ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 27.08.2019

1. The Crystal Method, Le Castle Vania, Amy Kirkpatrick - Ghost In The City ‘2018
2. Technotronic - Pump Up The Jam (Pecoe Breaks Remix) ‘2015
3. Nero - Satisfy (Bezwun Breaks Mix) ‘2014
4. Baymont Bross - Funky Beat (Suga7 Remix) ‘2018
5. C&C Music Factory - Everybody Dance Now (Wes Smith's Freebass Edit) ‘2017
6. DJ 33 feat. The DropStarz - Squad Up (feat. The DropStarz) ‘2018
7. Slip187 - Bounce This ‘2018
8. Case 82 - Dance The Night Away ‘2019
9. Firestar Soundsystem - Vibez ‘2019
10. Stanton Warriors Feat. Lily Mckenzie - Over You (Rise ‘2019)
11. Beat-Breaker, Misstashadean - Night Show (Pump Pump Remix) ‘2019
12. Obscene Frequenzy - Rolling (2018 Mix)
13. MutantBreakz Ft. Rubi Dan - Creation ‘2013
14. Adept Monk, Pio Beat, Mc Intimidator - Getting High (Quadrat Beat Remix) ‘2019
15. Kid Digital feat. Profit - Done With That (Colombo Remix) ‘2011
16. Ed Breaks, Javo Scratch - Funky Fresh (feat. Javo Scratch) ‘2018
17. Colombo - Fly by Night ‘2016
18. Urban Riot - Rat Race (Peter Paul Remix) ‘2015
19. Strongbass - Killer ‘2018
20. The Push - Shake It Up (Basstyler Remix) ‘2018
21. Fratelli - Crazy Lost ‘2019
22. Detach - Get To Know You Better (feat. Sanna Hartfield) ‘2014
23. B-Boy Tronik - Move Your Body (Every Body Get Up) ‘2010
24. Shockillaz - Make Me Feel Bad’2019
25. Javi Guzman & Frances Leone - Go Go Go (Basstyler Remix) ‘2019
26. Faydz & Retropolis - Not 1 DJ But 2 ‘2018
27. Disperto Certain - Bruk Up ‘2018
28. Bill Vega & New Decade - Taking Over Feat. Louisa Ware (Dom Almond Remix) ‘2010
29. The Prodigy - Everybody in the place (CNM rmx Cosmonaut rework) ‘2010
30. BaseFace, Yola - Something Human ‘2016
31. The Criminal Minds - Baptised By Dub ‘1992
32. Champion Breaks - London Bass Hackney Acid ‘2013
33. Dope Ammo, Taiwan MC, Ed Solo - Babylon Falling (Ed Solo Remix) ‘2019
34. Freestylers, Deekline, Lady Waks, Blackout Ja, Steppa Style, Tenor Youthman - Conquered ‘2019