ЧАС НЕЗАВИСИМОЙ МУЗЫКИ 27.08.2019

1. The Crystal Method, Le Castle Vania, Amy Kirkpatrick - Ghost In The City ‘2018

2. Technotronic - Pump Up The Jam (Pecoe Breaks Remix) ‘2015

3. Nero - Satisfy (Bezwun Breaks Mix) ‘2014

4. Baymont Bross - Funky Beat (Suga7 Remix) ‘2018

5. C&C Music Factory - Everybody Dance Now (Wes Smith's Freebass Edit) ‘2017

6. DJ 33 feat. The DropStarz - Squad Up (feat. The DropStarz) ‘2018

7. Slip187 - Bounce This ‘2018

8. Case 82 - Dance The Night Away ‘2019

9. Firestar Soundsystem - Vibez ‘2019

10. Stanton Warriors Feat. Lily Mckenzie - Over You (Rise ‘2019)

11. Beat-Breaker, Misstashadean - Night Show (Pump Pump Remix) ‘2019

12. Obscene Frequenzy - Rolling (2018 Mix)

13. MutantBreakz Ft. Rubi Dan - Creation ‘2013

14. Adept Monk, Pio Beat, Mc Intimidator - Getting High (Quadrat Beat Remix) ‘2019

15. Kid Digital feat. Profit - Done With That (Colombo Remix) ‘2011

16. Ed Breaks, Javo Scratch - Funky Fresh (feat. Javo Scratch) ‘2018

17. Colombo - Fly by Night ‘2016

18. Urban Riot - Rat Race (Peter Paul Remix) ‘2015

19. Strongbass - Killer ‘2018

20. The Push - Shake It Up (Basstyler Remix) ‘2018

21. Fratelli - Crazy Lost ‘2019

22. Detach - Get To Know You Better (feat. Sanna Hartfield) ‘2014

23. B-Boy Tronik - Move Your Body (Every Body Get Up) ‘2010

24. Shockillaz - Make Me Feel Bad’2019

25. Javi Guzman & Frances Leone - Go Go Go (Basstyler Remix) ‘2019

26. Faydz & Retropolis - Not 1 DJ But 2 ‘2018

27. Disperto Certain - Bruk Up ‘2018

28. Bill Vega & New Decade - Taking Over Feat. Louisa Ware (Dom Almond Remix) ‘2010

29. The Prodigy - Everybody in the place (CNM rmx Cosmonaut rework) ‘2010

30. BaseFace, Yola - Something Human ‘2016

31. The Criminal Minds - Baptised By Dub ‘1992

32. Champion Breaks - London Bass Hackney Acid ‘2013

33. Dope Ammo, Taiwan MC, Ed Solo - Babylon Falling (Ed Solo Remix) ‘2019

34. Freestylers, Deekline, Lady Waks, Blackout Ja, Steppa Style, Tenor Youthman - Conquered ‘2019