographic Planes - Drums Across Death (va - Ombra Intl 006 ‘2018)

20. Ponty Mython - Pink Tango (Fabrizio Mammarella Remix) (Pink Tango 12'' ‘2018)

21. The Revolving Eyes - North As North (Innervision 12' ‘2017)

22. Fabio Me Llaman Soltero - Comando (Bronceado Mortal (EP) ‘2018)

23. Four Tet - 128 Harps (Anthony Naples Remix) (Pink Remixes ‘2014)

24. Uni.Omni - Acceptance Resistance (Acceptance Resistance 12'' '2018)

25. Fractions - Control (Control 12'' ‘2018)

26. C.A.R. - Daughters (Khidja Remix) (Pinned Down ‘2018)

27. Cass. - The Voynich Manuscript (Cosmo Vitelli Remix) (Red Atlantic (EP) ‘2017)

28. The Future Sound Of London - We Have Explosive (King Roc Remix) ‘2006

29. Broken English Club - Let's Play (White Rats ‘2018)

30. Enzo Elia - Game Of Circles (Vocal) ‘2018

31. Zombies In Miami - Last Gun (INIT Remix) (Take Control (EP) ‘2017)

32. E. Myers - Love ‘2016

33. Wolfstream - De Rusia (Id!R Remix) (Crossroads’2018)

34. Millimetric – Deflection ‘2018

35. Cabaret Contemporain - Une des deux (Arnaud Rebotini Remix) (Satellite 12" ‘2017)

36. Odopt – Incident (Born Free 33 (EP) ‘2018)

37. Acid Vatican - Repent Motherfucker (Psychoterrorpriest 12" ‘2018)

38. Imperial Black Unit - Now You Can Pray (State Of Pressure 12'' ‘2018)



