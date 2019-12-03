ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 03.12.2019

1. Cold War Kids - Complainer (New Age Norms 1’2019)

2. Gang Of Four - Don’t Ask Me (Happy Now’2019)

3. Ian Brown - The Dream And The Dreamer (Ripples’2019)

4. Kele - Jungle Bunny (2042’2019)

5. !!! - Couldn't Have Known (Wallop’2019)

6. Puzzle - Loose Cannon (X Hail’2019)

7. The Hecks - The Fool (My Star’2019)

8. Cigarettes After Sex - Touch (Cry’2019)

9. Drab Majesty - Oxytocin (Modern Mirror’2019)

10. Kim Gordon - Murdered Out (No Home Record’2019)

11. Sutphin - Anemia (Medicine Machine’2019)

12. Collider - Crazy Where It Counts (Crossed Hearts’2019)

13. Bob Mould - Sunshine Rock (Sunshine Rock’2019)

14. Decibelles - Mauvaise Plastique (Rock Français’2019)

15. Guided By Voices - Ego Central High (Sweating The Plague’2019)

16. Cursive - Barricades (Get Fixed’2019)

17. Swervedriver - Spiked Flower (Future Ruins’2019)

18. Kiwi jr. - Murder in the Cathedral (Football Money’2019)

19. Pixies - Long Rider (Beneath the Eyrie’2019)

20. Tiny Moving Parts - Light Bulb (Breathe’2019)

21. Ride - Future Love (This Is Not A Safe Place’2019)

22. Royal Trux - Shoes And Tags (White Stuff’2019)

23. Psychic Graveyard - The Next World (The Next World (EP)’2019)

24. Have a Nice Life - Dracula Bells (Sea of Worry’2019)