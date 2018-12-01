поиск по сайту
 

    "Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым

    Сегодня, 16:35
     В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова начинаются «Декабрьские елки-2018». Сегодня – «Утренник для любителей инди музыки».
     Playlist
    1.Ash - Annabel (Islands’2018) 
    2.The Smashing Pumpkins - Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts) (Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.’2018)
    3.Therapy? – Callow (CLEAVE’2018)
    4.Swervedriver - Mary Winter Caution (single’2018)
    5.Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks - Shiggy (Sparkle Hard’2018)
    6.Qui - You Can Call Me Shiny (Snuh’2018)
    7.No Age - Stuck in the Changer (Snares Like a Haircut’2018)
    8.Guided by Voices - My Angel (single’2018)
    9.J Mascis - See You At The Movies (Elastic Days’2018)
    10.Interpol - The Rover (Marauder’2018)
    11.Suede - Cold Hands (The Blue Hour’2018)
    12.Peace - Power (Kindness Is The New Rock And Roll’2018)
    13.Datarock - Everything Face The Brutality’2018)
    14.Everything Everything - Breadwinner (A Deeper Sea (EP)’2018)
    15.Satellite Stories - Sunglasses (Cut out the Lights’2018)
    16.Tiny Moving Parts - Smooth It Out (Swell’2018)
    17.Joyce Manor - Big Lie (Million Dollars to Kill Me’2018)
    18.Wavves - Emo Christmas (single’2018)
    19.Kero Kero Bonito - Only Acting (Time 'n' Place’2018)
    20.Guerilla Toss - Come Up with Me (Twisted Crystal’2018) 
    21.Shinowa - Sit With The Guru(Flowerdelic’2016)
    22.VETO - Mount Dome (16 Colors’2018)
    23.Trevor Something - Mind Games (Lost Love (EP)’2018)
    24.A Place To Bury Strangers - Keep Moving On (Pinned’2018)
    25.Vox Low - Now We're Ready to Spend (Vox Low’2017)
    26.Curses - Crucify (Romantic Fiction’2018)
    27.Moaning - Close (Moaning’2018)
    28.Crack Cloud - Empty Cell (Anchoring Point’2018)
    29.Wax Chattels - Concrete (Wax Chattels’2018)
    30.The Garden - Call the Dogs Out (Mirror Might Steal Your Charm’2018)
    31.Dicta - Lucrative Talent Showcase (Lucrative Talent Showcase’2018) 
    32.IDLES - Danny Nedelko (Joy as an Act of Resistance’2018)
    33.Chastity - Choke (Death Lust’2018)
    34.Beta Blockers - Bruxism (Stiff Prescription’2018)

     

