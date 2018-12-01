"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова начинаются «Декабрьские елки-2018». Сегодня – «Утренник для любителей инди музыки».

Playlist

1. Ash - Annabel (Islands’2018)

2. The Smashing Pumpkins - Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts) (Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.’2018)

3. Therapy? – Callow (CLEAVE’2018)

4. Swervedriver - Mary Winter Caution (single’2018)

5. Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks - Shiggy (Sparkle Hard’2018)

6. Qui - You Can Call Me Shiny (Snuh’2018)

7. No Age - Stuck in the Changer (Snares Like a Haircut’2018)

8. Guided by Voices - My Angel (single’2018)

9. J Mascis - See You At The Movies (Elastic Days’2018)

10. Interpol - The Rover (Marauder’2018)

11. Suede - Cold Hands (The Blue Hour’2018)

12. Peace - Power (Kindness Is The New Rock And Roll’2018)

13. Datarock - Everything Face The Brutality’2018)

14. Everything Everything - Breadwinner (A Deeper Sea (EP)’2018)

15. Satellite Stories - Sunglasses (Cut out the Lights’2018)

16. Tiny Moving Parts - Smooth It Out (Swell’2018)

17. Joyce Manor - Big Lie (Million Dollars to Kill Me’2018)

18. Wavves - Emo Christmas (single’2018)

19. Kero Kero Bonito - Only Acting (Time 'n' Place’2018)

20. Guerilla Toss - Come Up with Me (Twisted Crystal’2018)

21. Shinowa - Sit With The Guru(Flowerdelic’2016)

22. VETO - Mount Dome (16 Colors’2018)

23. Trevor Something - Mind Games (Lost Love (EP)’2018)

24. A Place To Bury Strangers - Keep Moving On (Pinned’2018)

25. Vox Low - Now We're Ready to Spend (Vox Low’2017)

26. Curses - Crucify (Romantic Fiction’2018)

27. Moaning - Close (Moaning’2018)

28. Crack Cloud - Empty Cell (Anchoring Point’2018)

29. Wax Chattels - Concrete (Wax Chattels’2018)

30. The Garden - Call the Dogs Out (Mirror Might Steal Your Charm’2018)

31. Dicta - Lucrative Talent Showcase (Lucrative Talent Showcase’2018)

32. IDLES - Danny Nedelko (Joy as an Act of Resistance’2018)

33. Chastity - Choke (Death Lust’2018)

34. Beta Blockers - Bruxism (Stiff Prescription’2018)



