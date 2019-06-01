«Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым
Вчера, 15:47
В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «Disco-House and more-2019».
Плей-лист:
1. WebQueawry - Searching ‘2010
2. BSJ – Nzinisciun ‘2017
3. Brooklyn Express - Change Position (88) (Dr Packer Edit) ‘2017
4. Future Otaku - Pilot 101-A (SPACE.EXE ‘2019)
5. Saska Boyz - Tulipan ‘2016
6. BarbWalters - Say What! (feat. FIBRE) (Pleasure ‘2019)
7. Uppermost - Better Days Ahead (Digitalism Better Beats Ahead) ‘2018
8. Goldroom feat. Chela - U ‘2019
9. Birdee - Dancin' ‘2018
10. Seph Martin - Porno Disco ‘2018
11. Alessio Mosti - Get It Right ‘2018
12. Alex Kenji - My Babe (Me & My Toothbrush Remix) ‘2017
13. PunkPhunk - The Phunky Song ‘2019
14. Mark Funk - Your Thing ‘2019
15. LeBaron James - Confidence (Vocal Mix) ‘2018
16. Angelo Ferreri, Moon Rocket, Bel-Ami - From Disco To Disco ‘2018
17. Tim Serra - Born In 93 ‘2018
18. Matt Caseli - May The Funk Be With You ‘2017
19. DJ Sneak - All Over My Face 08 ‘2009
20. Marco Carpentieri, Simioli & Yvvan Back - Don't Stop ‘2018
21. ColorJaxx - Keep It Real ‘2019
22. Superfunk - Bangalter ‘2017
23. Mere - Stuff ‘2018
24. Zove - Before You ‘2019
25. Mvzzik & Olav Basoski - Think About It ‘2018
26. Kroyclub - Mnstr Energy Drink (Caffeine Hype Music E.P. ‘2012)
27. Jackin Box - Right Back Jack (Licker License EP ‘2010)
28. Inve & Forsi - Shine ‘2017
29. 95 North - Do I Do (Lebedev (RU) Remix) ‘2017
30. Brokenears - Superfunk ‘2019
31. Antoine Cortez - Corridor bay ‘2019
32. Fabio Pierucci - U Got The Funk (Drumazone Mix) ‘2018
33. Maison Tempo - Now & Then (Johnprie Remix) ‘2017
34. Super Drug - Rollercoaster ‘2018
35. Super Pusher - Get Up And Dance (Tecnico ‘2018)
36. Softmal, Rey Vercosa - Sunglass ‘2017
37. Freaky DJs - Bright Flame ‘2017
38. Afterman - Runnin' (Sunshine Mix) ‘2018
39. Body Heat Gang Band - Body Heat Disco (J Paul Getto in da Club Mix) ‘2017
40. Mattei & Omich, Ella - Your World (feat. Ella) ‘2018
41. RobClemz - Marco (android52 Remix) ‘2018
42. Disco Ball'z, Depth Phunk - Do Ya Sample ‘2017
43. Ruckus Roboticus - Take Me to a Disco (Extended Version) ‘2017
44. AlexZ - The Funk ‘2018
45. Filta Freqz - Fire Like Dis ‘2018
46. KPD - Time To ‘2018
47. Chello – Discotheque (Rockin' the Box (EP) ‘2019)
48. Cirrus - Stop & Panic (DJ Dan Remix) ‘1999
