"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым
Сегодня, 15:00
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «Dark Side of the Dancefllor».
Плей-лист:
1.SQÜRL - The Dark Rift (Föllakzoid Remix) (EP #260 ‘2017)
2.Bogdan Dražić - Trip This Joint (Dangnabbit 12" ‘2018)
3.Autarkic & Hectik - Dolphin Dub (BAH048 12'' ‘2018)
4.Jennifer Touch - Feeling C (Chinaski Remix) ‘2017
5.Jaures - Galvan (Lafcadio Champsai 12'' ‘2018)
6.Violet Poison - B-Movies, Chips & Casio CZ-1 (va - Mechatronica White 1 12'' ‘2018)
7.Bird Of Paradise - Tito (Smoking Holiday (EP) ‘2018)
8.Owlson & Yssue - Space Rite (Rambal Cochet Goa Mix) (Cosmic Gonzo (EP) ‘2018)
9.Kito Jempere - Tomahawk (Super Sax Sounds (EP) ‘2017)
10.Kris Baha - Тесла (va - PC003 12'' ‘2017)
11.Roe Deers - Bells Of Hell (va - Nein to Five ‘2018)
12.Offset - Chase ‘2018
13.DSX - Strategic Defense Initiative (Soviet Synthesizer 12'' ‘2018)
14.Gavin Guthrie - The Impending (The Totality (2 x Vinyl 12") ‘2018)
15.Black Light Smoke - Stealing (va - Nein to Five ‘2018)
16.Francisco & Cosmo - System 3 (Delphi Bonus Beat) (Lineabeat Vol. 3 12'' ‘2016)
17.Antoni Maiovvi - Shivers (Black Gloves III (Antoni Maiovvi & Parasols split) ‘2018)
18.Paulor - Delirio En Carretera (Paulor 12'' ‘2017)
19.Holographic Planes - Drums Across Death (va - Ombra Intl 006 ‘2018)
20.Ponty Mython - Pink Tango (Fabrizio Mammarella Remix) (Pink Tango 12'' ‘2018)
21.The Revolving Eyes - North As North (Innervision 12' ‘2017)
22.Fabio Me Llaman Soltero - Comando (Bronceado Mortal (EP) ‘2018)
23.Four Tet - 128 Harps (Anthony Naples Remix) (Pink Remixes ‘2014)
24.Uni.Omni - Acceptance Resistance (Acceptance Resistance 12'' '2018)
25.Fractions - Control (Control 12'' ‘2018)
26.C.A.R. - Daughters (Khidja Remix) (Pinned Down ‘2018)
27.Cass. - The Voynich Manuscript (Cosmo Vitelli Remix) (Red Atlantic (EP) ‘2017)
28.The Future Sound Of London - We Have Explosive (King Roc Remix) ‘2006
29.Broken English Club - Let's Play (White Rats ‘2018)
30.Enzo Elia - Game Of Circles (Vocal) ‘2018
31.Zombies In Miami - Last Gun (INIT Remix) (Take Control (EP) ‘2017)
32.E. Myers - Love ‘2016
33.Wolfstream - De Rusia (Id!R Remix) (Crossroads’2018)
34.Millimetric – Deflection ‘2018
35.Cabaret Contemporain - Une des deux (Arnaud Rebotini Remix) (Satellite 12" ‘2017)
36.Odopt – Incident (Born Free 33 (EP) ‘2018)
37.Acid Vatican - Repent Motherfucker (Psychoterrorpriest 12" ‘2018)
38.Imperial Black Unit - Now You Can Pray (State Of Pressure 12'' ‘2018)
