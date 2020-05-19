«Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «New Beat of EBM-2»

Плей-лист:

1. Soj - Bobtail (Years of Denial remix) (Body Shaper (Remixes) 12'' ‘2019)

2. The Marquis - Graben (feat. Oli Schrei Doch) (Sodomie et Violence (EP) ‘2019)

3. Ortrotasce - Poison Heart Living Perfection (Various – Synthicide Compilation V2.0 12'' ‘2019)

4. T.D.D - Life After Death. (V/A Música sin Gobierno ‘2019)

5. Lapse Of Reason - Take The Control (Sorrows 12'' ‘2019)

6. KORD - Gräns (Statement 12'' ‘2019)

7. VTSS - Up & Down (Self Control 12'' ‘2019)

8. Thomas P. Heckmann - Release the Pain (Liebknecht Remix)( Release the Pain 12'' ‘2020)

9. Kontravoid - Turn Away (Too Deep ‘2019)

10. Annanan - Never Ever (Body Mix) (Never Ever (EP) ‘2019)

11. RADIKAL KUSS feat. HIV+ - Mujer Unica (Laster und Tugend (EP) ‘2019)

12. Ethan Fawkes - Agressive (VA- TJALKVA01 ‘2020)

13. Crystal Geometry - Social Injustice (Red Faith Militia 12'' ‘2018)

14. Devys Meli - Circles Of Hell (Askorn Various Artists 02 ‘2019)

15. Bloody Mary & Cardopusher - Out of Control (Conformity Kills 12'' ‘2020)

16. The Undertaker's Tapes - Tireless Obidience (On the Last Day ‘2019)

17. Chris Shape - Dig the Bottom (Chris Shape + Dave Inox - Fake Truths E.P. ‘2019)

18. ILLNURSE - Befriedigung (Various – RAW Compilation I First Blood Part1 ‘2018)

19. Machino - Zz Plant (Ola (EP)‘2020)

20. New Frames - Hitze RNF2 12'' ‘2019)

21. Silent Humanity & Ahriman 7 - Destruction (Synthetic Element Remix) (RMXS Vol 2 (EP) ‘2019)

22. Autumns - Guggi is a Saint (Various – 20/20 Tiger V.I.0 ‘2020)

23. Ayarcana – Laminator (Laminator 12'' ‘2020)

24. VUUDUU – Voices (System Shutdown (EP) ‘2020)

25. L.F.T. - Alles Was Du Hasst (Zerstöre Eine Stadt 12'' ‘2020)

26. SWART - Mary X Molly (Mary X Molly (EP) ‘2019)

27. Militia - Blood Pressure (Blood Over Water (EP) ‘2020)

28. Infecticide - La Voiture de la Police (Finger Bueno ‘2020)

29. EMPIRE STATE – Obey (Phocean Phalanx 12'' ‘2018)

30. Pantser Fabriek – Oorlogsmuziek (Stahl Lebt ‘2019)

