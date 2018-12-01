"Час независимой музыки" с Алексеем Ивановым
Сегодня, 16:35
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова начинаются «Декабрьские елки-2018». Сегодня – «Утренник для любителей инди музыки».
Playlist
1.Ash - Annabel (Islands’2018)
2.The Smashing Pumpkins - Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts) (Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.’2018)
3.Therapy? – Callow (CLEAVE’2018)
4.Swervedriver - Mary Winter Caution (single’2018)
5.Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks - Shiggy (Sparkle Hard’2018)
6.Qui - You Can Call Me Shiny (Snuh’2018)
7.No Age - Stuck in the Changer (Snares Like a Haircut’2018)
8.Guided by Voices - My Angel (single’2018)
9.J Mascis - See You At The Movies (Elastic Days’2018)
10.Interpol - The Rover (Marauder’2018)
11.Suede - Cold Hands (The Blue Hour’2018)
12.Peace - Power (Kindness Is The New Rock And Roll’2018)
13.Datarock - Everything Face The Brutality’2018)
14.Everything Everything - Breadwinner (A Deeper Sea (EP)’2018)
15.Satellite Stories - Sunglasses (Cut out the Lights’2018)
16.Tiny Moving Parts - Smooth It Out (Swell’2018)
17.Joyce Manor - Big Lie (Million Dollars to Kill Me’2018)
18.Wavves - Emo Christmas (single’2018)
19.Kero Kero Bonito - Only Acting (Time 'n' Place’2018)
20.Guerilla Toss - Come Up with Me (Twisted Crystal’2018)
21.Shinowa - Sit With The Guru(Flowerdelic’2016)
22.VETO - Mount Dome (16 Colors’2018)
23.Trevor Something - Mind Games (Lost Love (EP)’2018)
24.A Place To Bury Strangers - Keep Moving On (Pinned’2018)
25.Vox Low - Now We're Ready to Spend (Vox Low’2017)
26.Curses - Crucify (Romantic Fiction’2018)
27.Moaning - Close (Moaning’2018)
28.Crack Cloud - Empty Cell (Anchoring Point’2018)
29.Wax Chattels - Concrete (Wax Chattels’2018)
30.The Garden - Call the Dogs Out (Mirror Might Steal Your Charm’2018)
31.Dicta - Lucrative Talent Showcase (Lucrative Talent Showcase’2018)
32.IDLES - Danny Nedelko (Joy as an Act of Resistance’2018)
33.Chastity - Choke (Death Lust’2018)
34.Beta Blockers - Bruxism (Stiff Prescription’2018)
