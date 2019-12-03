ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 03.12.2019

1. Cold War Kids - Complainer (New Age Norms 1’2019)
2. Gang Of Four - Don’t Ask Me (Happy Now’2019)
3. Ian Brown - The Dream And The Dreamer (Ripples’2019)
4. Kele - Jungle Bunny (2042’2019)
5. !!! - Couldn't Have Known (Wallop’2019)
6. Puzzle - Loose Cannon (X Hail’2019)
7. The Hecks - The Fool (My Star’2019)
8. Cigarettes After Sex - Touch (Cry’2019)
9. Drab Majesty - Oxytocin (Modern Mirror’2019)
10. Kim Gordon - Murdered Out (No Home Record’2019)
11. Sutphin - Anemia (Medicine Machine’2019)
12. Collider - Crazy Where It Counts (Crossed Hearts’2019)
13. Bob Mould - Sunshine Rock (Sunshine Rock’2019)
14. Decibelles - Mauvaise Plastique (Rock Français’2019)
15. Guided By Voices - Ego Central High (Sweating The Plague’2019)
16. Cursive - Barricades (Get Fixed’2019)
17. Swervedriver - Spiked Flower (Future Ruins’2019)
18. Kiwi jr. - Murder in the Cathedral (Football Money’2019)
19. Pixies - Long Rider (Beneath the Eyrie’2019)
20. Tiny Moving Parts - Light Bulb (Breathe’2019)
21. Ride - Future Love (This Is Not A Safe Place’2019)
22. Royal Trux - Shoes And Tags (White Stuff’2019)
23. Psychic Graveyard - The Next World (The Next World (EP)’2019)
24. Have a Nice Life - Dracula Bells (Sea of Worry’2019)