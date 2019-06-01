«Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым

В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «Disco-House and more-2019».





Плей-лист:





1. WebQueawry - Searching ‘2010





2. BSJ – Nzinisciun ‘2017





3. Brooklyn Express - Change Position (88) (Dr Packer Edit) ‘2017





4. Future Otaku - Pilot 101-A (SPACE.EXE ‘2019)





5. Saska Boyz - Tulipan ‘2016





6. BarbWalters - Say What! (feat. FIBRE) (Pleasure ‘2019)





7. Uppermost - Better Days Ahead (Digitalism Better Beats Ahead) ‘2018





8. Goldroom feat. Chela - U ‘2019





9. Birdee - Dancin' ‘2018





10. Seph Martin - Porno Disco ‘2018





11. Alessio Mosti - Get It Right ‘2018





12. Alex Kenji - My Babe (Me & My Toothbrush Remix) ‘2017





13. PunkPhunk - The Phunky Song ‘2019





14. Mark Funk - Your Thing ‘2019





15. LeBaron James - Confidence (Vocal Mix) ‘2018





16. Angelo Ferreri, Moon Rocket, Bel-Ami - From Disco To Disco ‘2018





17. Tim Serra - Born In 93 ‘2018





18. Matt Caseli - May The Funk Be With You ‘2017





19. DJ Sneak - All Over My Face 08 ‘2009





20. Marco Carpentieri, Simioli & Yvvan Back - Don't Stop ‘2018





21. ColorJaxx - Keep It Real ‘2019





22. Superfunk - Bangalter ‘2017





23. Mere - Stuff ‘2018





24. Zove - Before You ‘2019





25. Mvzzik & Olav Basoski - Think About It ‘2018





26. Kroyclub - Mnstr Energy Drink (Caffeine Hype Music E.P. ‘2012)





27. Jackin Box - Right Back Jack (Licker License EP ‘2010)





28. Inve & Forsi - Shine ‘2017





29. 95 North - Do I Do (Lebedev (RU) Remix) ‘2017





30. Brokenears - Superfunk ‘2019





31. Antoine Cortez - Corridor bay ‘2019





32. Fabio Pierucci - U Got The Funk (Drumazone Mix) ‘2018





33. Maison Tempo - Now & Then (Johnprie Remix) ‘2017





34. Super Drug - Rollercoaster ‘2018





35. Super Pusher - Get Up And Dance (Tecnico ‘2018)





36. Softmal, Rey Vercosa - Sunglass ‘2017





37. Freaky DJs - Bright Flame ‘2017





38. Afterman - Runnin' (Sunshine Mix) ‘2018





39. Body Heat Gang Band - Body Heat Disco (J Paul Getto in da Club Mix) ‘2017





40. Mattei & Omich, Ella - Your World (feat. Ella) ‘2018





41. RobClemz - Marco (android52 Remix) ‘2018





42. Disco Ball'z, Depth Phunk - Do Ya Sample ‘2017





43. Ruckus Roboticus - Take Me to a Disco (Extended Version) ‘2017





44. AlexZ - The Funk ‘2018





45. Filta Freqz - Fire Like Dis ‘2018





46. KPD - Time To ‘2018





47. Chello – Discotheque (Rockin' the Box (EP) ‘2019)





48. Cirrus - Stop & Panic (DJ Dan Remix) ‘1999