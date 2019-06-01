поиск по сайту
 

    «Час независимой музыки» с Алексеем Ивановым

    Вчера, 15:47
    В ночь со вторника на среду на радио Курс в «Часе независимой музыки» Алексея Иванова мы слушаем микс «Disco-House and more-2019».

    Плей-лист:

    1. WebQueawry - Searching ‘2010

    2. BSJ – Nzinisciun ‘2017

    3. Brooklyn Express - Change Position (88) (Dr Packer Edit) ‘2017

    4. Future Otaku - Pilot 101-A (SPACE.EXE ‘2019)

    5. Saska Boyz - Tulipan ‘2016

    6. BarbWalters - Say What! (feat. FIBRE) (Pleasure ‘2019)

    7. Uppermost - Better Days Ahead (Digitalism Better Beats Ahead) ‘2018

    8. Goldroom feat. Chela - U ‘2019

    9. Birdee - Dancin' ‘2018

    10. Seph Martin - Porno Disco ‘2018

    11. Alessio Mosti - Get It Right ‘2018

    12. Alex Kenji - My Babe (Me & My Toothbrush Remix) ‘2017

    13. PunkPhunk - The Phunky Song ‘2019

    14. Mark Funk - Your Thing ‘2019

    15. LeBaron James - Confidence (Vocal Mix) ‘2018

    16. Angelo Ferreri, Moon Rocket, Bel-Ami - From Disco To Disco ‘2018

    17. Tim Serra - Born In 93 ‘2018

    18. Matt Caseli - May The Funk Be With You ‘2017

    19. DJ Sneak - All Over My Face 08 ‘2009

    20. Marco Carpentieri, Simioli & Yvvan Back - Don't Stop ‘2018

    21. ColorJaxx - Keep It Real ‘2019

    22. Superfunk - Bangalter ‘2017

    23. Mere - Stuff ‘2018

    24. Zove - Before You ‘2019

    25. Mvzzik & Olav Basoski - Think About It ‘2018

    26. Kroyclub - Mnstr Energy Drink (Caffeine Hype Music E.P. ‘2012)

    27. Jackin Box - Right Back Jack (Licker License EP ‘2010)

    28. Inve & Forsi - Shine ‘2017

    29. 95 North - Do I Do (Lebedev (RU) Remix) ‘2017

    30. Brokenears - Superfunk ‘2019

    31. Antoine Cortez - Corridor bay ‘2019

    32. Fabio Pierucci - U Got The Funk (Drumazone Mix) ‘2018

    33. Maison Tempo - Now & Then (Johnprie Remix) ‘2017

    34. Super Drug - Rollercoaster ‘2018

    35. Super Pusher - Get Up And Dance (Tecnico ‘2018)

    36. Softmal, Rey Vercosa - Sunglass ‘2017

    37. Freaky DJs - Bright Flame ‘2017

    38. Afterman - Runnin' (Sunshine Mix) ‘2018

    39. Body Heat Gang Band - Body Heat Disco (J Paul Getto in da Club Mix) ‘2017

    40. Mattei & Omich, Ella - Your World (feat. Ella) ‘2018

    41. RobClemz - Marco (android52 Remix) ‘2018

    42. Disco Ball'z, Depth Phunk - Do Ya Sample ‘2017

    43. Ruckus Roboticus - Take Me to a Disco (Extended Version) ‘2017

    44. AlexZ - The Funk ‘2018

    45. Filta Freqz - Fire Like Dis ‘2018

    46. KPD - Time To ‘2018

    47. Chello – Discotheque (Rockin' the Box (EP) ‘2019)

    48. Cirrus - Stop & Panic (DJ Dan Remix) ‘1999

     

