«Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «Electro-Acid Variations –vol.3».





Плей-лист:





1. Cosmic Force - Transmitting Illicit Logic (Transmitting Illicit Logic 12''’2018)





2. Garçon Taupe - Kiklop (Kiklop E.P. ‘2018)





3. Bogdan Dražić - Jack Dat Wabbit (Dangnabbit 12'' ‘2018)





4. Credit 00 - System Down – Muffin (Presents The Cosmic Funk Collection 12''‘2018)





5. Beta Evers - Only For My Satisfaction (Bodyvolt Remix) (Beta Evers & Alienata – Devotion (EP) ‘2018)





6. Benedikt Frey - New Now (New Now 12'' ‘2018)





7. Fringe Society - 42 (Youngblood (EP) ‘2018)





8. Autumns - Direct Rule ‘2018





9. RüF Dug _ Marcel Vogel - You Are The One (Tusk Wax Twenty Three 12''‘2018)





10. T-R-P - This Is The Place (Dance Mix) (This Is The Place 12'' ‘1989)





11. Opus Leopard - Sternzeichen Leopard (Sneaker Remix) (VA - Mechatronica White 1 - 12" Vinyl’2018)





12. Billy Ray De La Haye - Globetrotters (Globetrotters 12'' ‘2018)





13. Highstreet - Revolution (Cashminus Gert Verheyen Extension) ‘2018





14. Tzusing - Face Of Electric (A Name Out Of Place Pt. III 12''’2016)





15. Jeremiah R. - Trasmission To The Eternal Sphere (Visions Of Vega ‘2017)





16. Djedjotronic - H (R.U.R ‘2018)





17. Luke Eargoggle - Are You Crazy? (Are You Crazy? (EP)’2018)





18. Teslasonic - Quantum Paradox (The Hacker Remix) (Quantum Paradox 12'' ‘2018)





19. Cardopusher - Into The Motion (Muscle Memory (EP) ‘2018)





20. Gladkazuka - Futuro Caos (Various – Solidarity Forever Vol. 1 (EP) ‘2018)





21. Red Axes - Bad Time Story (Sipoor 12''’2018)





22. Onyx - Robot World (Complete Works 1981–1983 ‘2018)





23. DSX - Pinpoint (feat. Aleta Welling) (Soviet Synthesizer 12'' ‘2018)





24. Gavin Guthrie - AciDDDD-1 (The Totality ‘2018)





25. Henry 3000 - Cult System (Various – Rave Racing Top Hits Vol. 1 12''2018)





26. Stratowerx - Secret State (CLS001 12''’2017)





27. Chinaski - Paura (Bodies And Places 12'' ‘2018)





28. Annette - Dream 17 (North: The Sound Of The Dance Underground ‘1988)





29. Steady Rock - Alien Technologies’2018





30. Casino Times - This Is My Channel (Recoded (EP)’2018)





31. The Egyptian Lover – 3 (1985’2018)





32. Quadratschulz - Phenolphthalein (Feat. Adolf Von Baeyer)’2018)





33. The Analogue Cops, Steve Murphy - Out Of Control (Racoon City E.P.’2018)





34. Greg Kozo – Baangg’2018





35. CEM3340 - I Can't Get Wrong (Perfect Stranger LP’2018)





36. DMX Krew - Undesirable Element (Micro Life’2013)





37. Cybotron - Clear (Jose Animal Diaz Remix) (Clear (Remix) / Techno City 12''’2013)





38. Massimiliano Pagliara - Geometric Crystal Spaces (Feel Live’2018)





39. Latinoz - Don't Stop (Youngg P Re-Ape) (Various – Rave Racing Top Hits Vol. 1’2018)





40. Sync 24 & Alienata - Future Sound (Various – From The Dark Volume 1 12''’2018)





41. Miss Kittin & The Hacker - Love On 26 (Lost Tracks Vol. 2 12''’2018)





42. Shakedown - At Night (Tiger & Woods Extended Remix) (At Night (Remixes) 12''’2018)





43. TenGrams - World Collapse (A Week On Mars (EP)’2018)





44. Amper Clap – Sinthesizer (The Judge’2018)





45. Jurchen - I'm Everything You're Not (Space Adventures (EP)’2018)