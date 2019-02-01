поиск по сайту
 

    «Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым

    Вчера, 19:04
    «Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым
    В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «Electro-Acid Variations –vol.3».

    Плей-лист:

    1. Cosmic Force - Transmitting Illicit Logic (Transmitting Illicit Logic 12''’2018)

    2. Garçon Taupe - Kiklop (Kiklop E.P. ‘2018)

    3. Bogdan Dražić - Jack Dat Wabbit (Dangnabbit 12'' ‘2018)

    4. Credit 00 - System Down – Muffin (Presents The Cosmic Funk Collection 12''‘2018)

    5. Beta Evers - Only For My Satisfaction (Bodyvolt Remix) (Beta Evers & Alienata – Devotion (EP) ‘2018)

    6. Benedikt Frey - New Now (New Now 12'' ‘2018)

    7. Fringe Society - 42 (Youngblood (EP) ‘2018)

    8. Autumns - Direct Rule ‘2018

    9. RüF Dug _ Marcel Vogel - You Are The One (Tusk Wax Twenty Three 12''‘2018)

    10. T-R-P - This Is The Place (Dance Mix) (This Is The Place 12'' ‘1989)

    11. Opus Leopard - Sternzeichen Leopard (Sneaker Remix) (VA - Mechatronica White 1 - 12" Vinyl’2018)

    12. Billy Ray De La Haye - Globetrotters (Globetrotters 12'' ‘2018)

    13. Highstreet - Revolution (Cashminus Gert Verheyen Extension) ‘2018

    14. Tzusing - Face Of Electric (A Name Out Of Place Pt. III 12''’2016)

    15. Jeremiah R. - Trasmission To The Eternal Sphere (Visions Of Vega ‘2017)

    16. Djedjotronic - H (R.U.R ‘2018)

    17. Luke Eargoggle - Are You Crazy? (Are You Crazy? (EP)’2018)

    18. Teslasonic - Quantum Paradox (The Hacker Remix) (Quantum Paradox 12'' ‘2018)

    19. Cardopusher - Into The Motion (Muscle Memory (EP) ‘2018)

    20. Gladkazuka - Futuro Caos (Various – Solidarity Forever Vol. 1 (EP) ‘2018)

    21. Red Axes - Bad Time Story (Sipoor 12''’2018)

    22. Onyx - Robot World (Complete Works 1981–1983 ‘2018)

    23. DSX - Pinpoint (feat. Aleta Welling) (Soviet Synthesizer 12'' ‘2018)

    24. Gavin Guthrie - AciDDDD-1 (The Totality ‘2018)

    25. Henry 3000 - Cult System (Various – Rave Racing Top Hits Vol. 1 12''2018)

    26. Stratowerx - Secret State (CLS001 12''’2017)

    27. Chinaski - Paura (Bodies And Places 12'' ‘2018)

    28. Annette - Dream 17 (North: The Sound Of The Dance Underground ‘1988)

    29. Steady Rock - Alien Technologies’2018

    30. Casino Times - This Is My Channel (Recoded (EP)’2018)

    31. The Egyptian Lover – 3 (1985’2018)

    32. Quadratschulz - Phenolphthalein (Feat. Adolf Von Baeyer)’2018)

    33. The Analogue Cops, Steve Murphy - Out Of Control (Racoon City E.P.’2018)

    34. Greg Kozo – Baangg’2018

    35. CEM3340 - I Can't Get Wrong (Perfect Stranger LP’2018)

    36. DMX Krew - Undesirable Element (Micro Life’2013)

    37. Cybotron - Clear (Jose Animal Diaz Remix) (Clear (Remix) / Techno City 12''’2013)

    38. Massimiliano Pagliara - Geometric Crystal Spaces (Feel Live’2018)

    39. Latinoz - Don't Stop (Youngg P Re-Ape) (Various – Rave Racing Top Hits Vol. 1’2018)

    40. Sync 24 & Alienata - Future Sound (Various – From The Dark Volume 1 12''’2018)

    41. Miss Kittin & The Hacker - Love On 26 (Lost Tracks Vol. 2 12''’2018)

    42. Shakedown - At Night (Tiger & Woods Extended Remix) (At Night (Remixes) 12''’2018)

    43. TenGrams - World Collapse (A Week On Mars (EP)’2018)

    44. Amper Clap – Sinthesizer (The Judge’2018)

    45. Jurchen - I'm Everything You're Not (Space Adventures (EP)’2018)

     

